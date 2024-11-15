Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking quest steps, research tasks and rewards

Simply Groundbreaking celebrates the arrival of Dynamax Drilbur in Pokémon Go!

Alongside battling Dynamax Drilbur in Max Battles, you can also complete the Simply Groundbreaking Timed Research quest steps and the event-exclusive research tasks for some rewards.

A range of Ground-type Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in Pokémon Go during Simply Groundbreaking. (And Jigglypuff for some reason…)

Simply Groundbreaking field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning a PokéStop during Simply Groundbreaking may net you an event-exclusive research task. These tasks can be saved and completed after this Pokémon Go event ends if you so choose. Here are the Simply Groundbreaking field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Drilbur encounter

reward - Drilbur encounter Make 5 Nice Throws reward - 5 Drilbur Candy

reward - 5 Drilbur Candy Make 5 Great Throws reward - 10 Drilbur Candy Thank you Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.