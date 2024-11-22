Pokémon Go habitat hour schedule and every habitat Pokémon for Go Wild Area 2024
Including the Go Wild Area 2024: Global raid and Max Battle schedules.
Habitat hours are a traditional activity in any in-person Pokémon Go event, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that they've returned for Go Wild Area 2024.
Two habitat hours are running through Go Wild Area 2024: Global - the Electric Hour and the Poison Hour. (Guess which Pokémon types they'll be spotlighting…) These habitat hours are running on both days of the Pokémon Go event - Saturday 23rd November and Sunday 24th November - alongside a variety of raids and Max Battles. You should also keep an eye out for the new Mighty Pokémon…
Habitats hours are available to all Pokémon Go players, so make sure you take a look at the rotating habitat schedule and habitat Pokémon lists for Go Wild Area 2024: Global. It's also worth checking the raid and Max Battle schedules too.
On this page:
Habitat schedule times for Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024
Both days of the Go Wild Area 2024: Global event - running from 10am to 6:15pm (local time) on Saturday 23rd November to Sunday 24th November - are divided into two habitat hours: Electric Hour and Poison Hour.
These habitats switch on the hour every hour, meaning if your current habitat hour was Electric, then the next is guaranteed to be Poison and vice versa. Thanks to this back and forth continuing throughout both event days, each habitat hour will be live for a total of eight hours - four on the Saturday, four on the Sunday. Due to this, you should have ample time to catch the spotlighted Pokémon if one has caught your eye and we've listed them all further along in this guide. (Though we're not exactly sure what's going on with those odd 15 minutes tacked on to the end of the event. Sorry!)
Alongside the habitat hour Pokémon, you may also find yourself encountering Mighty Pokémon. This is a new type of powerful Pokémon you can only find in the wild and the ones spawning are different depending on whether you're playing on Saturday or Sunday. If you'd like to learn more, check out our Mighty Pokémon schedule guide.
The Max Out Season is here. The new global event, Wild Area, is nearly here and In the Wild is our lead-up event, which includes the global release of Toxel. You can now catch Dynamax Pokémon through Max Battles. First, however, you need to visit Power Spots to collect Max Particles and complete the To the Max! quest. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
Raid schedule for Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024
If you're planning on partaking in any raids during the Go Wild Area 2024: Global event, then it's important to know the raid schedule. While the majority of the Pokémon do remain the same, the ones appearing in three-star raids do differ slightly between Saturday 23rd November and Sunday 24th November.
Any Origin Forme Dialga or Palkia you catch may also have their signature Adventure Effects - Roar of Time and Spacial Rend - so, if you're like me and are missing one of these moves, then now is the time to try and catch one. (If I wish real hard, I'll get an Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend this time…)
Remember - there is no Remote Raid Pass limit between Friday 22nd November and Sunday 23rd November!
|Three Star
|Four Star
|Five Star
|Primal
|Mega
|Saturday:
|Amped Form Toxtricity
|Origin Forme Dialga
|Primal Kyogre
|Mega Beedrill
|Sunday:
|Low Key Form Toxtricity
|Origin Forme Palkia
|Primal Groudon
|Mega Ampharos
Max Battle schedule for Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024
While the Pokémon appearing in Max Battles remain the same across both days of the Go Wild Area 2024: Global event, it's still a good idea to know what they are, especially if you plan on adding some new Dynamax Pokémon to your collection.
The Dynamax Pokémon appearing in Max Battles are:
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Amped Form Toxtricity
- Low Key Form Toxtricity
The Gigantamax Pokémon appearing in Max Battles are:
Remember - Gigantamax battles are some of the toughest fights you can currently have in Pokémon Go, so, no matter how powerful your Dynamax Pokémon are, it's best to conduct them alongside other trainers. You also can not use Remote Raid Passes for any Max Battle.
Electric Hour habitat Pokémon list for Go Wild Area 2024
Here are the Pokémon appearing throughout the Electric Hour habitats during Go Wild Area 2024:
- Alolan Geodude
- Magnemite
- Voltorb
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Electabuzz
- Electrike
- Shinx
- Blitzle
- Joltik
- Tynamo
- Stunfisk
- Helioptile
Poison Hour habitat Pokémon list for Go Wild Area 2024
Below you'll find all of the Pokémon appearing throughout the Poison Hour habitats during Go Wild Area 2024:
- Bulbasaur
- Bellsprout
- Tentacool
- Spinarak
- Paldean Wooper
- Qwilfish
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Skorupi
- Croagunk
- Venipede
- Skrelp
- Mareanie
Hope you enjoy the habitat hours running throughout Go Wild Area 2024!