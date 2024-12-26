Pokémon Go Mega Abomasnow counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Abomasnow, the Mega Evolved form of the Frost Tree Pokémon, is a great Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

President Aboma, as we like to call him, holds a special place in our hearts. Though Abomasnow has fallen from PVP grace, and is now decent as opposed to back-breaking, its Mega Evolved version still holds the rank of the best Ice-type Mega Pokémon in Pokémon Go. This means it has uses in both PVE and PVP, making it one of those all-rounders you love to have.

Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Abomasnow can't be caught directly and isn't always available in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you've collected enough Mega Energy for its temporary evolution.

Below you'll find Mega Abomasnow's counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go - just remember you need to have a Abomasnow in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.

Mega Abomasnow counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go The fastest way to collect Mega Abomasnow Energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you'll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Abomasnow to help you achieve this: Mega Abomasnow. Mega Abomasnow types - Grass and Ice-type

- Grass and Ice-type Mega Abomasnow is double weak against - Fire-type attacks.

- Fire-type attacks. Mega Abomasnow is weak against - Bug, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Rock and Steel-type attacks.

- Bug, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Rock and Steel-type attacks. Mega Abomasnow is resistant to - Electric, Grass, Ground and Water-type attacks.

- Electric, Grass, Ground and Water-type attacks. Mega Abomasnow Mega counters - Mega Blaziken, the kickin' chicken, is easily the best counter available. Mega Charizard Y as a fairly close second, but Mega Charizard X is a distant third.

- Mega Blaziken, the kickin' chicken, is easily the best counter available. Mega Charizard Y as a fairly close second, but Mega Charizard X is a distant third. Mega Abomasnow non-Mega counters - Shadow and regular Heatran are very strong options, followed by Shadow Entei, Shadow Blaziken, Reshiram and Shadow Chandelure. Since Chandelure is so easy to get, looking beyond an army of those has diminishing returns.

- Shadow and regular Heatran are very strong options, followed by Shadow Entei, Shadow Blaziken, Reshiram and Shadow Chandelure. Since Chandelure is so easy to get, looking beyond an army of those has diminishing returns. Mega Blaziken and Shadow Heatran are your top two counters Number of players to beat Mega Abomasnow - You're looking for at least 2 Trainers with fully optimal Level 50 counters at the bare minimum. Aim for six Trainers and you should be fine.

- You're looking for at least 2 Trainers with fully optimal Level 50 counters at the bare minimum. Aim for six Trainers and you should be fine. Tactics - The tactics here are pretty simple. Fire go brrr.

Best Mega Abomasnow moveset in Pokémon Go Mega Abomasnow is only really useful as an Ice-type attacker, which is pretty handy as that's how you'd use President Snow (we also like to call him that) in PVP. It's the most powerful Ice-type Mega Pokémon, but only the fifth-most powerful Ice-type attacker. So, while it's a great Pokémon to have, it's not the be all and end all. Abomasnow. If you plan on using Abomasnow in PVP, you will want to add a third attack for some Grass-type coverage. If it's just for raids, you can just run the first two moves below. Mega Abomasnow's best moveset in Pokémon Go is Powder Snow (Fast), Weather Ball (Ice, Charged) and Energy Ball (Charged). This a spammy moveset that puts down a lot of shield pressure. Back in the day, the Snow Ball combo made this quite abominable indeed. We loved it. These days, it is still decent in Great League, but performs best in Ultra League. Master League isn't really an option for this Pokémon. Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Mega Abomasnow can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Leafage (Grass)

Powder Snow (Ice)

Razor Leaf (Grass) Charged Moves: Blizzard (Ice)

Icy Wind (Ice)

Energy Ball (Grass)

Outrage (Dragon)

Weather Ball (Ice)