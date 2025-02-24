Pokémon Go Lucky Trinket and how to get the Lucky Trinket explained

The Lucky Trinket is a new item released as part of the Go Tour: Unova Global celebrations in Pokémon Go.

Yet, getting a Lucky Trinket involves spending some real world money on Pokémon Go. Before you consider pulling out your wallet though, it's a good idea to know how the Lucky Trinket works because there's a number of important rules you need to pay attention to. (Including an expiry date.)

So look below to learn everything you need to know about the Lucky Trinket in Pokémon Go, including what the Lucky Trinket does and how to get the Lucky Trinket.

On this page:

