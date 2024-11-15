Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking quest steps, research tasks and rewards
Simply Groundbreaking celebrates the arrival of Dynamax Drilbur in Pokémon Go!
Alongside battling Dynamax Drilbur in Max Battles, you can also complete the Simply Groundbreaking Timed Research quest steps and the event-exclusive research tasks for some rewards.
A range of Ground-type Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in Pokémon Go during Simply Groundbreaking. (And Jigglypuff for some reason…)
Simply Groundbreaking Timed Research quest steps in Pokémon Go
Simply Groundbreaking Timed Research is the quest for the Pokémon Go event sharing its name. Due to this, you only have until 8pm (local time) on Sunday 17th November to complete it. Miss that deadline? Well then you're going to lose out on some Drilbur-themed rewards.
So let's take a look at the Simply Groundbreaking Timed Research quest steps in Pokémon Go. Just be wary of spoilers.
'Simply Groundbreaking Timed Research' Step 1 of 1
- Catch 5 Pokémon - Drilbur encounter
- Catch 10 Pokémon - 10 Drilbur Candy
- Win a Max Battle - 40 Drilbur Candy
- Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms - Drilbur encounter
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Drilbur encounter
Rewards: 5000 XP, 1000 Stardust and 5 Drilbur Candy XL.
Simply Groundbreaking field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning a PokéStop during Simply Groundbreaking may net you an event-exclusive research task. These tasks can be saved and completed after this Pokémon Go event ends if you so choose.
Here are the Simply Groundbreaking field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Drilbur encounter
- Make 5 Nice Throws reward - 5 Drilbur Candy
- Make 5 Great Throws reward - 10 Drilbur Candy
Thank you Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything you need to know about Simply Groundbreaking in Pokémon Go
Simply Groundbreaking is a short Pokémon Go event, ending on Sunday 17th November at 8pm (local time). While it's only around for a couple of days, players of Level 31 or above have double the chance of earning Candy XL from catching Pokémon.
The main attraction of Simply Groundbreaking is the release of Dynamax Drilbur in one-star Max Battles. It's a good idea to head out and battle in some of these Max Battles as you'll be able to evolve this Pokémon into a Dynamax Excadrill, which you may find very useful in your next battle against a Gigiantamax Charizard. (Well, for a little while. It is part Steel-type after all.)
Finally, the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild during Simply Groundbreaking:
- Jigglypuff
- Diglett
- Alolan Diglett
- Rhyhorn
- Phanpy
- Whismur
- Kricketot
- Woobat
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Noibat
Hope you enjoy this short Pokémon Go event!