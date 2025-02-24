Pokémon Go Lucky Trinket and how to get the Lucky Trinket explained
What does the Lucky Trinket do?
The Lucky Trinket is a new item released as part of the Go Tour: Unova Global celebrations in Pokémon Go.
Yet, getting a Lucky Trinket involves spending some real world money on Pokémon Go. Before you consider pulling out your wallet though, it's a good idea to know how the Lucky Trinket works because there's a number of important rules you need to pay attention to. (Including an expiry date.)
So look below to learn everything you need to know about the Lucky Trinket in Pokémon Go, including what the Lucky Trinket does and how to get the Lucky Trinket.
On this page:
Pokémon Go Lucky Trinket explained: What does the Lucky Trinket do?
The Lucky Trinket is a one-time-only item you can use to instantly turn one player your Great Friends or higher with into a Lucky Friend in Pokémon Go. You don't even have to be best friends! This means you can guarantee a Lucky Trade with one other player - though the Lucky Friend status will vanish after this trade as per normal. There are, however, a number of rules you need to follow, because something this nice doesn't come without a few catches.
Here are the Lucky Trinket rules and, seriously, pay attention to the first one:
- The Lucky Trinket expires on Sunday 9th March at 6pm (local time). Use it before this time or lose it!
- As mentioned, the Lucky Trinket can only be used once.
- You must be Great Friends or higher with the player you're using the Lucky Trinket on.
- You can not use it on players you're already Lucky Friends with.
- The Lucky Trinket does not change the trade distance requirement.
- You can disable other players' ability to use a Lucky Trinket on you in the Pokémon Go settings.
When it comes to the deadline, it appears to be exclusive to the Lucky Trinket given out as part of the Go Tour: Unova Global celebrations. (Learn more in the section below.) If another Lucky Trinket is released in the future, we will update the expiry date listed above.
As you can see from the rules above, the Lucky Trinket is only really worth something if you know other Pokémon Go players in real life since it doesn't negate the trading distance requirement. If you do play solo and end up with a Lucky Trinket, then consider joining a local Pokémon Go group or using the Campsite app to find other players before the expiry date. Just keep in mind that you will need to be Great Friends with the player first, so make sure you've both sent and opened a Gift first to ensure you're at the right level.
No matter whether you're part of a group or play solo, it's also a good idea to coordinate with who you're using the Lucky Trinket on to make the most out of your Lucky Trade.
With this in mind, the Lucky Trinket is used by finding it within and selecting it from your Storage. Once you've done this, follow through the instruction and ensure you select the correct player to use it on. If you've done it correctly, this player should now be your Lucky Friend!
How to get the Lucky Trinket in Pokémon Go
To get the Lucky Trinket in Pokémon Go, you must complete the Tour Pass Deluxe by reaching Rank 100 - the pay-to-play tier of the Pokémon Go battle pass.
Every player will have access to the battle pass from between Monday 24th February at 10am (local time) to Sunday 2nd March at 6pm (local time). This means everyone can progress through the free tier, because it's, well, free.
If, however, you want the Lucky Trinket, you need to spend £14.99, $14.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency to unlock the Tour Pass Deluxe track. For £19.99, $19.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your currency, you can purchase the Tour Pass Deluxe track and 10 ranks already completed. It's important to note that this purchase is nonrefundable and can not be done using PokéCoin.
We have a dedicated Tour Pass guide if you'd like to learn more, but, when it comes to the Lucky Trinket, it's important to note that you can only progress through the battle pass until Sunday 2nd March at 6pm (local time). This means you have under a week to reach the final tier and earn your Lucky Trinket. Thankfully, the rewards expire on Sunday 9th March at 6pm (local time) so, if it comes down to the wire, you should still be able to claim your Lucky Trinket. Miss this final deadline, however, and the rewards will vanish forever.
Considering the Tour Pass Deluxe's price, we highly recommend taking a look at the other rewards and thinking about whether you truly want the Lucky Trinket before making this purchase. This is especially the case if you play Pokémon Go solo, because, when you consider the fact it has an expiry date, the Lucky Trinket might turn out to be worthless for you.
Hope this has helped you decide whether the Lucky Trinket is worth it!