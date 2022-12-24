Pokémon Go Hisuian Avalugg raid guide, counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Hisuian Avalugg is the latest Pokémon coming to raids in Pokémon Go, as part of the Winter Holiday 2022 event.

To catch Hisuian Avalugg in Pokémon Go, you first need to beat it in a raid to unlock an encounter, where you can throw a number of Premier Balls, based on things like time to beat, whether you worked with a friend, and so on.

Below you’ll find Hisuian Avalugg’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go.

Hisuian Avalugg counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go Beating a Hisuian Avalugg in a raid will give you the opportunity to catch the Hisuian Form of the Iceberg Pokémon. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Hisuian Avalugg to help you achieve this: Hisuian Avalugg types – Ice and Ground

– Ice and Ground Hisuian Avalugg is weak against – Steel, Fire, Grass, Water and Fighting

– Steel, Fire, Grass, Water and Fighting Hisuian Avalugg Mega counters – Anything that is Mega Fighting or Steel type, but Mega Blaziken (Counter/Focus Blast), Mega Loppuny (Low Kick/Focus Blast), Mega Aggron (Iron Tail/Heavy Slam) and Mega Scizor (Bullet Punch/Iron Head) are you best options.

– Anything that is Mega Fighting or Steel type, but Mega Blaziken (Counter/Focus Blast), Mega Loppuny (Low Kick/Focus Blast), Mega Aggron (Iron Tail/Heavy Slam) and Mega Scizor (Bullet Punch/Iron Head) are you best options. Hisuian Avalugg counters – Terrakion, Keldeo, Lucario and Conkeldurr with Fighting-type moves. Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash is also an excellent choice. The Winter Holiday event is part of the season of Mythical Wishes in Pokémon Go.

Hisuian Avalugg CP in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find the CP levels for battling for Hisuian Avalugg and, if defeated, catching an Hisuian Avalugg after the fight in Pokémon Go: Hisuian Avalugg Raid CP – 26,545 CP

– 26,545 CP CP range for catching Hisuian Avalugg – 1892 to 1957 CP

– 1892 to 1957 CP Weather-boosted (Snowy or Cloudy) when being caught – 2365 to 2469 CP

– 2365 to 2469 CP Perfect Hisuian Avalugg CP – 1957 or 2469 (weather boosted) CP

– 1957 or 2469 (weather boosted) CP Number of Trainers needed – Two is possible, three is ideal with the best counters. Bring more to beat it quicker! Hisuian Avalugg is the regional form of Avalugg The Season of Mythical Wishes continues with the Winter Holiday event, which has brought Mega Glalie to Pokémon Go. Don't forget to partake in the new Go Battle League season. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres.

Best Hisuian Avalugg moveset in Pokémon Go Hisuian Avalugg has a decent moveset! Powder Snow (Fast) with Blizzard and Rock Slide (Charged) is certainly the option you’re looking for. Below you can find Hisuian Avalugg's full Pokémon Go moveset: Hisuian Avalugg. Fast Moves: Powder Snow Tail (Ice)

Tackle (Normal)

Bite (Dark) Charged Moves: Blizzard (Ice)

Rock Slide (Rock)

Crunch (Dark)