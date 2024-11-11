Pokémon Go Max Monday: Next Max Monday Dynamax Pokémon and date listed
Everything you need to know about Max Mondays in Pokémon Go.
Max Monday is a weekly Pokémon Go event where a featured Dynamax Pokémon will appear in every Power Spot for an hour - running from 6pm to 7pm (local time). This makes it the perfect opportunity to engage in a Max Battle, so you can add another Dynamax Pokémon to your team or earn additional Candy to power up one.
Max Mondays join Spotlight Hour and Raid Hour as one of the weekly Pokémon Go events. While Spotlight Hour is on Tuesdays and Raid Hours are on Wednesday, Max Mondays, if you haven't guessed it yet, take place on Mondays. (Who would have guessed?) This means you have three Pokémon Go-based activities to fill an hour at the beginning of every week.
To help you keep track of this event, we've listed all of the Max Monday Pokémon for this month down below and looked at how you can prepare for Max Mondays in Pokémon Go.
On this page:
Pokémon Go's next Max Monday: Featured Dynamax Pokémon for November 2024
Here's everything you need to know about the Max Monday events in November 2024:
|Date
|Time
|Dynamax Pokémon
|Monday 11th November
|6pm - 7pm local time
|Dynamax Charmander
|Monday 18th November
|6pm - 7pm local time
|Dynamax Drilbur
|Monday 25th November
|6pm - 7pm local time
|Dynamax Bulbasaur
Thanks to the official Pokémon Go blog, we also know that Dynamax Squirtle will be making an appearance on December 2nd.
How to prepared for a Max Monday in Pokémon Go
There are a number of ways you can prepare for a Max Monday event in Pokémon Go if you're planning on partaking.
The first thing you need to ensure, however, is ensure you already have at least one Dynamax Pokémon as you won't be able to partake in any Max Battle without it. You've most likely done this already as the Special Research quest 'To The Max!' rewards include both a Dynmax Wooloo and Skwovet, but I thought it was worth mentioning if you happen to be a Pokémon Go newcomer.
Whether you're a new or longtime player though, we recommend collecting 1000 Max Particles (or higher if possible) before the day a Max Monday event occurs. Not only does this mean you can start battling straight away, but you'll be able to collect additional Max Particles during the Max Monday event - an act which will increase the number of Max Battles you can compete in. If the featured Pokémon is a one-star boss, for example, it will cost 250 Max Particles to successfully battle it, so having 1000 means you can fight it five times. You'll also be collecting more Max Particles though, which will further increase the number of Max Battles you can partake in.
Remember - Max Particles are only consumed if you win a Max Battle, so, if something goes wrong, you won't be left short.
We also recommend making sure you've got a good stock of Razz and Pinap Berries as well. Razz Berries make Pokémon easier to catch, so are useful for anyone looking to expand their Dynamax Pokémon collection. Meanwhile Pinap Berries double the amount of catch candy you earn, which makes them perfect for anyone looking to use Max Mondays to power up their Dynamax Pokémon. Since you need both Max Particles and Pokémon candy to unlock and strengthen Max Moves, Max Mondays are a good opportunity to power up your existing Dynamax roster especially if you're planning on battling Gigantamax Pokémon in the future.
Finally, it's a good idea to have some Potions and Revives on hand. These will help keep the Dynamax Pokémon you're planning on using in Max Battles alive and healthy (unless you pop it in a Power Spot after successfully completing a Max Battles), which will help you battle against even more Dynamax Pokémon.
Previous Pokémon Go Max Monday Dynamax Pokémon list
Below you'll find all of the Dynamax Pokémon who've previously appeared on Max Mondays and when in 2024:
Hope you enjoy Max Mondays in Pokémon Go!