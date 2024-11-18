Pokémon Go Into the Wild Collection Challenges, research tasks and rewards
Including the Into the Wild raid schedule.
Into the Wild is the lead-up event for this weekend's Wild Area 2024: Global - the first in a new type of in-person Pokémon Go event. (Well if you don't count the one which happened at Fukuoka in Japan this past weekend.)
As you get prepared for Wild Area 2024: Global, you can complete the In the Wild Collection Challenges and event-exclusive research tasks. Don't forget to catch some of the Pokémon appearing in the wild since the candy you gather may be useful during the Wild Area event.
Best of all, however, is that In the Wild marks the release of Toxel in Pokémon Go. This Gen 8 Pokémon is a dual Electric and Poison-type and, if you're lucky, you may find a shiny Toxel.
On this page:
In the Wild Electric Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
In the Wild: Electric is the first of two Collection Challenges running until Friday 22nd November at 11:59pm (local time) as part of the In the Wild event. As always, you need to complete this Collection Challenge before this deadline passes if you want to earn its rewards. Luckily there are a number of ways you can earn the Pokémon required!
Here are the Pokémon in In the Wild: Electric Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Magnemite - In the wild
- Mareep - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon)
- Emolga - In the wild, event-exclusive research task (Power up Pokémon 5 times) or seasonal research task (Send 5 Gifts and add a Sticker to each)
- Togedemaru - In the wild
- Dedennee - In the wild or seasonal research tasks (Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy or Send 5 Gifts and add a Sticker to each)
- Grubbin - In the wild or seasonal research task (Win in the Go Battle League)
For completing this Collection Challenge, you'll get 500 Stardust, three Pinap Berries and a Flaaffy encounter.
In the Wild Poison Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
In the Wild: Poison Collection Challenge is the second In the Wild Collection. Like the one above, it must be completed before Friday 22nd November at 11:59pm (local time) if you want those rewards. (Sure they're not very exciting, but a little bit of extra Stardust never hurt anyone.)
Below lie the Pokémon within the In the Wild: Poison Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Bellsprout - In the wild
- Gastly - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Catch 5 Poison-type Pokémon)
- Gulpin - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Power up Pokémon 5 times)
- Roselia - In the wild or seasonal research task (Catch 5 Grass or Poison-type Pokémon)
- Foongus - In the wild
- Stunky - In the wild
This Collection Challenge will reward you with 500 Stardust, three Pinap Berries and a Haunter encounter.
In the Wild field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning PokéStops during In the Wild may result in you obtaining an event-exclusive research task in Pokémon Go. While these tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, it's a good idea to complete a few during In the Wild as their encounter rewards could help you complete the above Collection Challenges.
Here are the In the Wild research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon reward - Mareep encounter, 3 Toxel Candy, 5 Poké Balls or 3 Great Balls
- Catch 5 Poison-type Pokémon reward - Gastly encounter, 3 Toxel Candy, 5 Poké Balls or 3 Great Balls
- Hatch an Egg reward - 500 Stardust or 3 Toxel Candy
- Hatch 3 Eggs reward - Flaaffy encounter
- Battle in a raid reward - 500 Stardust or 3 Toxel Candy
- Battle in 3 raids reward - Haunter encounter
- Power up Pokémon 5 times reward - Gulpin encounter, Emolga encounter or 500 Stardust
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything you need to know about In the Wild in Pokémon Go
In the Wild runs until Friday 22nd November at 11:59pm (local time) and during this time one of my favourite Pokémon Go bonuses is live with the Remote Raid Pass limit being increased to 20 until Thursday 21st November. From this day and until Sunday 24th November, there will be no Remote Raid Pass limit at all to celebrate the Wild Area 2024: Global event.
As a nice little extra, players have an increased chance of earning Rare Candy XL from successfully completing a Dynamax Drilbur Max Battle in its Max Monday event (6pm to 7pm on Monday 18th November). Drilbur will continue to make appearances in Max Battles throughout the event, so don't worry if you can't make the Max Monday event.
The main attraction of In the Wild, however, is the release of Toxel in Pokémon Go. Shiny Toxel is out too! It can only be obtained from hatching 10km eggs that have been collected since the beginning of the event, so make sure you focus on the new 10km eggs you collect.
While Toxel sits on the first tier of the 10km eggs collected during In the Wild, there are other Pokémon on this tier and within the egg pool itself. Here's the full egg pool:
|Tier One
|Tier Three
|Tier Four
|Druddigon
|Charcadet
|Dreepy
|Carbink
|Frigibax
|Goomy
|Jangmo-o
|Toxel
Here are the Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild during this Pokémon Go event:
- Ivysaur
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Alolan Graveler
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Roselia
- Gulpin
- Luxio
- Stunky
- Whirlipede
- Emolga
- Foongus
- Dedenne
- Grubbin
- Togedemaru
In the Wild is also a very busy event when it comes to raids. The full raid schedule lies down below and, within it, we've listed the raid hour, which occurs between 6pm to 7pm (local time), schedule for each of the five-star Pokémon. Another important thing to note is that it is possible for both Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia to have their Adventure Effect move.
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Weepinbell
|Nihilego - Tuesday 19th
|Mega Beedrill
|Haunter
|Tapu Koko - Wednesday 20th
|Mega Ampharos
|Flaaffy
|Origin Forme Dialga - Thursday 21st
|Charjabug
|Origin Forme Palkia - Friday 22nd
Finally, there are two pay-to-play timed research tasks you can purchase during In the Wild with their tickets being on sale until 8pm on Friday 22nd November. These quests are Into the Wild: Raids and Into the Wild: Hatch. Each focuses on a Pokémon Go mechanic (can you guess which ones?) in the run up for the upcoming Wild Area event. Both are £4.99, $5 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency, non-refundable, impossible to purchase using Poké Coin and can be given to players your Great Friends or higher with.
If you are considering buying one of these quests, keep in mind that you must complete the timed research tasks by 8pm (local time) on the day you're given them or else the task will vanish forever. It is possible to purchase both tickets, but, if you're considering purchasing just one, we recommend In the Wild: Hatch as it includes a bonus that increases your chance of hatching a Toxel. Quite useful since it can only be found in 10km eggs!
Hope you enjoy the In the Wild event!