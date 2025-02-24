Pokémon Go Road to Unova quest steps, research tasks, rewards and bonuses

Road to Unova is the lead-up event to Go Tour: Unova Global, which is taking over Pokémon Go this weekend.

Not wanting to feel left out though, Road to Unova is bringing an awful lot to Pokémon Go. There's the Road to Unova: Raids Timed Research quest, event-exclusive research tasks and different Gen 5 legendary Pokémon appearing in five-star raids each day. If you want to keep track of who's making an appearance, take a look at our Road to Unova raid schedule.

Road to Unova also brings a number of pay-to-play features in preparation for Go Tour: Unova Global. This includes Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria, a pay-to-play quest offering you the chance to catch shiny Meoletta, and Tour Pass - the new Pokémon Go battle pass, with both a free and paid track.

Below you'll find all of the Road to Unova: Raids Timed Research quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go.

Road to Unova: Raids Timed Research is running throughout the Road to Unova event in Pokémon Go. This means you have until Saturday 1st March at 10am (local time) to complete this quest and it's worth doing since you'll earn additional encounters with the Gen 5 legendaries appearing in five-star raids during Road to Unova. Let this deadline pass though and these rewards will vanish forever.

Spinning PokéStops during the Road to Unova event gives you the chance of picking up a piece of event-exclusive research task. You can save these tasks and complete them after this Pokémon Go event ends if you so choose.

Everything we know about Road to Unova in Pokémon Go

Road to Unova is the run-up event to the Go Tour: Unova Global event in Pokémon Go and, for this reason, it ends on Saturday 1st March at 10am (local time) - right when the Global event begins! There's a lot of things to do during Road to Unova, so these days are going to pass quite quickly.

With that in mind, let's first take a look at the Road to Unova bonuses. One sees the hatch distance for eggs placed in Incubators during the event being halved. The other sees the Remote Raid Pass limit being increased to 20 until Friday 28th February. (This is great since there are quite a lot of Gen 5 legendaries making five-star raid appearances.) The Remote Raid Pass limit will be completely gone for the entirety of Go Tour: Unova Global - both Saturday 1st March and Sunday 2nd March.

Road of Unova also sees Pokémon Go gain its first battle pass, which is definitely a decision which has been made. With both a free and paid track, Tour Pass will be available until Sunday 2nd March at 6pm (local time). The free pass gives you the chance to earn a variety of rewards, such as Pokémon encounters and items like Incense. If, however, you want to buy the Tour Pass Deluxe, you can earn a Victini encounter and a new item called the Lucky Trinket.

If you'd like to learn more about Pokémon Go's battle pass, check out our Tour Pass guide where we cover how the Tour Pass works. For now, I'll say that the Tour Pass Deluxe (paid tier) costs £14.99, $14.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. If you want the paid tier with 10 ranks already completed, it will cost you £19.99, $19.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your currency. This purchase is nonrefundable and can not be completed using PokéCoins.

Back to Road to Unova itself, here are the Pokémon who will be spawning more frequently in the wild:

Snivy

Servine

Tepig

Pignite

Oshawott

Dewott

Pokémon will also be appearing more frequently as Niantic have released an update with the aim of increasing spawns in densely populated, rural, suburban and rapidly expanding areas.

Any 2km egg you collect during the Road to Unova event will be able to hatch the following Pokémon:

Roggenrola

Timburr

Karrablast

Shelmet

Larvesta

Now onto the raid schedule for Road to Unova and it's a busy one! Every day will see a new range of Gen 5 legendary Pokémon making an appearance in five-star raids - changing on the day, every day, with a Raid Hour running from between 6pm to 7pm (local time).

With that in mind, let's take a look at the raid schedule:

If you catch any of the five-star raid Pokémon, you may find yourself earning one with a special background. Therian Forme Tornadus and Reshiram can have a background inspired by Pokémon Black, while Therian Forme Thundurus and Zekrom can have one inspired by Pokémon White. Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Therian Forme Landorus and Genesect can have either background.

Once the Fusion mechanic for Zekrom and Reshiram has been released during Go Tour: Unova Global, fusing one of these Pokémon with a Kyurem who has a special background with the opposite colour will cause the resulting Black or White Kyurem to have a special background with a variant colour.

If special backgrounds aren't your thing though, then all of the legendary Pokémon appearing in five-star raids during Road to Unova have an exclusive move. Let's take a look!

Genesect - Techno Blast (Normal), Normal-type Charged Attack

Trainer battles - 120

Gyms and raids - 120

Genesect (Shock Drive) - Techno Blast (Electric), Electric-type Charged Attack

Trainer battles - 120

Gyms and raids - 120

Genesect (Burn Drive) - Techno Blast (Fire), Fire-type Charged Attack

Trainer battles - 120

Gyms and raids - 120

Genesect (Chill Drive) - Techno Blast (Ice), Ice-type Charged Attack

Trainer battles - 120

Gyms and raids - 120

Genesect (Douse Drive) - Techno Blast (Water), Water-type Charged Attack

Trainer battles - 120

Gyms and raids - 120

Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion - Scared Sword, Fighting-type Charged Attack

Trainer battles - 60

Gyms and raids - 50

Therian Forme Tornadus - Bleakwind Storm, Flying-type Charged Attack

Trainer battles - 60

Gyms and raids - 150

Therian Forme Thundurus - Wildbolt Storm, Electric-type Charged Attack

Trainer battles - 60

Gyms and raids - 150

Therian Forme Landorus - Sandsear Storm, Ground-type Charged Attack

Trainer battles - 60

Gyms and raids - 150

Reshiram - Fusion Flare, Fire-type Charged Attack

Trainer battles - 90

Gyms and raids - 140

Zekrom - Fusion Bolt, Electric-type Charged Attack

Trainer battles - 90

Gyms and raids - 140

Returning to the pay-to-play features of Road to Unova, this event marks the release of the Black Kyurem Wings and White Kyurem Backpack in the in-game shop. Though, if you want some free clothing, the Go Tour 2025 Tee will be available for free from the Tour Pass.

Road to Unova also marks the release of Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria. Completing this quest will let you add a shiny Meloetta to your Pokémon Go collection, but getting shiny musical personification may take you some time. Masterwork Research tasks are long… If you'd like to learn more about this quest, check out our Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria quest steps and rewards guide.

If you want to catch shiny Meloetta, you'll need to purchase this quest before Sunday 2nd March at 6pm (local time), which is when it will vanish from the in-game shop. This quest costs £4.99, $4.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. It is nonrefundable and can not be bought using PokéCoins.

Finally, there are two Timed Research quests you can purchase as part of Road of Unova. One is themed around raids, the other hatching eggs. Each one costs £4.99, $4.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. They are both nonrefundable purchases and can not be bought using PokéCoins. You must also complete these quests before Sunday 2nd March at 6pm (local time) or else you'll lose the rewards you've paid for.

Road to Unova: Raids includes a Timed Research where you can earn additional Candy and Candy XL for the Gen 5 legendary Pokémon. You will also earn the Black and White Joggers avatar item. It will also unlock additional bonuses, including 5000 extra XP for completing raids, the ability to earn one extra Raid Pass from spinning Gyms or PokéStops, extra candy and Stardust reward.

The Road to Unova: Hatch Timed Research includes encounters with the regionally exclusive Pokémon Maractus, Sigilyn and Bouffalant. You will also earn the Black and White Hoodie avatar item. When it comes to bonuses, you'll earn double hatch XP, hatch candy and hatch Stardust.

Hope you enjoy the Road to Unova event!