Pokémon Go passes $6bn in revenue

Gotta cash 'em all.
Tom Phillips
Monster mobile hit Pokémon Go has now earned more than $6bn in revenue, according to reliable app store analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Six years on, Pokémon Go remains one of the most popular and profitable mobile games around the world - with more than 1.3m monthly players in the UK alone.

US players have spent the most ($2.2bn) on Pokémon Go since its launch in the summer of 2016, followed by players in Japan and Germany.

Capturing Shaymin at Go Fest 2022.

Only a handful of mobile games have ever hit $6bn in revenue, such as Clash of Clans, Candy Crush Saga, PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings.

It's not all good news for Pokémon Go, however. Amidst a wider downturn in mobile game spending this year, Pokémon Go earned 45% less during 2022's first quarter compared to the same time last year. This period saw the game's Johto Tour event take place - perhaps suggesting fewer tickets were sold compared to last year's Kanto-focused event.

To date, Pokémon Go has been downloaded more than 678m times.

This weekend just gone saw the game put on its annual Go Fest extravanganza - with a big story surprise, and a third day set to come in August to wrap things up.

Tom Phillips

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

