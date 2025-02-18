Pokémon Go Scattered to the Winds Collection Challenge, research tasks, rewards and bonuses
Shiny Scatterbug crawls into Pokémon Go!
Scattered to the Winds celebrates the release of shiny Scatterbug in Pokémon Go.
Thanks to the unique way you find Scatterbug in Pokémon Go though, you'll most likely be spending your time completing the Scattered to the Winds Collection Challenge and the event-exclusive research tasks.
There's also a selection of Scattered to the Winds bonuses, such as an increased chance of encountering shiny Pidgey. This Pokémon Go event also marks two changes to how Lucky Pokémon work in Pokémon Go.
Scattered to the Winds Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Scattered to the Winds Collection Challenge is part of the Scattered to the Winds event. For this reason, you must complete this challenge before 8pm (local time) on Thursday 20th February passes in Pokémon Go. Doing so will ensure you can claim the rewards for this Collection Challenge and add this Collection Challenge to your Elite Collector medal.
It's important to note that four of the Pokémon included in this Collection Challenge must be obtained using evolution. Getting through any other means, such as trading, will not count towards this challenge.
Here are all of the Pokémon in the Scattered to the Winds Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Starly - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms)
- Staravia - Evolve Starly using 25 Starly Candy
- Staraptor - Evolve Staravia using 100 Starly Candy
- Caterpie - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms)
- Metapod - Evolve Caterpie using 12 Caterpie Candy
- Butterfree - Evolve Metapod using 50 Butterfree Candy
For completing this Collection Challenge, you'll earn 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust or Scyther encounter.
Scattered to the Winds field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning a PokéStop during the Scattered to the Winds event may see you earning an event-exclusive research task. While these tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after this Pokémon Go event ends, you may want to finish a couple before this happens. This is because you may find that the task's rewards will help you with the above Collection Challenge.
Here are the Scattered to the Winds field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Caterpie, Pidgey or Starly encounter
- Send a Gift with a sticker reward - Pidgey or Wurmple encounter
- Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each reward - Pidgey encounter
- Explore 2km reward - 1 Rare Candy
Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything we know about Scattered to the Winds in Pokémon Go
Scattered to the Winds ends on Thursday 20th February at 8pm (local time), but, while this event is here, you can enjoy some Pokémon Go bonuses. The first sees you being able to open up to 40 Gifts per day (60 if you've purchased the Eggs-pedition Access: February ticket). Second is double XP for spinning a PokéStop and x5 XP if this is the first time you've ever spun that PokéStop. Finally, you'll also have an increased chance of encountering shiny Pidgey.
On the topic of shiny Pokémon - Scattered to the Winds marks the release of shiny Scatterbug in Pokémon Go. Catch one of these Pokémon and you can evolve it into a shiny Spewpa and Vivillon. Just keep in mind that you can only earn a Scatterbug encounter after pinning a specific number of postcards for specific regions around the world - to learn more check out our Vivillon map and how to get Scatterbug guide.
Scattered to the Winds also marks a permanent change to Lucky Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Firstly, the guaranteed number of Lucky Pokémon you can receive via trading has been increased to 35. Secondly, trading a Pokémon which has been in a player's storage from 2019 or earlier is guaranteed to turn Lucky until this limit has been reached.
The following Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild throughout Scattered to the Winds:
- Caterpie
- Pidgey
- Spearow
- Wurmple
- Starly
You can also compete in PokéStop Showcases during Scattered to the Winds!
Finally, there's a pay-to-play timed research quest running throughout this Pokémon Go event. It will cost you $5 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency, with this purchase being nonrefundable and can not be done using PokéCoin. You must also complete this quest before 8pm (local time) on Thursday 20th February if you do purchase it. The most notable reward this quest offers you is a new avatar pose.
Hope you enjoy the Scattered to the Winds event!