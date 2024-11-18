Pokémon Go Into the Wild Collection Challenges, research tasks and rewards

Into the Wild is the lead-up event for this weekend's Wild Area 2024: Global - the first in a new type of in-person Pokémon Go event. (Well if you don't count the one which happened at Fukuoka in Japan this past weekend.)

As you get prepared for Wild Area 2024: Global, you can complete the In the Wild Collection Challenges and event-exclusive research tasks. Don't forget to catch some of the Pokémon appearing in the wild since the candy you gather may be useful during the Wild Area event.

Best of all, however, is that In the Wild marks the release of Toxel in Pokémon Go. This Gen 8 Pokémon is a dual Electric and Poison-type and, if you're lucky, you may find a shiny Toxel.

In the Wild Electric Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go In the Wild: Electric is the first of two Collection Challenges running until Friday 22nd November at 11:59pm (local time) as part of the In the Wild event. As always, you need to complete this Collection Challenge before this deadline passes if you want to earn its rewards. Luckily there are a number of ways you can earn the Pokémon required! Here are the Pokémon in In the Wild: Electric Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Magnemite - In the wild

In the wild Mareep - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon)

In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon) Emolga - In the wild, event-exclusive research task (Power up Pokémon 5 times) or seasonal research task (Send 5 Gifts and add a Sticker to each)

In the wild, event-exclusive research task (Power up Pokémon 5 times) or seasonal research task (Send 5 Gifts and add a Sticker to each) Togedemaru - In the wild

In the wild Dedennee - In the wild or seasonal research tasks (Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy or Send 5 Gifts and add a Sticker to each)

In the wild or seasonal research tasks (Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy or Send 5 Gifts and add a Sticker to each) Grubbin - In the wild or seasonal research task (Win in the Go Battle League) For completing this Collection Challenge, you'll get 500 Stardust, three Pinap Berries and a Flaaffy encounter.

In the Wild Poison Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go In the Wild: Poison Collection Challenge is the second In the Wild Collection. Like the one above, it must be completed before Friday 22nd November at 11:59pm (local time) if you want those rewards. (Sure they're not very exciting, but a little bit of extra Stardust never hurt anyone.) Below lie the Pokémon within the In the Wild: Poison Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Bellsprout - In the wild

In the wild Gastly - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Catch 5 Poison-type Pokémon)

In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Catch 5 Poison-type Pokémon) Gulpin - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Power up Pokémon 5 times)

In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Power up Pokémon 5 times) Roselia - In the wild or seasonal research task (Catch 5 Grass or Poison-type Pokémon)

In the wild or seasonal research task (Catch 5 Grass or Poison-type Pokémon) Foongus - In the wild

In the wild Stunky - In the wild This Collection Challenge will reward you with 500 Stardust, three Pinap Berries and a Haunter encounter.