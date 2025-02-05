Pokémon Go Small Yet Strong quest steps, research tasks and Collection Challenge
Shiny Nymble arrives in Pokémon Go.
Small Yet Strong makes it easier to catch both XXS and XXL Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It also marks the true release of shiny Nymble and Lokix into Pokémon Go after their momentary accidental release last year.
While you're hunting down shiny Nymble, you can also complete the Small Yet Strong Timed Research quest and the Small Yet Strong Collection Challenge. As with any Pokémon Go event, there's also a selection of event-exclusive research tasks to complete.
Let's take a look at the Small Yet Strong event, so you can start catching Nymble and an awful lot of Burmys.
On this page:
'Small Yet Strong Timed Research' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Small Yet Strong Timed Research is, unsurprisingly, part of the Small Yet Strong Pokémon Go event. Thanks to this, you must complete this quest before 8pm (local time) on Saturday 8th February passes. Not doing so will see both the quest and rewards disappear. This will even happen if you've completed the challenges it laid forth, but haven't claimed the rewards.
Below you'll find all of the Small Yet Strong Timed Research quest steps and research tasks in Pokémon Go.
Thank you to SilphScience on reddit for the help with this information.
'Small Yet Strong Timed Research' Step 1 of 3
- Catch 5 Pokémon - Joltik encounter
- Make 10 Nice Throws - Tadbulb encounter
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks - Tynamo encounter
Rewards: 500 XP, 15 Poké Balls and Plant Cloak Burmy.
'Small Yet Strong Timed Research' Step 2 of 3
- Catch 5 Pokémon - Nymble encounter
- Make 10 Great Throws - Nymble encounter
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - Nymble encounter
Rewards: 1000 XP, 15 Poké Balls and Sandy Cloak Burmy.
'Small Yet Strong Timed Research' Step 3 of 3
- Catch 10 Pokémon - Nymble encounter
- Catch 15 Pokémon - Nymble encounter
- Catch 20 Pokémon - Nymble encounter
- Catch 25 Pokémon - Nymble encounter
- Catch 30 Pokémon - Nymble encounter
Rewards: 1500 XP, 15 Poké Balls and Trash Cloak Burmy.
Small Yet Strong Collection Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Small Yet Strong is the Collection Challenge you can complete during the Small Yet Strong event in Pokémon Go. Thanks to this, you have until Saturday 8th February at 8pm (local time) to complete it.
Let this time pass you by and this Collection Challenge will vanish forever. Even if you've obtained all of the required Pokémon but haven't claimed its rewards, you'll no longer be able to claim said rewards nor add this Collection Challenge to your Elite Collector medal.
Here all of the Pokémon in the Small Yet Strong Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Plant Cloak Burmy - In the wild, Small Yet Strong Timed Research (Finish Step 1) and event-exclusive research task (Catch 5 different species of Pokémon)
- Sandy Cloak Burmy - In the wild, Small Yet Strong Timed Research (Finish Step 2) and event-exclusive research task (Catch 5 different species of Pokémon)
- Trash Cloak Burmy - In the wild, Small Yet Strong Timed Research (Finish Step 3), and event-exclusive research task (Catch 5 different species of Pokémon)
For completing this Collection Challenge, you'll receive 1000 Stardust and a Nymble encounter.
Small Yet Strong field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Small Yet Strong event-research tasks can be earned by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. While these tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends, you may want to finish a couple during Small Yet Small for the encounter rewards may help with the above Collection Challenge.
Here are the Small Yet Strong field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 5 different species of Pokémon reward - Plant Cloak Burmy, Sandy Cloak Burmy or Trash Cloak Burmy encounter
- Make 10 Nice Throws reward - Nymble encounter
- Hatch an Egg reward - Nymble encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times reward - Nymble encounter
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything we know about Small Yet Strong in Pokémon Go
Small Yet Strong is running until 8pm (local time) on Saturday 8th February in Pokémon Go. As the name hints at, one of the bonuses currently live is an increased chance of encountering both XXS and XXL Pokémon in the wild, which is great if you want to make progress towards their specific medals. You'll want to be catching Pokémon too as the double catch XP bonus - also known as the best Pokémon Go bonus - is currently live too! Now is the time to make some progress towards levelling up!
Small Yet Strong marks the release of shiny Nymble in Pokémon Go. If you manage to catch this shiny little bug, then you'll be able to evolve it into a shiny Lokix. This marks the proper, official, release of shiny Nymble and Lokix after they were available for a short period of time last January (apparently by accident).
Shiny Nymble Family Comparison from r/TheSilphRoad
Thank you to YelloWool from reddit for the preview of shiny Nymble and Lokix.
While you're hunting down shiny Nymble, you'll also be able to encounter the following Pokémon in the wild:
- Paras
- Natu
- Plant Cloak Burmy
- Sandy Cloak Burmy
- Trash Cloak Burmy
- Joltik
- Tynamo
- Blue Flower Flabébé - In the Asia-Pacific region
- Orange Flower Flabébé - Worldwide
- Red Flower Flabébé - In Europe, the Middle East and Africa
- White Flower Flabébé - Worldwide
- Yellow Flower Flabébé - In the Americas
- Nymble
Keep the Flabébé's variants regional exclusive rules in mind when hunting it down.
Alongside the Pokémon you can encounter above, the following Pokémon will be making an appearance in raids:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Klink
|Lairon
|Dialga (until 10am local time on Wednesday 6th February)
|Mega Medicham (until 10am local time on Wednesday 6th February)
|Onix
|Excadrill
|Enamorus Incarnate Forme (from 10am local time on Wednesday 6th February)
|Mega Tyranitar (from 10am local time on Wednesday 6th February)
|Darumaka
|Turtonator
|Hitmontop
|Hippowdon
|Machop
There's also another round event-exclusive 2km eggs for the Small Yet Strong event. Here's what they can hatch:
- Togepi
- Azurill
- Budew
- Chingling
- Espurr
- Dedenne
Remember - these 2km eggs can only be collected during Small Yet Strong. Once the event ends, the 2km egg pool will switch back to its seasonal version.
As we come to a close, the final thing of note is that there will be event-themed PokéStop Showcases running throughout Small Yet Strong.
Hope you enjoy the Small Yet Strong event!