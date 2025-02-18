Pokémon Go Scattered to the Winds Collection Challenge, research tasks, rewards and bonuses

Scattered to the Winds celebrates the release of shiny Scatterbug in Pokémon Go.

Thanks to the unique way you find Scatterbug in Pokémon Go though, you'll most likely be spending your time completing the Scattered to the Winds Collection Challenge and the event-exclusive research tasks.

There's also a selection of Scattered to the Winds bonuses, such as an increased chance of encountering shiny Pidgey. This Pokémon Go event also marks two changes to how Lucky Pokémon work in Pokémon Go.

Scattered to the Winds field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning a PokéStop during the Scattered to the Winds event may see you earning an event-exclusive research task. While these tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after this Pokémon Go event ends, you may want to finish a couple before this happens. This is because you may find that the task's rewards will help you with the above Collection Challenge. Here are the Scattered to the Winds field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Caterpie, Pidgey or Starly encounter

reward - Pidgey encounter Explore 2km reward - 1 Rare Candy Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information. Starly and Wurmple (sadly not Party Hat in sight) can be earned by finishing the event-exclusive research tasks.