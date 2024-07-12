Pokémon Go Necrozma counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Necrozma, the Prism Pokémon, is available in Pokémon Go.

Released as part of Go Fest 2024, this Psychic-type Pokémon can only be caught in raids in Pokémon Go. This means that you'll need to know the best Pokémon to use in order to take it down and attempt to catch it.

Below you’ll find Necrozma’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go, along with Necrozma’s best moveset for when you add it to your team.

Necrozma counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go In order to catch a Necrozma you’ll first need to take it down in a raid battle. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Necrozma to help you achieve this: Necrozma Necrozma type - Psychic-type

- Psychic-type Necrozma is weak against - Bug, Dark and Ghost-type attacks

- Bug, Dark and Ghost-type attacks Necrozma is resistant to - Fighting and Psychic-type attacks

- Fighting and Psychic-type attacks Necrozma Mega counters - Mega Tyranitar is your strongest option, followed closely by Mega Gengar. If you don’t have them, Mega Banette, Mega Rayquaza and Mega Houndoom are all decent options too.

- Mega Tyranitar is your strongest option, followed closely by Mega Gengar. If you don’t have them, Mega Banette, Mega Rayquaza and Mega Houndoom are all decent options too. Necrozma non-Mega counters - The Shadow version of Tyranitar, Chandelure, Gengar and Mewtwo are all excellent options, if you have them. Failing that, you’re looking at Hydreigon, Blacephalon, Darkrai, Gholdengo, Giratina Origin or Chandelure.

- The Shadow version of Tyranitar, Chandelure, Gengar and Mewtwo are all excellent options, if you have them. Failing that, you’re looking at Hydreigon, Blacephalon, Darkrai, Gholdengo, Giratina Origin or Chandelure. Mega Tyranitar and five Shadow Tyranitar form your optimal team against Necrozma Number of players to beat Necrozma - You’re looking at three-seven Trainers with fully optimal Level 40 counters at the bare minimum. As always, the more the merrier.

- You’re looking at three-seven Trainers with fully optimal Level 40 counters at the bare minimum. As always, the more the merrier. Tactics - Simply put, you want to throw your biggest Dark and Ghost-type attackers at Necrozma. Mega Tyranitar and five Shadow Tyranitar form your optimal team against Necrozma, but if you don’t have a full roster, fill the team with things running Brutal Swing and Shadow Ball.

Best Necrozma moveset in Pokémon Go Necrozma is the Prism Pokémon because it reflects the light of those around it - specifically the light of the Legendary Pokémon Lunala and Solgaleo. As such, it stands to reason that its strongest forms are its Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane formes, with the regular version not winning any awards. Dusk Wing Necrozma and Dusk Mane Necrozma If you’re short a Lunala or Solgaleo, or simply want to run Necrozma as is, you’ll need to know that best Necrozma moves in Pokémon Go are Shadow Claw (Fast) and Dark Pulse (Charged) and Future Sight (Charged). The best we can say is that this will apply shield pressure, but you’re vastly better off fusing it with a Lunala to get the optimal forme. Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Necrozma can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Metal Claw (Steel)

Psycho Cut (Psychic)

Shadow Claw (Ghost) Charged Moves: Dark Pulse (Dark)

Iron Head (Steel)

Future Sight (Psychic)

Outrage (Dragon)