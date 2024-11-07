Pokémon Go Harvest Festival Collection Challenges, research tasks and rewards
Shiny Smoliv and family arrive in Pokémon Go!
The Harvest Festival has returned and, tying nicely in with Smoliv's release last year, it sees the debut of shiny Smoliv in Pokémon Go!
While you're hunting down this special little olive, you can also spend time completing the Harvest Festival Collection Challenges, of which there are two, and the event-exclusive research tasks.
In keeping with Pokémon Go event tradition, there's also a selection of Harvest Festival bonuses running throughout the event which can come in handy when using Mossy Lure Modules or hunting down a specific shiny Pokémon.
On this page:
Harvest Festival Collection Challenge Autumn Friends Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Autumn Friends Harvest Festival Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until its event ends on Tuesday 12th November at 8pm (local time). Fancy the rewards listed below? Well then you need to complete this challenge before that time or else they shall vanish forever more.
Below lie all of the Pokémon in the Autumn Friends Harvest Festival Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Exeggcute - In the wild
- Miltank - In the wild
- Bunnelby - In the wild or seasonal field research task ('Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy')
- Pumpkaboo - In the wild or event-exclusive research task ('Catch 10 Pokémon')
- Smoliv - In the wild, event-exclusive research task ('Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon' or 'Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon') or seasonal field research task ('Take snapshots of 3 different wild Grass-type Pokémon')
Completing this challenge will reward you with 3000 Stardust and a Smoliv encounter.
Harvest Festival Collection Challenge Small, Average, Large and Super Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Small, Average, Large and Super are all separate Collection Challenges, but, since they all technically involve catching the same Pokémon, we've popped them together in the same section. The differences between each one comes down to the Pumpkaboo size you need to catch for each one and slight changes in the rewards for the Super Collection Challenge.
All four share the same deadline as the first - Tuesday 12th November at 8pm (local time). Like the one above, you must complete this challenge before said time passes if you want to earn the rewards otherwise you'll be all out of luck.
When completing these four Collection Challenges, it's a good idea to keep an eye on the size of a Pumpkaboo when it appears on the map as it does, helpfully, reflect the Pumpkaboo's actual size. See a tiny one? Then there's a good chance it's a Small Pumpkaboo. Spot a massive one? Well then you're either dealing with a Large or Super Pumpkaboo.
With that out of the way, let's quickly outline each of the Pumpkaboo Collection Challenges for the Harvest Festival and their rewards:
Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Small Pokémon list
- Small Pumpkaboo - In the wild or event-exclusive research task ('Catch 10 Pokémon')
Rewards: 1000 Stardust and Smoliv encounter.
Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Average Pokémon list
- Average Pumpkaboo - In the wild or event-exclusive research task ('Catch 10 Pokémon')
Rewards: 1000 Stardust and Smoliv encounter.
Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Large Pokémon list
- Large Pumpkaboo - In the wild or event-exclusive research task ('Catch 10 Pokémon')
Rewards: 1000 Stardust and Smoliv encounter.
Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Super Pokémon list
- Super Pumpkaboo - In the wild or event-exclusive research task ('Catch 10 Pokémon')
Rewards: 3000 Stardust and Smoliv encounter.
Harvest Festival field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning PokéStops during Pokémon Go's Harvest Festival may result in you earning event-exclusive research tasks. While these tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, you may find the Pokémon encounter you're rewarded with will help you complete the Harvest Festival Collection Challenges listed above.
Here are the Harvest Festival field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Smoliv encounter
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Small, Average, Large or Huge Size Pumpkaboo encounter
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Small, Average, Large or Huge Size Pumpkaboo encounter
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything you need to know about the Harvest Festival in Pokémon Go
Pokémon Go's Harvest Festival is running until 8pm (local time) on Tuesday 12th November. During this time, there are three bonuses you can enjoy starting with a double catch candy bonus. You can combine this bonus with how Mossy Lure Modules will attract different Pokémon, including Alolan Exeggutor, Snorlax, Pumpkaboo and Smoliv, during the event. The final bonus sees every player having an increased chance of encountering shiny Pumpkaboo, which is very useful if you didn't find one during the recent Halloween event.
Next up the Harvest Festival event sees the release of shiny Smoliv, Dolliv and Arboliva, which is certainly something I'm sure someone is excited about. If they like boring shiny Pokémon. You see shiny Smoliv has committed one of the seven shiny Pokémon sins - being a green Pokémon with a green shiny form. (A step down from simply being a green shiny in my opinion.) 'But Lottie,' I hear you say, 'It's trying to be an accurate recreation of real world olive trees! Look, the olive bits are the right colour and everything.' I don't care. Shiny Smoliv holds an uninspired aura and I'm not looking at it anymore.
The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild throughout the Harvest Festival:
- Oddish
- Exeggcute
- Hoppip
- Sunkern
- Miltank
- Zigzagoon
- Bunnelby
- Pumpkaboo - Small, Average, Large and Super Size
- Smoliv
Don't forget about the PokéStop Showcases either!
Finally, there is a pay-to-play research quest available for $2 or the equivalent price in your local currency. Completing this quest will net you additional Smoliv encounters, two Mossy Lure Modules, a Lucky Egg and one Incense (if you didn't have enough of these already). Remember - you must complete this quest before it expires to earn all of these rewards. It's also a non-refundable purchase and can't be bought using PokéCoins, but can be gifted to players you're Great Friends or higher with.
Merry Pokémon Go Harvest Festival!