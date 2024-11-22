Pokémon Go Mighty Pokémon explained

Mighty Pokémon are a new type of Pokémon variant being released in Pokémon Go during, and exclusively in, the Go Wild Area 2024: Global event.

As their name suggests, Mighty Pokémon are far stronger than the ones you can typically catch in the Pokémon Go wilds. (Though it helps that they're all either stage two or three evolved Pokémon…) Thanks to this, a Mighty Pokémon could be the perfect addition to your Go Battle League team.

To help you catch as many Mighty Pokémon as possible during the Go Wild Area 2024 event, we've listed the Mighty Pokémon schedule down below - covering which Mighty Pokémon are spawning on each event day. We also take a look at what are Mighty Pokémon in Pokémon Go for anyone who'd like to learn more about this variant.

