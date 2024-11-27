Pokémon Go Max Out Finale Collection Challenges, research tasks and rewards
Max Out Finale brings the Max Out Season in Pokémon Go to a close. (Though you've probably figured that out by its name.)
Throughout this Pokémon Go event, you'll be able to complete a series of Max Out Finale Collection Challenges and event-exclusive research tasks. Yet, you might also want to spend some time doing five-star raids as both shiny Regieleki and shiny Regidrago are debuting as part of the Max Out Finale.
Max Out Finale also marks the release of Galarian Corsola and its shiny form. Not only does this see a new Galarian form arrive in Pokémon Go, but a new Gen 8 Pokémon as Galarian Corsola can evolve into Cursola.
Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 1 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 1 is one of the four Collection Challenges running throughout the Max Out Finale in Pokémon Go, which means you have until 8pm (local time) on Sunday 1st December to complete them.
For this Collection Challenge you must obtain one Pokémon exclusively by hatching eggs. While this may seem like quite the challenge since you're beholden to the luck of the egg pools, there is - thankfully - a reduced hatch distance bonus running throughout the Max Out Finale event. Any egg you place in an Incubator will see its hatch distance reduced, so hopefully you won't have to walk too far to complete this Collection Challenge.
Below you'll find all of the Pokémon, along with which egg you'll need to hatch, for the Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 1:
- Grookey - In the wild
- Galarian Slowpoke - 7km eggs (Tier 1)
- Skwovet - In the wild
Completing this Collection Challenge will reward you with 3,000 XP and one Silver Pinap Berry.
Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 2 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 2 is the second Collection Challenge running throughout the Max Out Finale in Pokémon Go. You must complete it before 8pm (local time) on Sunday 1st December if you want to earn its rewards.
Just like the above Collection Challenge, one of the Pokémon in this challenge must be obtained via hatching 7km eggs. The Pokémon in question is Galarian Ponyta and obtaining it via any other means, such as trading, will not count towards this Collection Challenge.
Here are the Pokémon in the Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 2, along with how to find them:
- Scorbunny - In the wild
- Galarian Ponyta - 7km eggs (Tier 2)
- Skwovet - In the wild
For finishing this Collection Challenge, you'll be rewarded with 3,000 XP and one Silver Pinap Berry.
Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 3 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Max Finale Collection Challenge 3 is, if you haven't guessed it yet, the third challenge running throughout this Pokémon Go event. You have until 8pm (local time) on Sunday 1st December to complete this challenge and earn its rewards.
Like the two Collection Challenges before it, one of the Pokémon in this Collection Challenge must be earned by hatching a specific type of egg. Catching or trading for this Pokémon will not count towards this Collection Challenge, so you better start walking if you want to complete this Collection Challenge.
Below you'll find the Pokémon in the Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 3, along with how to find them:
- Sobble - In the wild
- Galarian Zigzagoon - 7km eggs (Tier 1)
- Skwovet - In the wild
Completing this Collection Challenge will reward you with 3,000 XP and one Silver Pinap Berry.
Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 4 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 4 is the final Collection Challenge running throughout the Max Out Finale in Pokémon Go. Just like the three others, you must complete this challenge before 8pm (local time) on Sunday 1st December if you want its rewards.
While there is only one Pokémon listed for this Collection Challenge, it must be obtained by hatching 7km eggs. I would say attempting to obtain this Pokémon though any other means won't count towards this challenge, but, at the time of writing, the only way to get this Pokémon is though hatching eggs or trading Pokémon so, hopefully, you'll hatch it quite quickly.
Below you'll find the Pokémon in the Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 4 and how to get it:
- Galarian Corsola - 7km eggs (Tier 2)
For finding this Pokémon, you'll earn 6,000 XP and three Rare Candies.
Max Out Finale field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You can earn Max Out Finale event-exclusive research tasks by spinning PokéStops during this Pokémon Go event. These tasks can be saved in your research task collection and can be completed after the event ends if you choose.
Here are the Max Out Finale field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Hatenna encounter
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Sewaddle encounter
- Hatch an Egg reward - 750 Stardust
- Hatch 3 Eggs reward- Morpeko encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything you need to know about the Max Out Finale in Pokémon Go
Max Out Finale is running until Sunday 1st December at 8pm (local time), making it the perfect event to end the Max Out Season of Pokémon Go. Three bonuses are running throughout this event and they're all quite useful. The first sees the Remote Raid Pass limit being increased to 10, which perfectly matches the bonus 5,000 XP you earn for any raid you complete. Finally, any egg you place in an Incubator during this event will have its hatch distance reduced by half, which is perfect for the new Pokémon debut!
Galarian Corsola and Cursola, its evolution, are the final Gen 8 Pokémon released during the Max Out Season. While you'll only be able to obtain Galarian Corsola by hatching 7km eggs (hence why the reduced hatch distance bonus is so useful), the shiny forms for both Pokémon have also been released. Hopefully you'll get lucky and hatch a shiny Galarian Corsola. Make sure to check out our how to get Galarian Corsola guide too to learn how to evolve it into Cursola.
Galarian Corsola and Cursola aren't the only Pokémon getting shiny forms during the Max Out Finale though, both shiny Regieleki and shiny Regidrago can now be found in Pokémon Go. These Galar-Regis are available in five-star raids throughout the event, which is perfect for anyone who missed out on their Elite Raid debut.
Here's the full Max Out Finale raid schedule:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Grookey
|Galarian Weezing
|Zacian
|Mega Altaria
|Scorbunny
|Falinks
|Zamazenta
|Sobble
|Regieleki
|Regidrago
The following Pokémon are also appearing more frequently in the wild throughout this event:
- Grookey
- Scorbunny
- Sobble
- Skwovet
- Wooloo
- Hatenna
- Falinks
The 7km egg pool is also getting a shake up for the Max Out Finale too! Here are the Pokémon you'll be able to hatch from them:
Tier 1
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Galarian Slowpoke
Tier 2
- Galarian Ponyta
- Galarian Corsola
- Galarian Meowth
- Galarian Farfetch'd
- Galarain Darumaka
- Galarian Yamask
- Galarian Stunfisk
There will, of course, be PokéStop Showcases running throughout the event as well.
Finally, there are two pay-to-play aspects of the Max Out Finale event. The first is an event ticket which will set you back $10 or the equivalent in your local currency. Purchasing this ticket will unlock an additional set of bonuses throughout the event: an additional 5,000 raid XP (bringing the total to additional 10,000 XP for a successful raid), five additional Raid Passes earned by spinning Gyms throughout the event, three extra candy and one extra Candy XL for catching a five-star raid boss.
The second pay-to-play feature is a timed research quest, which is $5 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. Completing this quest before the deadline of 8pm (local time) on Sunday 1st December will see you earning a new avatar pose.
It's important to note that both of these pay-to-play features are nonrefundable and can not be purchased using Poké Coin. You can, however, give both (or just one) to a player you're Great Friends or higher with.
Hope you enjoy the Max Out Finale event!