Pokémon Go Halloween 2022 event field research tasks, including Halloween Part 1 and Part 2 explained

The Halloween 2022 event has enveloped Pokémon Go in a spooky glow!

This year Pokémon Go has split its Halloween event into two halves - Halloween Part 1 and Halloween Part 2. There’s a range of bonuses and features to enjoy across both halves of the event, including event-exclusive field research tasks, new costume Pokémon and the release of Mega Banette.

There’s also three Halloween themed research quests to partake in, with the first being the special research quest, Mysterious Masks. Meanwhile, Yamask Timed Research and Halloween Timed Research both require you to spend some real world money to unlock.

On this page:

Here are the Halloween field research tasks in Pokémon Go:

It’s important to note that the Halloween event field research tasks will change at 10am (local time) on Thursday, 27th October when the second part of the event will begin.

You can collect a variety of event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the Halloween event in Pokémon Go. Just like regular field research tasks , these challenges can be saved and completed at a later date, but the Halloween exclusive-tasks will no longer be available once the event ends.

Everything else you need to know about Halloween in Pokémon Go

Since Pokémon Go’s Halloween event is split into two parts this year, we’ve divided the information you need to fully enjoy it into the two sections below - Part 1 and Part 2. There are, however, a number of features running throughout both parts of the event!

The first, of course, are the traditional Halloween candy bonuses, with you earning double catch, transfer and hatch candy throughout the event. Trainers who are Level 31 or above are also guaranteed one Candy XL from walking with their buddy Pokémon.

Every player will also be able to claim the Mysterious Masks special research quest by playing Pokémon Go during the Halloween event. This quest has no deadline, so feel free to complete it at your own pace.

You can also purchase two timed research quests from the in-game store, but, if you do so, make sure you complete them before Tuesday, 1st November at 10am (local time) or else the quests will expire.

The quests can not be purchased using PokéCoins and, if you’re a Great Friend or above with another player, you can gift tickets for these quests to them. You still have to pay for them though!

Yamask Timed Research quest costs £0.79, $1 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. This quest will see you encountering a number of Yamask.

Halloween Timed Research - the second quest - costs £4.49, $5 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. This quest has a selection of Halloween-themed tasks, increased candy bonuses and will allow you to unlock a spooky Pumpkaboo lantern avatar pose.

Mega Banette.

The Halloween event also sees the release of Mega Banette into Pokémon Go, so, if you want to add this evolution in your Mega Dex, make sure you take the time to battle it in Mega Raids.

Giratina, meanwhile, has returned to five-star raids for the Halloween event - with the Altered Forme being available during Part 1 and Origin Forme appearing in Part 2. Any Giratina you catch during this event will know the ghost-type charged attack, Shadow Force.

Shadow Force has the following power levels:

Trainer Battles - 120 power

- 120 power Gyms and Raids - 140 power

Any 7km egg you receive from gifts during the Halloween event will hatch one of the following Pokémon that can all be found on Tier One:

Yamask

Galarian Yamask

Phantump

Golett

Noibat

New Halloween-themed avatar items are now available in the in-game store: Dusclops Costume, Dusclops Headwrap and Zubat Headband. The Spooky Pose also now includes movement!

Finally, the world of Pokémon Go will be getting a spooky look throughout the Halloween event and, keeping to tradition, you’ll be able to hear the Lavender Town music.

Halloween Part 1 - Thursday, 20th October to Thursday, 27th October

Throughout Part 1 of the Halloween event, the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild:

Zubat

Gastly

Haunter

Spinarak

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Sableye

Shuppet

Dusclops

Absol

Drifloon

Yamask

Golett

Phantump

Pumpkaboo

Shiny hunters also need to be on the look out during Halloween Part 1, because both shiny Noibat and shiny Galarian Yamask have been released. You can, of course, evolve both of these to Pokémon to add a shiny Noivern and shiny Runerigus.

Throughout Halloween Part 1, you’ll find Sableye, Purrloin, Yamask, Galarian Yamask and Phantump in one-star raids. Meanwhile, in three-star raids, you can battle Gengar, Umbreon, Drifblim and Drapion.

Finally, as stated above, you can battle Giratina (Altered Forme) in five-star raids and Mega Banette in Mega Raids.

Halloween Part 2 - Thursday, 27th October to Tuesday, 1st November

When Halloween Part 2 arrives, you’ll be able to add five Pokémon - Vulpix, Ninetails, Gengar, Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist - all wearing the new Spooky Festival costume to your collection. A number of past Halloween costume Pokémon have also returned, so keep your eye out for any you might have missed.

The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild during Part 2 of the Halloween event:

Halloween Mischief costume Pikachu

Spooky Festival costume Vulpix

Zubat

Haunter

Spinarak

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Sableye

Shuppet

Dusclops

Halloween Mischief costume Piplup

Yamask

Golett

Phantump

Spooky Festival costume Pumpkaboo

For the first time in Pokémon Go, you’ll be able to encounter a shiny Pumpkaboo and, if you so choose, evolve it into a shiny Gourgeist.

While the lineup for one-star raids remains the same as Part 1, Halloween Mischief costume Drifblim and Spooky Festival costume Gengar will be appearing in three-star raids throughout Halloween Part 2.

Finally, Giratina (Origin Forme) will be hanging out in five-star raids during Halloween Part 2 and Mega Banette will still be waiting for you in Mega Raids.

