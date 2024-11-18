Pokémon Go Mega Ampharos counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Ampharos, the Mega Evolved form of the Light Pokémon, is far from exciting in the world of Pokémon Go.

Despite being one of only two Mega Electric Pokémon in the game, it is notably weaker of the two. When you consider that the other, Mega Manectric, isn't even best-in-class for Electric types? And Dragons? It is easily the worst Mega Dragon.

So, Mega Ampharos takes the crown as the worst Electric-type and Dragon-type Mega Pokémon in the game. That's... unfortunate. Mega Ampharos is definitely one of those Pokémon you’re going to register to the Pokedex and then forget about.

Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Ampharos can’t be caught directly and isn’t always available in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Energy for its temporary evolution.

Below you’ll find Mega Ampharos’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go - just remember you need to have a Ampharos in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.

On this page:

Mega Ampharos counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go The fastest way to collect Mega Ampharos Energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Ampharos to help you achieve this: Mega Ampharos. Mega Ampharos types - Electric and Dragon-type

- Electric and Dragon-type Mega Ampharos is weak against - Dragon, Fairy, Ground and Ice-type attacks

- Dragon, Fairy, Ground and Ice-type attacks Mega Ampharos is resistant to - Fire, Flying, Grass, Steel and Water-type attacks

- Fire, Flying, Grass, Steel and Water-type attacks Mega Ampharos is super resistant to - Electric-type attacks

- Electric-type attacks Mega Ampharos Mega counters - Mega Rayquaza is always going to be king when Dragon is a weakness. Primal Groudon follows, along with Mega Garchomp and Mega Salamence.

- Mega Rayquaza is always going to be king when Dragon is a weakness. Primal Groudon follows, along with Mega Garchomp and Mega Salamence. Mega Ampharos non-Mega counters - Speaking of Dragons, Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia are huge here. After this, we're looking at Therian (sky cat) Landorus, Garchomp, Haxorus and Rayquaza.

- Speaking of Dragons, Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia are huge here. After this, we're looking at Therian (sky cat) Landorus, Garchomp, Haxorus and Rayquaza. Mega Rayquaza and Origin Forme Dialga are your top two counters Number of players to beat Mega Ampharos - You’re looking at three Trainers with fully optimal 40 counters at the bare minimum. Aim for seven and you should be fine.

- You’re looking at three Trainers with fully optimal 40 counters at the bare minimum. Aim for seven and you should be fine. Tactics - The tactics here are pretty simple. Bring your biggest Dragons and use them to bonk Mega Ampharos on its big fluffy head!

Best Mega Ampharos moveset in Pokémon Go Mega Ampharos is pretty awful, ranking as both the worst Mega Electric and Mega Dragon-type attacker in Pokémon Go. Unfortunately, Ampharos is pretty awful in Go Battle League, too. Unless you're a new player and don’t have an army of better Pokémon, you can consider this Dex filler. Ampharos. That said, if you do plan on using Mega Ampharos, you'll need to know its best moveset in Pokémon Go. Mega Ampharos ideally runs Volt Swich (Fast) and Brutal Swing (Charged). This a spammy moveset, which is great. Brutal Swing is incredibly powerful and Volt Switch is a decent move. As mentioned, Ampharos isn't worth running in Go Battle League, so you really shouldn't spend resources on unlocking a second Charged move. If you feel you absolutely must, you're looking at the Electric-type move Zap Cannon for raids, or the Grass-type move Trailblaze for PVP. Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Mega Ampharos can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Charge Beam (Electric)

Volt Switch (Electric) Charged Moves: Brutal Swing (Dark)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Power Gem (Rock)

Thunder (Electric)

Thunder Punch (Electric)

Trailblaze (Grass)

Volt Switch (Electric) Legacy Charged Moves: Dragon Pulse (Dragon)