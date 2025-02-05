Pokémon Go Small Yet Strong quest steps, research tasks and Collection Challenge

Small Yet Strong makes it easier to catch both XXS and XXL Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It also marks the true release of shiny Nymble and Lokix into Pokémon Go after their momentary accidental release last year.

While you're hunting down shiny Nymble, you can also complete the Small Yet Strong Timed Research quest and the Small Yet Strong Collection Challenge. As with any Pokémon Go event, there's also a selection of event-exclusive research tasks to complete.

Let's take a look at the Small Yet Strong event, so you can start catching Nymble and an awful lot of Burmys.

On this page:

Small Yet Strong Collection Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Small Yet Strong is the Collection Challenge you can complete during the Small Yet Strong event in Pokémon Go. Thanks to this, you have until Saturday 8th February at 8pm (local time) to complete it. Let this time pass you by and this Collection Challenge will vanish forever. Even if you've obtained all of the required Pokémon but haven't claimed its rewards, you'll no longer be able to claim said rewards nor add this Collection Challenge to your Elite Collector medal. Here all of the Pokémon in the Small Yet Strong Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Plant Cloak Burmy - In the wild, Small Yet Strong Timed Research (Finish Step 1) and event-exclusive research task (Catch 5 different species of Pokémon)

In the wild, Small Yet Strong Timed Research (Finish Step 1) and event-exclusive research task (Catch 5 different species of Pokémon) Sandy Cloak Burmy - In the wild, Small Yet Strong Timed Research (Finish Step 2) and event-exclusive research task (Catch 5 different species of Pokémon)

In the wild, Small Yet Strong Timed Research (Finish Step 2) and event-exclusive research task (Catch 5 different species of Pokémon) Trash Cloak Burmy - In the wild, Small Yet Strong Timed Research (Finish Step 3), and event-exclusive research task (Catch 5 different species of Pokémon) For completing this Collection Challenge, you'll receive 1000 Stardust and a Nymble encounter.

Small Yet Strong field research tasks in Pokémon Go Small Yet Strong event-research tasks can be earned by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. While these tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends, you may want to finish a couple during Small Yet Small for the encounter rewards may help with the above Collection Challenge. Here are the Small Yet Strong field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 different species of Pokémon reward - Plant Cloak Burmy, Sandy Cloak Burmy or Trash Cloak Burmy encounter

reward - Plant Cloak Burmy, Sandy Cloak Burmy or Trash Cloak Burmy encounter Make 10 Nice Throws reward - Nymble encounter

reward - Nymble encounter Hatch an Egg reward - Nymble encounter

reward - Nymble encounter Power up Pokémon 10 times reward - Nymble encounter Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. Left: Trash Cloak Burmy. | Right: Sand Cloak Burmy.