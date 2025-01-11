Pokémon Go Mega Gallade counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Gallade, the Mega Evolved form of the Blade Pokémon, is now available in Pokémon Go.

Sadly, that's about the highest praise we can give. As a Fighting-type, it's marginally better than Shadow Machamp, and it's pretty much identical to Mega Gardevoir as a Psychic-type - putting it behind bog-standard regular Mewtwo. Ouch. But you know what it is that you probably don't have? A sparkly new Pokédex entry!

Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Gallade can't be caught directly and isn't always available in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you've collected enough Mega Energy for its temporary evolution.

Below you'll find Mega Gallade's counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go - just remember you need to have a Gallade in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.

- You're looking for at least three Trainers with fully optimal Level 50 counters at the bare minimum. Aim for six Trainers and you should be fine. Tactics - By and large, this is simply pick the right counters and mash the attack button. There's a lot of good Flying-type Mythics you can rely on at this point, but if you don't have optimal counters, simply buddy up with a friend who does. A small group of high-levelled trainers should make short work of Mega Gallade.

Best Mega Gallade moveset in Pokémon Go Mega Gallade is too little, too late, sadly. There was a time where having a Mega with these types would have been exciting, but now it barely scrapes the top five for each typing. So, if it's naff in PVP as a Raid attacker, doe does it fair in PVP? It's reasonable, but nothing to get excited about and by no means best in class. Gallade. If you plan on using Gallade in PVP, you will want to add a third attack for some Grass-type coverage. This means Gallade's best moveset in Pokémon Go is Psycho Cut (Fast), Close Combat (Charged) and Leaf Blade (Charged). This a spammy moveset that puts down a lot of shield pressure, which is always great to see. It's OK in Great League, assuming you're ok running a glass cannon. The same is true of Ultra League, meaning that ideally speaking, you should be running the Shadow variants, which won't be spawning after a Raid. As for Master League, this isn't on the cards for our pointy-elbowed friend. Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Mega Gallade can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Charm (Fairy)

Confusion (Psychic)

Low Kick (Fighting)

Psycho Cut (Psychic) Charged Moves: Close Combat (Fighting)

Leaf Blade (Grass)

Psychic (Psychic) Legacy Charged Moves: Synchronoise (Psychic)