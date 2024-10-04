Pokémon Go Masterwork Research Master Ball quest steps and rewards

Masterwork Research: Master Ball offers you the chance to earn a Master Ball - the best Poké Ball Silph has ever made - in Pokémon Go.

The downside is that Masterwork Research: Master Ball is a pay-to-play quest, which means you'll need to spend some actual real money on Pokémon Go if you want a Master Ball this time round. There have been free methods for obtaining a Master Ball in the past, and most likely there will be others in the future, but, if you want one now, then make sure you purchase Masterwork Research: Master Ball before Friday 11th October at 8pm (local time). Once this time passes, the quest will vanish from the store.

With that in mind, let's take a look at all of the Masterwork Research: Master Ball quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go we know about so far below.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch us battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube