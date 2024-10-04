Pokémon Go Masterwork Research Master Ball quest steps and rewards
You can get a Master Ball - for a price.
Masterwork Research: Master Ball offers you the chance to earn a Master Ball - the best Poké Ball Silph has ever made - in Pokémon Go.
The downside is that Masterwork Research: Master Ball is a pay-to-play quest, which means you'll need to spend some actual real money on Pokémon Go if you want a Master Ball this time round. There have been free methods for obtaining a Master Ball in the past, and most likely there will be others in the future, but, if you want one now, then make sure you purchase Masterwork Research: Master Ball before Friday 11th October at 8pm (local time). Once this time passes, the quest will vanish from the store.
With that in mind, let's take a look at all of the Masterwork Research: Master Ball quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go we know about so far below.
On this page:
'Masterwork Research Master Ball' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Completing the pay-to-play Masterwork Research: Master Ball quest will, if the name didn't give it already, reward you with a Master Ball in Pokémon Go. While yes, you do have to pay for the quest, it's important to remember that the Master Ball is by far the best Poké Ball you can ever have since it will always catch whichever Pokémon you toss it at. This makes it perfect for catching a shiny Galarian Legendary Bird.
While Masterwork Research quests don't expire, the Masterwork Research: Master Ball quest will only be on sale until Friday 11th October at 8pm (local time) so it's worth grabbing if you don't mind the expense. If you do mind, and there's nothing wrong with that, then there will mostly be a chance to earn a free Master Ball sometime in Pokémon Go's future. We might just have to wait a couple of months.
For now, let's take a look at all of the Masterwork Research: Master Ball quest steps and rewards we know so far. Watch out for spoilers!
'Masterwork Research: Master Ball' Step 1 of 4
- Catch 250 Pokémon - 20 Poké Balls
- Use 150 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 15 Razz Berries
- Make 100 Nice Curveball Throws - 2500 Stardust
Rewards: 2500 XP and Galarian Stunfisk encounter.
'Masterwork Research: Master Ball' Step 2 of 4
- Catch 300 Pokémon - 25 Poké Balls
- Make 100 Great Curveball Throws - 15 Pinap Berries
- Transfer 50 Pokémon - 20 Great Balls
Rewards: 3500 XP and Galarian Farfetch'd encounter.
More to come…
How Masterwork Research Master Ball works in Pokémon Go
Masterwork Research: Master Ball is a pay-to-play quest released during the Galarian Expedition event during October 2024 in Pokémon Go. It costs £7.99, $7.99 or the equivalent in your local currency. While it can be gifted to another player, purchasing this quest is non-refundable and can not be done using PokéCoin.
If you're still considering whether you want to purchase this quest, keep in mind that it will only be on sale until Friday 11th October at 8pm (local time). Once this deadline passes, Masterwork Research: Master Ball will leave the in-game shop and you'll have to wait for the next time a Master Ball opportunity arises.
The good news, however, is once you've purchased the quest you can complete it whenever you like as Masterwork Research quests don't have a deadline. An incredibly useful feature since Masterwork Research quests are designed to take a good amount of time to complete.
From what we've seen of Masterwork Research: Master Ball so far, it's just a paid re-run of Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders but with a different name. This may change in later quest steps. Still, the concept of completing this quest is the same - complete all of the challenges you're offered, collect the rewards and keep repeating this process until you've obtained your Master Ball.
Good luck completing Masterwork Research: Master Ball!