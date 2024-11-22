Pokémon Go Mighty Pokémon explained
Which Mighty Pokémon are appearing during Go Wild Area 2024?
Mighty Pokémon are a new type of Pokémon variant being released in Pokémon Go during, and exclusively in, the Go Wild Area 2024: Global event.
As their name suggests, Mighty Pokémon are far stronger than the ones you can typically catch in the Pokémon Go wilds. (Though it helps that they're all either stage two or three evolved Pokémon…) Thanks to this, a Mighty Pokémon could be the perfect addition to your Go Battle League team.
To help you catch as many Mighty Pokémon as possible during the Go Wild Area 2024 event, we've listed the Mighty Pokémon schedule down below - covering which Mighty Pokémon are spawning on each event day. We also take a look at what are Mighty Pokémon in Pokémon Go for anyone who'd like to learn more about this variant.
On this page:
Mighty Pokémon schedule for Go Wild Area 2024: Mighty Pokémon listed
Mighty Pokémon will be appearing in the wild on both days of the Go Wild Area 2024: Global event - Saturday 23rd November and Sunday 24th November from 10am to 6:15pm (local time). Since these Pokémon are not tied to the habitat hour schedule, there's a chance you'll encounter one at any point during the day. Yet, the exact Mighty Pokémon you find differ depending on which day you're enjoying Go Wild Area 2024 on.
For this reason, we've outlined which Mighty Pokémon are appearing on each day during Go Wild Area 2024 down below:
Saturday 23rd November Mighty Pokémon list
- Pidgeot
- Golem
- Gyarados
- Luxray
- Scolipede
- Galvantula
- Tyrantrum
- Toxapex
Sunday 24th November Mighty Pokémon list
- Venusaur
- Poliwrath
- Dragonite
- Feraligatr
- Electivire
- Mamoswine
- Eelektross
- Dragalge
What are Mighty Pokémon in Pokémon Go?
Mighty Pokémon are a new variant of Pokémon you can encounter in the wild during the Go Wild Area 2024. While they may look like regular Pokémon, each Mighty Pokémon has a number of traits which sets them apart from the rest:
- More likely to have high Attack, Defense and HP ratings (stats)
- Encounters show '!!!' instead of CP Level
- More likely to be XL or XXL
- Difficult to capture
As you can see, the increased stats of Mighty Pokémon make them ideal for your Go Battle League teams, fighting Team Rocket or being used in raids. Even though you'll be unable to see the CP level of a Mighty Pokémon before you catch it, this bonus means there's still a good chance you're about to capture a powerful creature. The catch, however, is that whole 'difficult to capture' trait. Thankfully, the GO Safari Balls are highly effective Poké Balls designed to make Pokémon easier to catch. This new brand of Poké Ball is exclusive to the Go Wild Area 2024 event and you can learn more about them in our GO Safari Ball guide.
Two added bonuses of Mighty Pokémon is that they can be shiny and, if you manage to catch an XXL sized one, it will add progress to your 'Jumbo Pokémon Collector' medal.
Good luck catching Mighty Pokémon during Go Wild Area 2024: Global!