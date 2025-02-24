Pokémon Go Masterwork Research A Dazzling Aria quest steps and rewards, including how to get shiny Meloetta
Our in-progress guide for the Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria quest.
Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria is the fifth Masterwork Research quest released in Pokémon Go. Working your way through it will give you the chance to catch shiny Meloetta.
Since it's part of the Go Tour: Unova Global celebrations, you only have until Sunday 2nd March at 6pm (local time) to purchase Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria from the in-game Pokémon Go shop. When this time passes, you won't be able to purchase this quest anymore.
Below you'll find all of the Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria quest steps in Pokémon Go we currently know about to help you get a shiny Meloetta.
'Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below you'll find all of the Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria quest steps we currently know about in Pokémon Go. Since it falls into the Special Research quest bracket, it lacks a deadline. Thanks to this, you can complete the quest at your own pace which is great as it's designed to be long.
One deadline you need to pay attention to, however, is how Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria is only available for purchase until Sunday 2nd March at 6pm (local time). So, if you want to add a shiny Meloetta to your collection, you need to purchase the quest before this deadline.
So let's take a look at all of the Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria quest steps and rewards we currently know about. Just be wary of spoilers!
'Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria' Step 1 of 7
- Catch 151 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region (Gen 1) - 648 XP
- Catch 100 Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region (Gen 2) - 648 XP
- Catch 135 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region (Gen 3) - 648 XP
- Catch 107 Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4) - 648 XP
- Catch 156 Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region (Gen 5) - 648 XP
Rewards: 10 Reshiram Candy, 10 Zekrom Candy and a Shiny Meloetta T-Shirt.
'Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria' Step 2 of 7
- Catch 50 Normal-type Pokémon - 15 Snivy Candy
- Catch 50 Psychic-type Pokémon - 15 Tepig Candy
- Catch a Pokémon on 21 different days - 15 Oshawott Candy
Rewards: 30 Ultra Balls, one Incense and one Rare Candy XL.
More to come…
How Masterwork Research A Dazzling Aria in Pokémon Go works
Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria is the fifth Masterwork Research quest released in Pokémon Go and progressing through it will eventually bring you to an encounter with a shiny Meloetta.
Like previous Masterwork Research quests - All-in-One #151, Apex, Wish Granted and Glimmers of Gratitude - A Dazzling Aria is a pay-to-play quest. It's one of the only pay-to-play aspects of the Go Tour: Unova Global event and, if you want it, you'll need to purchase it from the in-game Pokémon Go store.
Tickets for Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria costs £4.99, $4.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local region. This purchase is nonrefundable and can not be completed using PokéCoins.
Along with this payment, you also have to keep in mind that this quest is only available for sale between Monday 24th February at 10am (local time) to Sunday 2nd March at 6pm (local time). Thanks to this, you must buy this quest before this time passes if you want to get shiny Meloetta.
If you do want to purchase Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria, head to the in-game Pokémon Go store and scroll down until you find this quest's dedicated banner. From there, you need to select the banner before the 'Buy' option and follow the purchase instructions specific for your device. The quest should unlock automatically after this purchase, but, if it doesn't, try closing and reopening Pokémon.
Outside of having to purchase this quest, Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria works exactly the same as any other Special Research quest in Pokémon Go. Since you won't have a deadline, you'll be able to progress through it at your own pace - completing challenges, collecting rewards, finishing an overall quest step and repeating this process until the quest is completed. Just keep in mind that Masterwork Research quests are purposely designed to take longer than your typical Pokémon Go quest. It could take you days. It could take you weeks. It could even take you months…
Best of luck catching shiny Meloetta!