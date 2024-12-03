Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea Timed Research quest steps, research tasks, Collection Challenge and rewards

Just My Cup of Tea is the first event in the Dual Destiny Season, which marks the release of Sinistea and Polteageist in Pokémon Go. A very fitting release with the event's name when you remember that these Pokémon haunted tea ware.

While you're hunting these new Gen 8 Pokémon down, you can complete the Just My Cup of Tea Timed Research: Prized Possession quest. If you need a hand you'll find the Just My Cup of Tea quest steps and rewards down below. Alongside this, there's some Just My Cup of Tea: Swirl and Sip Collection Challenge and event-exclusive research tasks for you to work through.

Just My Cup of Tea also marks the release of the Dual Destiny Special Research quest - a seasonal quest running throughout this new Pokémon Go season.

'Just My Cup of Tea Timed Research Prized Possession' quest steps in Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea Timed Research: Prized Possession is, as the name suggests, the Timed Research quest running throughout the event sharing its name in Pokémon. This means you have until 8pm (local time) on Saturday 7th December to complete this research quest. Miss this deadline? Well then I guess you're not earning its rewards. Don't forget - Just My Cup of Tea also marks the release of the Dual Destiny Special Research quest. This quest will be released gradually throughout the season, but it's a good idea to make a start on it now as you progress through this one. Back to the quest at hand though - let's take a look at all of the Just My Cup of Tea Timed Research: Prized Possession quest steps and rewards. Be warned, there are spoilers. 'Just My Cup of Tea Timed Research: Prized Possession' Step 1 of 2 Win a raid - Spritzee encounter

Win 2 raids - 1000 Stardust

Win 3 raids - Morelull encounter

Win 4 raids - 2000 Stardust

Win 5 raids - Greavard encounter Rewards: 3000 XP, 2500 Stardust and a Sinistea encounter. 'Just My Cup of Tea Timed Research: Prized Possession' Step 2 of 2 Win a raid - Spritzee encounter

Win 2 raids - Morelull encounter

Win 3 raids - Greavard encounter Rewards: 5000 XP, 4000 Stardust and a Sinistea encounter.

Just My Cup of Tea Swirl and Sip Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea: Swirl and Sip is the Collection Challenges running until Saturday 7th December at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. This is the only way to earn this Collection Challenges rewards, so, if they've caught your eye, make sure you complete Swirl and Sip before this deadline passes. Though there's only one Pokémon you need to catch for Just My Cup of Tea: Swirl and Sip - Sinistea. Thanks to this, make sure you visit our how to get Sinistea in Pokémon Go guide. There we run through all of the ways you can catch this little tea cup during Just My Cup of Tea, which, in turn, will help you quickly complete this Collection Challenge. For completing this challenge, you'll earn 10 Razz Berries, 10 Pinap Berries and 10 Nanab Berries.