Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2025 research tasks, Year of the Snake quest steps and Collection Challenge
Year of the Ekans.
It's time for the Lunar New Year 2025 event! Pokémon Go celebrates the Lunar New Year every year and, as you can see from the image above, the snake is wrapped tightly around 2025.
To keep you busy in Pokémon Go during this special time, there's a Year of the Snake Timed Research quest and event-exclusive research tasks. You can also work on completing the Lunar New Year Collection Challenge.
Since it's the year of the snakes, Ekans has been given increased shiny odds. Best of luck finding this special snake! Is what I would say if it wasn't green… Thankfully, shiny Arbok is gold.
On this page:
'Year of the Snake Timed Research' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Year of the Snake Timed Research is the free Timed Research quest running throughout the Lunar New Year 2025 event in Pokémon Go. Due to this, you must complete this quest by Sunday 2nd February at 8pm (local time) if you want to earn all of its rewards. If you don't… Well, you know the rules. The quest will vanish forever and you'll lose your chance to earn its rewards.
Before we get to the quest, it's important to note that the Dual Destiny Special Research quest received an update on Monday 27th January. Check out our page on the Dual Destiny quest steps to learn what's been added.
Getting back to the quest in hand, let's take a look at the Year of the Snake Timed Research quest steps in Pokémon Go.
'Year of the Snake Timed Research' Step 1 of ?
- Walk 1km while traveling Routes - 1 Zygarde Cell
- Walk 2km while traveling Routes - 1 Zygarde Cell
- Catch 10 Pokémon while following Routes - 1 Zygarde Cell
- Follow a Route - 1 Zygarde Cell
Rewards: 5000 XP, 2000 Stardust and six Zygarde Cells.
Lunar New Year Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Lunar New Year is a Collection Challenge running until Sunday 2nd February at 8pm (local time) when the Lunar New Year 2025 event ends in Pokémon Go. (Who would have guessed?)
If you want to earn all of this Collection Challenge's rewards and add it to your Elite Collectors medal, then you must complete it before this deadline. If you don't, then it will vanish forever.
Here are the Pokémon in the Lunar New Year Collection Challenge, along with how to catch them:
- Ekans - In the wild
- Dunsparce - In the wild
- Snivy - In the wild and seasonal research task (Power up Pokémon 5 times)
- Onix - In the wild
- Darumaka - In the wild and event-exclusive research task (Catch 12 Pokémon)
For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 6000 Stardust.
Lunar New Year 2025 field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Before we get into the Lunar New Year 2025 field research tasks, let's talk about the special daily field research tasks. As long as you have three or fewer field research tasks, you'll receive a special task each day which will reward you with five PokéCoins. These tasks range from catching Pokémon, transfering Pokémon or sending Gifts to friends. If you're really lucky though, you'll get a task challenging you to catch 25 Pokémon in return for 25 PokéCoins.
Going back to the main Lunar New Year 2025 field research tasks, these follow the same rules as other event-exclusive tasks - they're earned by spinning PokéCoins and can be completed after the event ends by saving them in your field research collection. Though you may want to complete a couple during the Lunar New Year 2025 event as they could help with the above Collection Challenge.
Here are the Lunar New Year 2025 field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 12 Pokémon reward - Voltorb, Magikarp, Dratini or Darumaka encounters
- Explore 2km reward - 600 Stardust
- Catch 6 Pokémon while following Routes reward - 1200 Stardust
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything you need to know about the Lunar New Year 2025 event in Pokémon Go
The Lunar New Year 2025 event lasts until Sunday 2nd February at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. There are two lucky bonuses running throughout this event - one giving you an increased chance of getting Lucky Pokémon from trades and the other increasing your chance of becoming a Lucky Friends with another player.
You'll also have an increased chance of encountering a shiny Ekans during the Lunar New Year 2025 event. (It is the year of the snake after all.) Here are the other Pokémon appearing more frequently during this event:
- Ekans
- Onix
- Gyarados
- Dratini
- Snivy
- Darumaka
- Dunsparce
Any 2km egg you collect during this Pokémon Go event can hatch one of the following Pokémon:
- Makuhita
- Nosepass
- Meditite
- Duskull
- Skorupi
You also have an increased chance of hatching a shiny Nosepass. Plus, as always, PokéStop Showcases are running throughout this event.
Finally, let's take a look at the paid Timed Research you can purchase during the Lunar New Year 2025. It will cost you $2 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. Keep in mind that this purchase is nonrefundable nor can it be acquired using PokéCoins. You can give it to a player you're Great Friends or higher with. When it comes to the quest itself, you'll have until Sunday 2nd February at 8pm (local time) to complete it and can earn two Lucky Eggs, an Incubator, Ekans and Nosepass encounters.
Hope you have enjoy the Lunar New Year 2025 event!