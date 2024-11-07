Pokémon Go Harvest Festival Collection Challenges, research tasks and rewards

The Harvest Festival has returned and, tying nicely in with Smoliv's release last year, it sees the debut of shiny Smoliv in Pokémon Go!

While you're hunting down this special little olive, you can also spend time completing the Harvest Festival Collection Challenges, of which there are two, and the event-exclusive research tasks.

In keeping with Pokémon Go event tradition, there's also a selection of Harvest Festival bonuses running throughout the event which can come in handy when using Mossy Lure Modules or hunting down a specific shiny Pokémon.

Harvest Festival Collection Challenge Autumn Friends Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Autumn Friends Harvest Festival Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until its event ends on Tuesday 12th November at 8pm (local time). Fancy the rewards listed below? Well then you need to complete this challenge before that time or else they shall vanish forever more. Below lie all of the Pokémon in the Autumn Friends Harvest Festival Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Exeggcute - In the wild

- In the wild Miltank - In the wild

- In the wild Bunnelby - In the wild or seasonal field research task ('Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy')

- In the wild or seasonal field research task ('Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy') Pumpkaboo - In the wild or event-exclusive research task ('Catch 10 Pokémon')

- In the wild or event-exclusive research task ('Catch 10 Pokémon') Smoliv - In the wild, event-exclusive research task ('Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon' or 'Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon') or seasonal field research task ('Take snapshots of 3 different wild Grass-type Pokémon') Completing this challenge will reward you with 3000 Stardust and a Smoliv encounter.

Harvest Festival Collection Challenge Small, Average, Large and Super Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Small, Average, Large and Super are all separate Collection Challenges, but, since they all technically involve catching the same Pokémon, we've popped them together in the same section. The differences between each one comes down to the Pumpkaboo size you need to catch for each one and slight changes in the rewards for the Super Collection Challenge. All four share the same deadline as the first - Tuesday 12th November at 8pm (local time). Like the one above, you must complete this challenge before said time passes if you want to earn the rewards otherwise you'll be all out of luck. When completing these four Collection Challenges, it's a good idea to keep an eye on the size of a Pumpkaboo when it appears on the map as it does, helpfully, reflect the Pumpkaboo's actual size. See a tiny one? Then there's a good chance it's a Small Pumpkaboo. Spot a massive one? Well then you're either dealing with a Large or Super Pumpkaboo. With that out of the way, let's quickly outline each of the Pumpkaboo Collection Challenges for the Harvest Festival and their rewards: Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Small Pokémon list Small Pumpkaboo - In the wild or event-exclusive research task ('Catch 10 Pokémon') Rewards: 1000 Stardust and Smoliv encounter. Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Average Pokémon list Average Pumpkaboo - In the wild or event-exclusive research task ('Catch 10 Pokémon') Rewards: 1000 Stardust and Smoliv encounter. Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Large Pokémon list Large Pumpkaboo - In the wild or event-exclusive research task ('Catch 10 Pokémon') Rewards: 1000 Stardust and Smoliv encounter. Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Super Pokémon list Super Pumpkaboo - In the wild or event-exclusive research task ('Catch 10 Pokémon') Rewards: 3000 Stardust and Smoliv encounter.