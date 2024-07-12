Pokémon Go Necrozma counters, weaknesses and moveset explained
How to defeat the Prism Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
Necrozma, the Prism Pokémon, is available in Pokémon Go.
Released as part of Go Fest 2024, this Psychic-type Pokémon can only be caught in raids in Pokémon Go. This means that you'll need to know the best Pokémon to use in order to take it down and attempt to catch it.
Below you’ll find Necrozma’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go, along with Necrozma’s best moveset for when you add it to your team.
Necrozma counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
In order to catch a Necrozma you’ll first need to take it down in a raid battle. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Necrozma to help you achieve this:
- Necrozma type - Psychic-type
- Necrozma is weak against - Bug, Dark and Ghost-type attacks
- Necrozma is resistant to - Fighting and Psychic-type attacks
- Necrozma Mega counters - Mega Tyranitar is your strongest option, followed closely by Mega Gengar. If you don’t have them, Mega Banette, Mega Rayquaza and Mega Houndoom are all decent options too.
- Necrozma non-Mega counters - The Shadow version of Tyranitar, Chandelure, Gengar and Mewtwo are all excellent options, if you have them. Failing that, you’re looking at Hydreigon, Blacephalon, Darkrai, Gholdengo, Giratina Origin or Chandelure.
- Number of players to beat Necrozma - You’re looking at three-seven Trainers with fully optimal Level 40 counters at the bare minimum. As always, the more the merrier.
- Tactics - Simply put, you want to throw your biggest Dark and Ghost-type attackers at Necrozma. Mega Tyranitar and five Shadow Tyranitar form your optimal team against Necrozma, but if you don’t have a full roster, fill the team with things running Brutal Swing and Shadow Ball.
Necrozma CP in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the CP levels for battling for Necrozma and, if defeated, catching a Necrozma after the fight in Pokémon Go:
- Necrozma Raid CP - 47,210 CP
- CP range for catching Necrozma - 2018 to 2104 CP
- Weather (Windy) when being caught - 2522 to 2630 CP
Best Necrozma moveset in Pokémon Go
Necrozma is the Prism Pokémon because it reflects the light of those around it - specifically the light of the Legendary Pokémon Lunala and Solgaleo. As such, it stands to reason that its strongest forms are its Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane formes, with the regular version not winning any awards.
If you’re short a Lunala or Solgaleo, or simply want to run Necrozma as is, you’ll need to know that best Necrozma moves in Pokémon Go are Shadow Claw (Fast) and Dark Pulse (Charged) and Future Sight (Charged). The best we can say is that this will apply shield pressure, but you’re vastly better off fusing it with a Lunala to get the optimal forme.
Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Necrozma can use in Pokémon Go:
Fast Moves:
- Metal Claw (Steel)
- Psycho Cut (Psychic)
- Shadow Claw (Ghost)
Charged Moves:
- Dark Pulse (Dark)
- Iron Head (Steel)
- Future Sight (Psychic)
- Outrage (Dragon)
Everything we know about Necrozma
Necrozma is a strange Pokémon in that it is reminiscent of the Ultra Beasts, but isn’t technically considered one. This is actually called out in the main-series games, which is annoyingly vague about the origin of the Prism Pokémon.
Necrozma’s Pokédex entry in Pokémon Sun describes it as 'reminiscent of the Ultra Beasts', while a character in Ultra Sun refers to Necrozma as 'a creature almost like an Ultra Beast'.
But the most important thing suggesting that Necrozma is not an Ultra Beast is the fact that Beast Balls do not have increased effectiveness against Necrozma. Despite all indications, Necrozma is just a bog-standard Legendary Pokémon!
If you want to learn more about the Prism Pokémon, you can read the official Pokédex entries for all four formes below:
- Necrozma: 'It looks somehow pained as it rages around in search of light, which serves as its energy. It’s apparently from another world. Light is the source of its energy. If it isn’t devouring light, impurities build up in it and on it, and Necrozma darkens and stops moving.'
- Dusk Mane Necrozma: 'This is its form while it is devouring the light of Solgaleo. It pounces on foes and then slashes them with the claws on its four limbs and back. [It is] extremely ferocious and impossible to control.'
- Dawn Wings Necrozma: 'Lunala no longer has a will of its own. Now under the control of Necrozma, it continuously expels all of its energy. This is its form while it’s devouring the light of Lunala. It grasps foes in its giant claws and rips them apart with brute force.'
- Ultra Necrozma: 'This is its form when it has absorbed overwhelming light energy. It fires laser beams from all over its body. The light pouring out from all over its body affects living things and nature, impacting them in various ways.'
For those only interested in the shiniest of prisms, you’ll be pleased to know that shiny Necrozma has been available in Pokémon Go since May 30th 2024!
As you can see below, shiny Necrozma simply takes on an inky blue sheen. It’s subtle, but we like it!
Shiny and BG Necrozma confirmed for NYC
byu/_lablover_ inTheSilphRoad
This, of course, means that the other formes are available in shiny, too. As you can see below, both Dusk formes drop their normal yellow and blue colouring for a gorgeous red and pink that looks incredible against the same inky blue or the regular forme. These are top-tier shinies, and we’re here for them!
Shiny Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma Comparison
byu/GabeBit08 inTheSilphRoad
Thanks to Reddit users _lablover_ and GabeBit08 for the handy previews.
Good luck defeating Necrozma in Pokémon Go!