Pokémon Go Max Out Finale Collection Challenges, research tasks and rewards

Max Out Finale brings the Max Out Season in Pokémon Go to a close. (Though you've probably figured that out by its name.)

Throughout this Pokémon Go event, you'll be able to complete a series of Max Out Finale Collection Challenges and event-exclusive research tasks. Yet, you might also want to spend some time doing five-star raids as both shiny Regieleki and shiny Regidrago are debuting as part of the Max Out Finale.

Max Out Finale also marks the release of Galarian Corsola and its shiny form. Not only does this see a new Galarian form arrive in Pokémon Go, but a new Gen 8 Pokémon as Galarian Corsola can evolve into Cursola.

Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 1 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 1 is one of the four Collection Challenges running throughout the Max Out Finale in Pokémon Go, which means you have until 8pm (local time) on Sunday 1st December to complete them. For this Collection Challenge you must obtain one Pokémon exclusively by hatching eggs. While this may seem like quite the challenge since you're beholden to the luck of the egg pools, there is - thankfully - a reduced hatch distance bonus running throughout the Max Out Finale event. Any egg you place in an Incubator will see its hatch distance reduced, so hopefully you won't have to walk too far to complete this Collection Challenge. Below you'll find all of the Pokémon, along with which egg you'll need to hatch, for the Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 1: Grookey - In the wild

- In the wild Galarian Slowpoke - 7km eggs (Tier 1)

- 7km eggs (Tier 1) Skwovet - In the wild Completing this Collection Challenge will reward you with 3,000 XP and one Silver Pinap Berry.

Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 2 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 2 is the second Collection Challenge running throughout the Max Out Finale in Pokémon Go. You must complete it before 8pm (local time) on Sunday 1st December if you want to earn its rewards. Just like the above Collection Challenge, one of the Pokémon in this challenge must be obtained via hatching 7km eggs. The Pokémon in question is Galarian Ponyta and obtaining it via any other means, such as trading, will not count towards this Collection Challenge. Here are the Pokémon in the Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 2, along with how to find them: Scorbunny - In the wild

- In the wild Galarian Ponyta - 7km eggs (Tier 2)

- 7km eggs (Tier 2) Skwovet - In the wild For finishing this Collection Challenge, you'll be rewarded with 3,000 XP and one Silver Pinap Berry.

Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 3 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Max Finale Collection Challenge 3 is, if you haven't guessed it yet, the third challenge running throughout this Pokémon Go event. You have until 8pm (local time) on Sunday 1st December to complete this challenge and earn its rewards. Like the two Collection Challenges before it, one of the Pokémon in this Collection Challenge must be earned by hatching a specific type of egg. Catching or trading for this Pokémon will not count towards this Collection Challenge, so you better start walking if you want to complete this Collection Challenge. Below you'll find the Pokémon in the Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 3, along with how to find them: Sobble - In the wild

- In the wild Galarian Zigzagoon - 7km eggs (Tier 1)

- 7km eggs (Tier 1) Skwovet - In the wild Completing this Collection Challenge will reward you with 3,000 XP and one Silver Pinap Berry.

Max Out Finale field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can earn Max Out Finale event-exclusive research tasks by spinning PokéStops during this Pokémon Go event. These tasks can be saved in your research task collection and can be completed after the event ends if you choose. Here are the Max Out Finale field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Hatenna encounter

reward - Hatenna encounter Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Sewaddle encounter

reward - Sewaddle encounter Hatch an Egg reward - 750 Stardust

reward - 750 Stardust Hatch 3 Eggs reward- Morpeko encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. Hatenna and Morpeko encounters can be earned from the Max Out Finale research tasks.