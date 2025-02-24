Pokémon Go Masterwork Research A Dazzling Aria quest steps and rewards, including how to get shiny Meloetta

Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria is the fifth Masterwork Research quest released in Pokémon Go. Working your way through it will give you the chance to catch shiny Meloetta.

Since it's part of the Go Tour: Unova Global celebrations, you only have until Sunday 2nd March at 6pm (local time) to purchase Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria from the in-game Pokémon Go shop. When this time passes, you won't be able to purchase this quest anymore.

Below you'll find all of the Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria quest steps in Pokémon Go we currently know about to help you get a shiny Meloetta.

'Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria' quest steps in Pokémon Go Below you'll find all of the Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria quest steps we currently know about in Pokémon Go. Since it falls into the Special Research quest bracket, it lacks a deadline. Thanks to this, you can complete the quest at your own pace which is great as it's designed to be long. One deadline you need to pay attention to, however, is how Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria is only available for purchase until Sunday 2nd March at 6pm (local time). So, if you want to add a shiny Meloetta to your collection, you need to purchase the quest before this deadline. So let's take a look at all of the Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria quest steps and rewards we currently know about. Just be wary of spoilers! 'Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria' Step 1 of 7 Catch 151 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region (Gen 1) - 648 XP

Catch 100 Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region (Gen 2) - 648 XP

Catch 135 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region (Gen 3) - 648 XP

Catch 107 Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4) - 648 XP

Catch 156 Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region (Gen 5) - 648 XP Rewards: 10 Reshiram Candy, 10 Zekrom Candy and a Shiny Meloetta T-Shirt. 'Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria' Step 2 of 7 Catch 50 Normal-type Pokémon - 15 Snivy Candy

Catch 50 Psychic-type Pokémon - 15 Tepig Candy

Catch a Pokémon on 21 different days - 15 Oshawott Candy Rewards: 30 Ultra Balls, one Incense and one Rare Candy XL. More to come…