Pokémon Go Hisuian Avalugg raid guide, counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Pokémon Go Hisuian Avalugg raid guide, counters, weaknesses and moveset explainedHow to defeat Hisuian Avalugg in Pokémon Go.
Hisuian Avalugg is the latest Pokémon coming to raids in Pokémon Go, as part of the Winter Holiday 2022 event.
To catch Hisuian Avalugg in Pokémon Go, you first need to beat it in a raid to unlock an encounter, where you can throw a number of Premier Balls, based on things like time to beat, whether you worked with a friend, and so on.
Below you’ll find Hisuian Avalugg’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go.
Hisuian Avalugg counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
Beating a Hisuian Avalugg in a raid will give you the opportunity to catch the Hisuian Form of the Iceberg Pokémon. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Hisuian Avalugg to help you achieve this:
- Hisuian Avalugg types – Ice and Ground
- Hisuian Avalugg is weak against – Steel, Fire, Grass, Water and Fighting
- Hisuian Avalugg Mega counters – Anything that is Mega Fighting or Steel type, but Mega Blaziken (Counter/Focus Blast), Mega Loppuny (Low Kick/Focus Blast), Mega Aggron (Iron Tail/Heavy Slam) and Mega Scizor (Bullet Punch/Iron Head) are you best options.
- Hisuian Avalugg counters – Terrakion, Keldeo, Lucario and Conkeldurr with Fighting-type moves. Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash is also an excellent choice.
Hisuian Avalugg CP in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the CP levels for battling for Hisuian Avalugg and, if defeated, catching an Hisuian Avalugg after the fight in Pokémon Go:
- Hisuian Avalugg Raid CP – 26,545 CP
- CP range for catching Hisuian Avalugg – 1892 to 1957 CP
- Weather-boosted (Snowy or Cloudy) when being caught – 2365 to 2469 CP
- Perfect Hisuian Avalugg CP – 1957 or 2469 (weather boosted) CP
- Number of Trainers needed – Two is possible, three is ideal with the best counters. Bring more to beat it quicker!
Best Hisuian Avalugg moveset in Pokémon Go
Hisuian Avalugg has a decent moveset! Powder Snow (Fast) with Blizzard and Rock Slide (Charged) is certainly the option you’re looking for.
Below you can find Hisuian Avalugg's full Pokémon Go moveset:
Fast Moves:
- Powder Snow Tail (Ice)
- Tackle (Normal)
- Bite (Dark)
Charged Moves:
- Blizzard (Ice)
- Rock Slide (Rock)
- Crunch (Dark)
Everything we know about Hisuian Avalugg
Hisuian Avalugg is an Ice/Ground-type Pokémon from the Hisui region, first seen inPokémon Legends: Arceus.
According to the official Pokédex entry, ‘The armor of ice covering its lower jaw puts steel to shame and can shatter rocks with ease. This Pokémon barrels along steep mountain paths, cleaving through the deep snow.’ It’s therefore of little surprise that this is one of the boss encounters you meet in the world of Hisui.
It's modern-day equivalent, Avalugg, has the following Pokédex entry: ‘At high latitudes, this Pokémon can be found with clusters of Bergmite on its back as it swims among the icebergs.’
Hisuian Avalugg is fairly useless in Great League and Ultra League, but is reasonable in Master League, where Ice-type Pokémon are particularly useful. It’s by no means a stand-out Pokémon, but could be in an interesting corner case if you think there’s a spot on your team for it.
Good luck defeating Hisuian Avalugg in Pokémon Go!