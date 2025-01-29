Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2025 research tasks, Year of the Snake quest steps and Collection Challenge

It's time for the Lunar New Year 2025 event! Pokémon Go celebrates the Lunar New Year every year and, as you can see from the image above, the snake is wrapped tightly around 2025.

To keep you busy in Pokémon Go during this special time, there's a Year of the Snake Timed Research quest and event-exclusive research tasks. You can also work on completing the Lunar New Year Collection Challenge.

Since it's the year of the snakes, Ekans has been given increased shiny odds. Best of luck finding this special snake! Is what I would say if it wasn't green… Thankfully, shiny Arbok is gold.

On this page:

Lunar New Year Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Lunar New Year is a Collection Challenge running until Sunday 2nd February at 8pm (local time) when the Lunar New Year 2025 event ends in Pokémon Go. (Who would have guessed?) If you want to earn all of this Collection Challenge's rewards and add it to your Elite Collectors medal, then you must complete it before this deadline. If you don't, then it will vanish forever. Here are the Pokémon in the Lunar New Year Collection Challenge, along with how to catch them: Ekans - In the wild

- In the wild Dunsparce - In the wild

- In the wild Snivy - In the wild and seasonal research task (Power up Pokémon 5 times)

- In the wild and seasonal research task (Power up Pokémon 5 times) Onix - In the wild

- In the wild Darumaka - In the wild and event-exclusive research task (Catch 12 Pokémon) For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 6000 Stardust.

Lunar New Year 2025 field research tasks in Pokémon Go Before we get into the Lunar New Year 2025 field research tasks, let's talk about the special daily field research tasks. As long as you have three or fewer field research tasks, you'll receive a special task each day which will reward you with five PokéCoins. These tasks range from catching Pokémon, transfering Pokémon or sending Gifts to friends. If you're really lucky though, you'll get a task challenging you to catch 25 Pokémon in return for 25 PokéCoins. Going back to the main Lunar New Year 2025 field research tasks, these follow the same rules as other event-exclusive tasks - they're earned by spinning PokéCoins and can be completed after the event ends by saving them in your field research collection. Though you may want to complete a couple during the Lunar New Year 2025 event as they could help with the above Collection Challenge. Here are the Lunar New Year 2025 field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 12 Pokémon reward - Voltorb, Magikarp, Dratini or Darumaka encounters

reward - Voltorb, Magikarp, Dratini or Darumaka encounters Explore 2km reward - 600 Stardust

reward - 600 Stardust Catch 6 Pokémon while following Routes reward - 1200 Stardust Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. Voltorb and Magikarp can be earned from the event-exclusive research tasks.