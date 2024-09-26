Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes Sword and Shield Collection Challenges, research tasks and bonuses
Shiny Zacian arrives in Pokémon Go!
Legendary Heroes celebrates Zacian, one of the legendary Pokémon from Gen 8, and how you can now catch a shiny Zacian in Pokémon Go.
The main highlight of the Legendary Heroes event is the Legendary Heroes Timed Research quest. It's a branching quest, so it's a good idea to know which is the best Legendary Heroes Choose Path choice for you. Especially since your decision will decide which Legendary Heroes Collection Challenges - Sword or Shield - and Incense encounters you'll receive during this Pokémon Go event.
Alongside completing the Collection Challenges, there's a selection of Legendary Heroes event-exclusive research tasks and bonuses for you to enjoy too!
On this page:
- Sword Path Catch Collection Challenge Pokémon list
- Sword Path Trade Collection Challenge Pokémon list
- Shield Path Catch Collection Challenge Pokémon list
- Shield Path Trade Collection Challenge Pokémon list
- Legendary Heroes field research tasks
- Everything you need to know about the Legendary Heroes event
Sword Path Catch Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Sword Path Catch is one of the Collection Challenges you'll earn from selecting the Sword path for the Legendary Heroes Timed Research quest. This Collection Challenge is available until 8pm (local time) on Tuesday 1st October in Pokémon Go as its part of the Legendary Heroes event, so you must complete it before this date for the rewards.
You must obtain all of the Pokémon in the Sword Path Catch Collection Challenge by catching them. Getting them by any other means will not count towards this Collection Challenge!
Here are the Pokémon in the Sword Path Catch Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Galarian Darumaka - In the wild
- Swirlix - Incense encounter
- Gothita - Incense encounter or seasonal field research task (Make 10 Nice Throws)
- Seedot - Incense encounter
- Scraggy - Incense encounter or Research Breakthrough
- Grookey - In the wild
- Scorbunny - In the wild
- Sobble - In the wild
Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 XP and Skwovet encounter.
Sword Path Trade Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Sword Path Trade is the second Collection Challenge you'll receive by picking the Sword path for the Legendary Heroes Timed Research quest. You'll have until the Legendary Heroes event ends on Tuesday 1st October at 8pm (local time) to complete this challenge and earn its rewards.
It's important to note that all of the Pokémon in the Sword Path Trade Collection Challenge must be obtained by trading with another player. Catching or hatching them from an egg, for example, will not count towards this Collection Challenge. For this reason, it's a good idea to team up with a player who selected the Shield path and then you can complete both of the trade-related Collection Challenges together.
Here are the Pokémon in the Sword Path Trade Collection Challenge:
- Spritzee - Trade
- Solosis - Trade
- Lotad - Trade
- Croagunk - Trade
Completing this challenge will reward you with 5000 XP and Larvitar encounter.
Shield Path Catch Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Shield Path Catch is the first of two Collection Challenges you'll get from choosing the Shield path for the Legendary Heroes Timed Research quest in Pokémon Go. It's available until the end of the Legendary Heroes event on Tuesday 1st October at 8pm (local time). Once this time passes, this challenge will vanish forever and so will its rewards!
All of the Pokémon in the Shield Path Catch Collection Challenge must be obtained by catching them. This means if you get one via a trade, for example, it will not count towards this Collection Challenge.
Here are the Pokémon in the Shield Path Catch Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Galarian Ponyta - In the wild
- Spritzee - Incense encounter
- Solosis - Incense encounter or seasonal field research task (Make 10 Nice Throws)
- Lotad - Incense encounter
- Croagunk - Incense encounter or seasonal field research task (Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon)
- Grookey - In the wild
- Scorbunny - In the wild
- Sobble - In the wild
For this Collection Challenge, you'll be rewarded with 1000 XP and Skwovet.
Shield Path Trade Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Shield Path Trade is the second, trading focused, Collection Challenge you'll receive from selecting the Sword path of the Legendary Heroes Timed Research quest. The deadline for this Collection Challenge is Tuesday 1st October at 8pm (local time), so make sure it's finished before this time if you'd like its rewards.
The other important fact to remember for the Shield Path Trade Collection Challenge is that the Pokémon must be obtained through trading. Thanks to this, you'll need another Pokémon Go player if you want any hopes of completing this Collection Challenge. Why not team up with a player who took the Shield path so you can both complete your trade Collection Challenges?
Here are the Pokémon in the Shield Path Trade Collection Challenge:
- Swirlix - Trade
- Gothita - Trade
- Seedot - Trade
- Scraggy - Trade
For this Collection Challenge, you'll be rewarded with 5000 XP and Deino encounter.
Legendary Heroes field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning PokéStops during the Legendary Heroes event in Pokémon Go can earn you a selection of event-exclusive field research tasks. These tasks can be saved and completed after the Legendary Heroes event ends.
Here are the Legendary Heroes field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 8 Pokémon reward - Galarian Slowpoke encounter
- Use an Incense reward - 1500 Stardust or 3 Rare Candies
- Trade a Pokémon reward - 1 Rare Candy
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything you need to know about the Legendary Heroes event in Pokémon Go
The Legendary Heroes event ends on Tuesday 1st October at 8pm (local time).Two bonuses are live during this Pokémon Go event - the Stardust cost for Special Trades has been reduced by 50% and Koffings can evolve into Galarian Weezing.
You can also complete the Legendary Heroes Timed Research quest during Legendary Heroes. Legendary Heroes is a branching quest with your choice not only affecting the rewards you'll earn, but the Collection Challenges and Incense encounters you'll receive throughout Legendary Heroes. Due to these differences, it's a good idea to know the best Choose Path choice for Legendary Heroes - Sword or Shield? (You'll also find all of the quest steps for each path on this guide!)
Legendary Heroes also marks the release of shiny Zacian in Pokémon Go. This legendary beast is appearing in five-star raids, while the rest of the raid lineup is:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Galarian Ponyta
|Turtonator
|Zacian
|Mega Gardevoir
|Galarian Darumaka
|Drampa
|Goomy
|Jangmo-o
The following Pokémon are also appearing more frequently in the wild throughout Legendary Heroes:
- Galarian Ponyta
- Koffing
- Galarian Darumaka
- Grookey
- Scorbunny
- Sobble
- Skwovet
As we previously mentioned, your choice of Legendary Heroes Timed Research path also determines which Pokémon you'll encounter when using Incense during Legendary Heroes.
Choosing the Sword Path will cause the following Pokémon to appear when you use Incense:
- Seedot
- Scraggy
- Gothita
- Deino
- Swirlix
- Passimian
Yet, if you select the Shield Path, you'll encounter these Pokémon when using Incense:
- Larvitar
- Lotad
- Croagunk
- Solosis
- Spritzee
- Oranguru
Finally, PokéStop Showcases are, of course, running throughout Legendary Heroes.
Hope you enjoy the Legendary Heroes event in Pokémon Go!