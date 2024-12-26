Pokémon Go Mega Abomasnow counters, weaknesses and moveset explained
How to defeat the mega evolved Grass and Ice-type Pokémon.
Mega Abomasnow, the Mega Evolved form of the Frost Tree Pokémon, is a great Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
President Aboma, as we like to call him, holds a special place in our hearts. Though Abomasnow has fallen from PVP grace, and is now decent as opposed to back-breaking, its Mega Evolved version still holds the rank of the best Ice-type Mega Pokémon in Pokémon Go. This means it has uses in both PVE and PVP, making it one of those all-rounders you love to have.
Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Abomasnow can't be caught directly and isn't always available in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you've collected enough Mega Energy for its temporary evolution.
Below you'll find Mega Abomasnow's counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go - just remember you need to have a Abomasnow in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.
On this page:
Mega Abomasnow counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
The fastest way to collect Mega Abomasnow Energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you'll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Abomasnow to help you achieve this:
- Mega Abomasnow types - Grass and Ice-type
- Mega Abomasnow is double weak against - Fire-type attacks.
- Mega Abomasnow is weak against - Bug, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Rock and Steel-type attacks.
- Mega Abomasnow is resistant to - Electric, Grass, Ground and Water-type attacks.
- Mega Abomasnow Mega counters - Mega Blaziken, the kickin' chicken, is easily the best counter available. Mega Charizard Y as a fairly close second, but Mega Charizard X is a distant third.
- Mega Abomasnow non-Mega counters - Shadow and regular Heatran are very strong options, followed by Shadow Entei, Shadow Blaziken, Reshiram and Shadow Chandelure. Since Chandelure is so easy to get, looking beyond an army of those has diminishing returns.
- Number of players to beat Mega Abomasnow - You're looking for at least 2 Trainers with fully optimal Level 50 counters at the bare minimum. Aim for six Trainers and you should be fine.
- Tactics - The tactics here are pretty simple. Fire go brrr.
Mega Abomasnow CP in Pokémon Go
Below you'll find the CP levels for battling for Mega Abomasnow and, if defeated, catching an Ampharos after the fight in Pokémon Go:
- Mega Abomasnow Raid CP - 34,721 CP
- CP range for catching Abomasnow - 1281 to 1349 CP
- Weather (Rainy) when being caught - 1601 to 1687 CP
The Dual Destiny Season is here! It brings the Holiday Part 2 event with it. You can now catch Dynamax Pokémon through Max Battles. First, however, you need to visit Power Spots to collect Max Particles and complete the To the Max! quest. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
Best Mega Abomasnow moveset in Pokémon Go
Mega Abomasnow is only really useful as an Ice-type attacker, which is pretty handy as that's how you'd use President Snow (we also like to call him that) in PVP. It's the most powerful Ice-type Mega Pokémon, but only the fifth-most powerful Ice-type attacker. So, while it's a great Pokémon to have, it's not the be all and end all.
If you plan on using Abomasnow in PVP, you will want to add a third attack for some Grass-type coverage. If it's just for raids, you can just run the first two moves below.
Mega Abomasnow's best moveset in Pokémon Go is Powder Snow (Fast), Weather Ball (Ice, Charged) and Energy Ball (Charged). This a spammy moveset that puts down a lot of shield pressure. Back in the day, the Snow Ball combo made this quite abominable indeed. We loved it.
These days, it is still decent in Great League, but performs best in Ultra League. Master League isn't really an option for this Pokémon.
Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Mega Abomasnow can use in Pokémon Go:
Fast Moves:
- Leafage (Grass)
- Powder Snow (Ice)
- Razor Leaf (Grass)
Charged Moves:
- Blizzard (Ice)
- Icy Wind (Ice)
- Energy Ball (Grass)
- Outrage (Dragon)
- Weather Ball (Ice)
Everything we know about Abomasnow
The Frost Tree Pokémon, Abomasnow, is the final evolution of Snover, the other Frost Tree Pokémon. Incidentally, it is the only other Grass/Ice-type Pokémon in the entire franchise (including Ice/Grass types which are technically different, but exactly the same).
This cutie pine is a snow-covered tree. Interestingly, its body resembles a trunk, its hands and tail leaves, and its thorax/head snow. But if you take a closer look at its head, it resembles a snow-covered mountain — perhaps a nod to the climes on which it lives. Interestingly, this is a lot more obvious when you look at the Japanese name, ユキカブリ (Yukikaburi), which means 'Snow Head'.
Its evolution – President Aboma, President Snow or simply Abomasnow – believe it or not, is actually a peaceful Pokémon, despite looking like an angry yeti. This time, its Japanese name is a lot cooler, and more befitting of its status: ユキノオ (Yukinooh), which means 'Snow King'. It just wants a quiet life, surrounded by pretty snow flowers. Sleigh, king.
If you want to learn more about the Abomasnow family, you can read their official Pokédex entries below:
- Snover: 'During cold seasons, it migrates to the mountain's lower reaches. It returns to the snow-covered summit in the spring. Seemingly curious about people, they gather around footsteps they find on snowy mountains.'
- Abomasnow: 'It lives a quiet life on mountains that are perpetually covered in snow. It hides itself by whipping up blizzards. They appear when the snow flowers bloom. When the petals fall, they retreat to places unknown again.'
- Mega Abomasnow: 'It blankets wide areas in snow by whipping up blizzards. It is also known as “The Ice Monster”.'
It's also good to know that shiny Snover is in the game, which means that shiny Mega Abomasnow is in the game too! As you can see below, Shiny Abomasnow is white and blue!
Abomasnow stole my phone and took a selfie on the ice.
byu/Zerilentix inpokemongo
This white and blue colouring is conserved through all three shinies. Is may not be the most ambitious of shinies, but we like it.
Thanks to Reddit user Zerilentix for the amusing shot!
Good luck defeating Mega Abomasnow in Pokémon Go!