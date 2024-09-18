Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular Collection Challenges, research tasks and bonuses
It's Psychic-type time in Pokémon Go!
Psychic Spectacular is a recurring Pokémon Go event, which, as the name gives away, celebrates Psychic-type Pokémon.
This year's Psychic Spectacular sees three new Gen 8 Pokémon arrive in Pokémon Go in the form of Hatenna and its evolutions, Hattrem and Hatterene. Alongside hunting down these new Pokémon, you can complete the Psychic Spectacular Collection Challenges and event-exclusive research tasks.
Don't forget to check out what the Psychic Spectacular bonuses are to ensure you make the most of this Pokémon Go event.
On this page:
Marvelous Minds Collection Challenge Catch Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Marvelous Minds: Catch is one of the Psychic Spectacular Collection Challenges running in Pokémon Go until Sunday 22nd September at 8pm (local time). Like every other past Collection Challenge, you must catch every Pokémon on the below list before this deadline if you want to earn the rewards it offers.
Here are the Pokémon in the Marvelous Minds: Catch Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Spritzee - In the wild or event-exclusive research tasks (Catch 10 Psychic or Fairy-type Pokémon)
- Swirlix - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Make 6 Great Curveball Throws)
- Morelull - In the wild or event-exclusive research tasks (Catch 10 Psychic or Fairy-type Pokémon, Make 3 Great Curveball Throws or Make 6 Great Curveball Throws)
- Elgyem - In the wild, seasonal field research task (Make 3 Great Throws) or event-exclusive research task (Make 6 Great Curveball Throws)
- Inkay - In the wild
Completing this challenge rewards you with, 1000 Stardust and Hatenna encounter.
Marvelous Minds Collection Challenge Evolve Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Marvelous Minds: Evolve is the second Collection Challenge running until Pokémon Go's Psychic Spectacular event ends on Sunday 22nd September at 8pm (local time). Just like the challenge above, you need to complete this Collection Challenge before the above deadline if you want to earn its rewards.
It's important to note that four of the Pokémon in this Collection Challenge must be obtained via evolution. If you obtain them by any other means, then it won't count towards the challenge.
Here are the Pokémn in the Marvelous Minds: Evolve Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Ralts - In the wild or seasonal field research task (Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms)
- Kirlia - Evolve Ralts using 25 Ralts Candy
- Gardevoir - Evolve Kirlia using 100 Ralts Candy
- Solosis - In the wild, seasonal field research task (Make 10 Nice Throws) or event-exclusive research task (Make 6 Great Curveball Throws)
- Duosion - Evolve Solosis using 25 Solosis Candy
- Reuniclus - Evolve Duosion using 100 Solosis Candy
For this Collection Challenge, you'll receive 5000 XP and Hatenna encounter.
The Max Out Season is here! The Psychic Spectacular event brings Hatenna to Pokémon Go! You can now catch Dynamax Pokémon through Max Battles. First, however, you need to visit Power Spots to collect Max Particles and complete the To the Max! quest. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
Psychic Spectacular field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You can earn event-exclusive research tasks by spinning PokéStops during the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go. While these tasks can be completed after the event ends, you may find that completing them during Psychic Spectacular will help you complete the above Collection Challenges.
As an added bonus, the Morelulls you catch via these event-exclusive tasks will have a higher chance of being shiny compared to the fungi you catch in the wild.
Here are the Psychic Spectacular field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 10 Psychic or Fairy-type Pokémon reward - Gothita, Spritzee or Morelull encounters
- Win a Max Battle reward - Hatenna encounter
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row reward - Elgyem or Morelull encounters
- Make 6 Great Curveball Throws in a row reward - Solosis, Swirlix or Morelull encounters
- Make an Excellent Curveball Throw reward - Morelull encounter
- Spim 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - 5 Great Balls, 1 Hyper Potion or 1 Max Revive
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything we know about the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go
Psychic Spectacular is running until 8pm (local time) on Sunday 22nd September and, during this time, you'll be able to enjoy three Pokémon Go bonuses. The first is a double catch Stardust bonus. You will also be able to earn additional candy for catching Pokémon using Nice Throws or better. Players who are Level 31 or higher will also have an increased chance of earning Candy XL from such throws.
The highlight of the Psychic Spectacular, however, is the release of Hatenna in Pokémon Go! This Psychic-type Gen 8 Pokémon can be evolved into Hattreem and Hatterene, so make sure you know how to get and evolve Hatenna in Pokémon Go.
Psychic Spectacular also marks the release of the first three-star Power Spot Boss with the arrival of Beldum in Max Battles. Since this is still quite a new feature make sure you know how Max Battles, Dynamax Pokémon, Max Particles and Power Spots all work. Not only will this help you catch Beldum, but give you an idea of how to use these new Dynamax Pokémon!
The following Pokémon will also be appearing more frequently in the wild during Psychic Spectacular:
- Ralts
- Spoink
- Gothita
- Solosis
- Elgyem
- Spritzee
- Swirlix
- Inkay
- Morelull
- Hatenna
The 7km eggs you collect during Psychic Spectacular will also have a slightly different egg pool, containing:
- Mawile
- Chingling
- Espurr
- Hatenna
PokéStop Showcases will also be running throughout the event.
Finally, there's a pay-to-play timed research quest available for the Psychic Spectacular event in the in-game shop. This quest costs $2 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. While this quest can be gifted to players you're Great Friends or higher with, it is nonrefundable and can't be purchased using Poké Coin. If you decide to purchase this quest, make sure you complete it before the event ends to ensure you earn 15,000 XP, an Incubator, a Super Incubator and a Star Piece, along with additional encounters with Hatenna and Morelull.
Hope you enjoy the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go!