Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea Timed Research quest steps, research tasks, Collection Challenge and rewards
Put a brew on.
Just My Cup of Tea is the first event in the Dual Destiny Season, which marks the release of Sinistea and Polteageist in Pokémon Go. A very fitting release with the event's name when you remember that these Pokémon haunted tea ware.
While you're hunting these new Gen 8 Pokémon down, you can complete the Just My Cup of Tea Timed Research: Prized Possession quest. If you need a hand you'll find the Just My Cup of Tea quest steps and rewards down below. Alongside this, there's some Just My Cup of Tea: Swirl and Sip Collection Challenge and event-exclusive research tasks for you to work through.
Just My Cup of Tea also marks the release of the Dual Destiny Special Research quest - a seasonal quest running throughout this new Pokémon Go season.
On this page:
'Just My Cup of Tea Timed Research Prized Possession' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Just My Cup of Tea Timed Research: Prized Possession is, as the name suggests, the Timed Research quest running throughout the event sharing its name in Pokémon. This means you have until 8pm (local time) on Saturday 7th December to complete this research quest. Miss this deadline? Well then I guess you're not earning its rewards.
Don't forget - Just My Cup of Tea also marks the release of the Dual Destiny Special Research quest. This quest will be released gradually throughout the season, but it's a good idea to make a start on it now as you progress through this one.
Back to the quest at hand though - let's take a look at all of the Just My Cup of Tea Timed Research: Prized Possession quest steps and rewards. Be warned, there are spoilers.
'Just My Cup of Tea Timed Research: Prized Possession' Step 1 of 2
- Win a raid - Spritzee encounter
- Win 2 raids - 1000 Stardust
- Win 3 raids - Morelull encounter
- Win 4 raids - 2000 Stardust
- Win 5 raids - Greavard encounter
Rewards: 3000 XP, 2500 Stardust and a Sinistea encounter.
'Just My Cup of Tea Timed Research: Prized Possession' Step 2 of 2
- Win a raid - Spritzee encounter
- Win 2 raids - Morelull encounter
- Win 3 raids - Greavard encounter
Rewards: 5000 XP, 4000 Stardust and a Sinistea encounter.
Just My Cup of Tea Swirl and Sip Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Just My Cup of Tea: Swirl and Sip is the Collection Challenges running until Saturday 7th December at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. This is the only way to earn this Collection Challenges rewards, so, if they've caught your eye, make sure you complete Swirl and Sip before this deadline passes.
Though there's only one Pokémon you need to catch for Just My Cup of Tea: Swirl and Sip - Sinistea.
Thanks to this, make sure you visit our how to get Sinistea in Pokémon Go guide. There we run through all of the ways you can catch this little tea cup during Just My Cup of Tea, which, in turn, will help you quickly complete this Collection Challenge.
For completing this challenge, you'll earn 10 Razz Berries, 10 Pinap Berries and 10 Nanab Berries.
Just My Cup of Tea field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Just My Cup of Tea event-exclusive research tasks can be collected by spinning PokéStops throughout this Pokémon Go event. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose.
Here are the Just My Cup of Tea research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 25 Pokémon reward - Pidgeot or Noctowl encounter
- Use an Incense reward - Spritzee encounter
- Win a raid reward - 2000 Stardust
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
The Dual Destiny Season is here! It begins with the Just My Cup of Tea event, which also sees the arrival of Sinistea and the Dual Destiny quest in Pokémon Go! You can now catch Dynamax Pokémon through Max Battles. First, however, you need to visit Power Spots to collect Max Particles and complete the To the Max! quest. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
Everything you need to know about the Just My Cup of Tea event in Pokémon Go
Just My Cup of Tea is running until Saturday 7th December at 8pm (local time) and there are two raid-themed bonuses live throughout it. The first sees every player earning 50% more Stardust from successfully completing raids and, if you're competing in raids alongside friends, you'll get a double friendship damage bonus.
Just My Cup of Tea also marks the release of the Dual Destiny Special Research quest. Much like Galar Calling from the past season, this is a seasonal Special Research quest so its quest steps will be released in batches throughout Dual Destiny. It's up to you whether you keep up with all of the releases or complete the quest after all of the quest steps are in-game. You have until Tuesday 4th March at 9:59am (local time) to claim the quest, which is more than enough time to log into Pokémon Go at least once. Check out our Dual Destiny quest step and rewards guide if you want to learn more about this Pokémon Go quest.
The main attraction of the Just My Cup of Tea event, however, is the release of Sinistea and Polteageist in Pokémon Go. Together these Gen 8 Pokémon make a ghostly tea set! Sinistea is appearing in one-star raids, so check out our Sinistea counters and weaknesses page for team ideas. We also walk you through how to evolve Sinistea into Polteageist and the Sinistea forms - Phony and Antique - too!
Alongside Sinistea, the following Pokémon are making an appearance in raids throughout Just My Cup of Tea:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Male Frillish
|Galarian Mr. Mime
|Chill Drive Genesect
|Mega Banette
|Female Frillish
|Hisuian Braviary
|Sinistea
|Bombirdier
The following Pokémon are spawning more frequently in the wild during the event:
- Slowpoke
- Taillow
- Slakoth
- Duskull
- Starly
- Greavard
If you use an Incense during Just My Cup of Tea, you may also find yourself encountering the below Pokémon and, if you do, there's an increased chance of these Pokémon being shiny:
- Oddish
- Miltank
- Combee
- Gothita
- Litwick
- Spritzee
Finally, there will be PokéStop Showcases running throughout Just My Cup of Tea.
Hope you enjoy Just My Cup of Tea!