Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes Sword and Shield Collection Challenges, research tasks and bonuses

Legendary Heroes celebrates Zacian, one of the legendary Pokémon from Gen 8, and how you can now catch a shiny Zacian in Pokémon Go.

The main highlight of the Legendary Heroes event is the Legendary Heroes Timed Research quest. It's a branching quest, so it's a good idea to know which is the best Legendary Heroes Choose Path choice for you. Especially since your decision will decide which Legendary Heroes Collection Challenges - Sword or Shield - and Incense encounters you'll receive during this Pokémon Go event.

Alongside completing the Collection Challenges, there's a selection of Legendary Heroes event-exclusive research tasks and bonuses for you to enjoy too!

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch us battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

Sword Path Catch Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Sword Path Catch is one of the Collection Challenges you'll earn from selecting the Sword path for the Legendary Heroes Timed Research quest. This Collection Challenge is available until 8pm (local time) on Tuesday 1st October in Pokémon Go as its part of the Legendary Heroes event, so you must complete it before this date for the rewards. You must obtain all of the Pokémon in the Sword Path Catch Collection Challenge by catching them. Getting them by any other means will not count towards this Collection Challenge! Here are the Pokémon in the Sword Path Catch Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Galarian Darumaka - In the wild

In the wild Swirlix - Incense encounter

Incense encounter Gothita - Incense encounter or seasonal field research task (Make 10 Nice Throws)

Incense encounter or seasonal field research task (Make 10 Nice Throws) Seedot - Incense encounter

Incense encounter Scraggy - Incense encounter or Research Breakthrough

Incense encounter or Research Breakthrough Grookey - In the wild

In the wild Scorbunny - In the wild

In the wild Sobble - In the wild Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 XP and Skwovet encounter.

Sword Path Trade Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Sword Path Trade is the second Collection Challenge you'll receive by picking the Sword path for the Legendary Heroes Timed Research quest. You'll have until the Legendary Heroes event ends on Tuesday 1st October at 8pm (local time) to complete this challenge and earn its rewards. It's important to note that all of the Pokémon in the Sword Path Trade Collection Challenge must be obtained by trading with another player. Catching or hatching them from an egg, for example, will not count towards this Collection Challenge. For this reason, it's a good idea to team up with a player who selected the Shield path and then you can complete both of the trade-related Collection Challenges together. Here are the Pokémon in the Sword Path Trade Collection Challenge: Spritzee - Trade

Trade Solosis - Trade

Trade Lotad - Trade

Trade Croagunk - Trade Completing this challenge will reward you with 5000 XP and Larvitar encounter.

Shield Path Trade Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Shield Path Trade is the second, trading focused, Collection Challenge you'll receive from selecting the Sword path of the Legendary Heroes Timed Research quest. The deadline for this Collection Challenge is Tuesday 1st October at 8pm (local time), so make sure it's finished before this time if you'd like its rewards. The other important fact to remember for the Shield Path Trade Collection Challenge is that the Pokémon must be obtained through trading. Thanks to this, you'll need another Pokémon Go player if you want any hopes of completing this Collection Challenge. Why not team up with a player who took the Shield path so you can both complete your trade Collection Challenges? Here are the Pokémon in the Shield Path Trade Collection Challenge: Swirlix - Trade

Trade Gothita - Trade

Trade Seedot - Trade

Trade Scraggy - Trade For this Collection Challenge, you'll be rewarded with 5000 XP and Deino encounter.

Legendary Heroes field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning PokéStops during the Legendary Heroes event in Pokémon Go can earn you a selection of event-exclusive field research tasks. These tasks can be saved and completed after the Legendary Heroes event ends. Here are the Legendary Heroes field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 8 Pokémon reward - Galarian Slowpoke encounter

reward - Galarian Slowpoke encounter Use an Incense reward - 1500 Stardust or 3 Rare Candies

reward - 1500 Stardust or 3 Rare Candies Trade a Pokémon reward - 1 Rare Candy Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. Image credit: Niantic