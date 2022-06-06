Pokémon Go passes $6bn in revenue

Monster mobile hit Pokémon Go has now earned more than $6bn in revenue, according to reliable app store analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Six years on, Pokémon Go remains one of the most popular and profitable mobile games around the world - with more than 1.3m monthly players in the UK alone.

US players have spent the most ($2.2bn) on Pokémon Go since its launch in the summer of 2016, followed by players in Japan and Germany.

Watch on YouTube Capturing Shaymin at Go Fest 2022.

Only a handful of mobile games have ever hit $6bn in revenue, such as Clash of Clans, Candy Crush Saga, PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings.

It's not all good news for Pokémon Go, however. Amidst a wider downturn in mobile game spending this year, Pokémon Go earned 45% less during 2022's first quarter compared to the same time last year. This period saw the game's Johto Tour event take place - perhaps suggesting fewer tickets were sold compared to last year's Kanto-focused event.

To date, Pokémon Go has been downloaded more than 678m times.

This weekend just gone saw the game put on its annual Go Fest extravanganza - with a big story surprise, and a third day set to come in August to wrap things up.