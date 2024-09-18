Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular Collection Challenges, research tasks and bonuses

Psychic Spectacular is a recurring Pokémon Go event, which, as the name gives away, celebrates Psychic-type Pokémon.

This year's Psychic Spectacular sees three new Gen 8 Pokémon arrive in Pokémon Go in the form of Hatenna and its evolutions, Hattrem and Hatterene. Alongside hunting down these new Pokémon, you can complete the Psychic Spectacular Collection Challenges and event-exclusive research tasks.

Don't forget to check out what the Psychic Spectacular bonuses are to ensure you make the most of this Pokémon Go event.

Marvelous Minds Collection Challenge Catch Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Marvelous Minds: Catch is one of the Psychic Spectacular Collection Challenges running in Pokémon Go until Sunday 22nd September at 8pm (local time). Like every other past Collection Challenge, you must catch every Pokémon on the below list before this deadline if you want to earn the rewards it offers. Here are the Pokémon in the Marvelous Minds: Catch Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Spritzee - In the wild or event-exclusive research tasks (Catch 10 Psychic or Fairy-type Pokémon)

- In the wild or event-exclusive research tasks (Catch 10 Psychic or Fairy-type Pokémon) Swirlix - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Make 6 Great Curveball Throws)

- In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Make 6 Great Curveball Throws) Morelull - In the wild or event-exclusive research tasks (Catch 10 Psychic or Fairy-type Pokémon, Make 3 Great Curveball Throws or Make 6 Great Curveball Throws)

- In the wild or event-exclusive research tasks (Catch 10 Psychic or Fairy-type Pokémon, Make 3 Great Curveball Throws or Make 6 Great Curveball Throws) Elgyem - In the wild, seasonal field research task (Make 3 Great Throws) or event-exclusive research task (Make 6 Great Curveball Throws)

- In the wild, seasonal field research task (Make 3 Great Throws) or event-exclusive research task (Make 6 Great Curveball Throws) Inkay - In the wild Completing this challenge rewards you with, 1000 Stardust and Hatenna encounter.