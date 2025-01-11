Pokémon Go Mega Gallade counters, weaknesses and moveset explained
How to defeat the mega evolved Psychic and Fighting-type Pokémon.
Mega Gallade, the Mega Evolved form of the Blade Pokémon, is now available in Pokémon Go.
Sadly, that's about the highest praise we can give. As a Fighting-type, it's marginally better than Shadow Machamp, and it's pretty much identical to Mega Gardevoir as a Psychic-type - putting it behind bog-standard regular Mewtwo. Ouch. But you know what it is that you probably don't have? A sparkly new Pokédex entry!
Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Gallade can't be caught directly and isn't always available in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you've collected enough Mega Energy for its temporary evolution.
Below you'll find Mega Gallade's counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go - just remember you need to have a Gallade in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.
On this page:
Mega Gallade counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
The fastest way to collect Mega Gallade Energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you'll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Gallade to help you achieve this:
- Mega Gallade types - Fighting and Psychic-type
- Mega Gallade is weak against - Fairy, Flying and Ghost-type attacks.
- Mega Gallade is resistant to - Fighting and Rock-type attacks.
- Mega Gallade Mega counters - Unsurprisingly, Mega Rayquaza is your best bet. This is followed (distantly) by Mega Gardevoir, Mega Salamence and Mega Gengar.
- Mega Gallade non-Mega counters - Dawn Wings Necrozma is second only to Mega Rayray. Regular Rayquaza follows, with both options being stronger than Mega Gardevoir, Mega Salamence and Mega Gengar. If you don't have these, you should turn to Yveltal, Shadow Mewtwo, Shadow Salamence, Shadow Moltres or Enamorus. Beyond this, just pick your strongest Pokémon with Fairy, Flying and Ghost-type attacks!
- Number of players to beat Mega Gallade - You're looking for at least three Trainers with fully optimal Level 50 counters at the bare minimum. Aim for six Trainers and you should be fine.
- Tactics - By and large, this is simply pick the right counters and mash the attack button. There's a lot of good Flying-type Mythics you can rely on at this point, but if you don't have optimal counters, simply buddy up with a friend who does. A small group of high-levelled trainers should make short work of Mega Gallade.
Mega Gallade CP in Pokémon Go
Below you'll find the CP levels for battling for Mega Gallade and, if defeated, catching an Gallade after the fight in Pokémon Go:
- Mega Gallade Raid CP - 50,635 CP
- CP range for catching Gallade - 2485 to 2583 CP
- Weather (Rainy) when being caught - 3106 to 3230 CP
Best Mega Gallade moveset in Pokémon Go
Mega Gallade is too little, too late, sadly. There was a time where having a Mega with these types would have been exciting, but now it barely scrapes the top five for each typing.
So, if it's naff in PVP as a Raid attacker, doe does it fair in PVP? It's reasonable, but nothing to get excited about and by no means best in class.
If you plan on using Gallade in PVP, you will want to add a third attack for some Grass-type coverage. This means Gallade's best moveset in Pokémon Go is Psycho Cut (Fast), Close Combat (Charged) and Leaf Blade (Charged). This a spammy moveset that puts down a lot of shield pressure, which is always great to see.
It's OK in Great League, assuming you're ok running a glass cannon. The same is true of Ultra League, meaning that ideally speaking, you should be running the Shadow variants, which won't be spawning after a Raid. As for Master League, this isn't on the cards for our pointy-elbowed friend.
Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Mega Gallade can use in Pokémon Go:
Fast Moves:
- Charm (Fairy)
- Confusion (Psychic)
- Low Kick (Fighting)
- Psycho Cut (Psychic)
Charged Moves:
- Close Combat (Fighting)
- Leaf Blade (Grass)
- Psychic (Psychic)
Legacy Charged Moves:
- Synchronoise (Psychic)
Everything we know about Gallade
First things first, Gallade is one of the two final evolutions of Ralts. In the main-series games, it evolves from a male Kirlia when exposed to a Dawn Stone. Gardevoir, meanwhile, evolves from Kirlia starting at Level 30. Both Gardevoir and Gallade have Mega Evolutions, which is unique in the franchise - no other branching evolutions all end in Mega Pokémon! It's also worth noting that Gallade is the only special evolution involving an Evolution Stone that has a Mega Evolution. There's so much here that's cool and unique, it's a shame that it doesn't have the stats to be exciting in 2025!
Another unique thing they share is a distant relative in the future, the Fairy/Fighting-type Paradox Pokémon Iron Valiant.
Beyond this, most of the things they have in common are the reverse of each other, such as their Attack and Special Attack stats. Gallade is broadly considered the male version of Gardevoir (given its evolution condition in the main-series game), but this is not strictly true. While all Gallades are male, only half of all Gardevoirs are female!
In terms of design, Gallade was clearly inspired by the Roman gladiators, with the horsehair-crested Corinthian helmet really shining through. Its pose looks like it's always spoiling for a fight, too - not surprising considering it has bladed arms. Fortunately, it seems keen to use its powers for good.
If you want to learn more about the Gallade family, you can read their official Pokédex entries below:
- Ralts: 'The horns on its head provide a strong power that enables it to sense people’s emotions. It is highly attuned to the emotions of people and Pokémon. It hides if it senses hostility.'
- Kirlia: 'The cheerful spirit of its Trainer gives it energy for its psychokinetic power. It spins and dances when happy. It has a psychic power that enables it to distort the space around it and see into the future.'
- Gallade: 'When trying to protect someone, it extends its elbows as if they were swords and fights savagely. Because it can sense what its foe is thinking, its attacks burst out first, fast, and fierce.'
- Mega Gallade: 'A master of courtesy and swordsmanship, it fights using extending swords on its elbows.'
It's also good to know that shiny Ralts is in the game, which means that shiny Mega Gallade is in the game too! As you can see below, Shiny Gallade is white and blue!
Ralts shiny fam
byu/VpWaLL inTheSilphRoad
This white and blue colouring is conserved through all three shinies, plus the Mega Evolution. It may not be the most ambitious of shinies, but we like it.
Thanks to Reddit user VpWaLL for the amusing shot!
Good luck defeating Mega Gallade in Pokémon Go!