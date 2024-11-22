Pokémon Go habitat hour schedule and every habitat Pokémon for Go Wild Area 2024

Habitat hours are a traditional activity in any in-person Pokémon Go event, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that they've returned for Go Wild Area 2024.

Two habitat hours are running through Go Wild Area 2024: Global - the Electric Hour and the Poison Hour. (Guess which Pokémon types they'll be spotlighting…) These habitat hours are running on both days of the Pokémon Go event - Saturday 23rd November and Sunday 24th November - alongside a variety of raids and Max Battles. You should also keep an eye out for the new Mighty Pokémon…

Habitats hours are available to all Pokémon Go players, so make sure you take a look at the rotating habitat schedule and habitat Pokémon lists for Go Wild Area 2024: Global. It's also worth checking the raid and Max Battle schedules too.

On this page:

Max Battle schedule for Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024 While the Pokémon appearing in Max Battles remain the same across both days of the Go Wild Area 2024: Global event, it's still a good idea to know what they are, especially if you plan on adding some new Dynamax Pokémon to your collection. The Dynamax Pokémon appearing in Max Battles are: Drilbur

Excadrill

Amped Form Toxtricity

Low Key Form Toxtricity Image credit: Niantic The Gigantamax Pokémon appearing in Max Battles are: Toxtricity Remember - Gigantamax battles are some of the toughest fights you can currently have in Pokémon Go, so, no matter how powerful your Dynamax Pokémon are, it's best to conduct them alongside other trainers. You also can not use Remote Raid Passes for any Max Battle.

Electric Hour habitat Pokémon list for Go Wild Area 2024 Here are the Pokémon appearing throughout the Electric Hour habitats during Go Wild Area 2024: Alolan Geodude

Magnemite

Voltorb

Hisuian Voltorb

Electabuzz

Electrike

Shinx

Blitzle

Joltik

Tynamo

Stunfisk

Helioptile