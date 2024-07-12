Pokémon Go habitat hour schedule and every habitat Pokémon for Go Fest 2024

Habitat hours are a staple of any in-person Pokémon Go event and Go Fest 2024 is no different.

Day One - Saturday 13th July - of Go Fest 2024: Global will cycle through four habitat hours entitled Dawn Meadow, Shining Day, Creeping Dark and Darkest Night. Throughout these hours you'll see a selection of Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wilds of Pokémon Go.

Go Fest 2024: Global ticket holders will also find that using Incense during the habitat hours will attract a second pool of creatures, which includes Unown and regionally exclusive Pokémon. Ticketed players can also complete Collection Challenges themed around the habitat hours.

So take a look below to find the rotating habitat schedule for Go Fest 2024, along with every Pokémon appearing in each habitat, and a quick look at the event's raid schedule.

Habitat schedule times for Pokémon Go Fest 2024 The first day of Go Fest 2024: Global - running between 10am to 6pm (local time) on Saturday 13th July - is divided into four habitat hours: Dawn Meadow, Shining Day, Creeping Dark and Darkest Night. Image credit: Niantic Due to every habitat hour occurring twice during this day, each one is available for a total of two hours. Within these hours you'll see a selection of Pokémon tied to the habitat's theme appearing more frequently in the wild. If you have a Go Fest 2024: Global ticket, you'll also be able to attract a second Pokémon pool by using Incense. The habitats change every hour on the hour and follow the local time for your region. Thanks to this, you'll be following the schedule below no matter where you live: 10am to 11am - Dawn Meadow

- Dawn Meadow 11am to 12pm - Shining Day

- Shining Day 12pm to 1pm - Creeping Dusk

- Creeping Dusk 1pm to 2pm - Darkest Night

- Darkest Night 2pm to 3pm - Dawn Meadow

- Dawn Meadow 3pm to 4pm - Shining Day

- Shining Day 4pm to 5pm - Creeping Dusk

- Creeping Dusk 5pm to 6pm - Darkest Night On Day Two - Sunday 14th July - all of these Pokémon listed below will be appearing more frequently in the wild, but, if you're after a specific Pokémon, it's best to search for it during the habitat hour. This is because you'll be dealing with a smaller pool of Pokémon and this, in turn, will make it easier to find the one you're looking for.

Raid schedule for Pokémon Go Fest 2024 It's a good idea to know the Go Fest 2024: Global raid schedule alongside the rotating habit hour schedule in Pokémon Go since it will change depending on which day you're playing on. Though we highly recommend partaking on both days of Go Fest 2024 as different activities are available on Sunday compared to Saturday and you don't want to miss out. Here is the Go Fest 2024 raid schedule for Saturday 13th July: One Star Three Star Five Star Mega Moon Crown Pikachu Day Scarf Espeon Necrozma Mega Swampert Sun Crown Pikachu Night Scarf Umbreon Nihilego Jangmo-o Buzzwole Pheromosa Xurkitree Celesteela Kartana Guzzlord As you can see, Saturday marks the global release of the legendary Necrozma in five-star raids. The majority of the Ultra Beasts are also appearing in five-star raids, including the ones which are regionally exclusive. The raid schedule changes on Sunday 14th July when the Necrozma forms - Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma - are released. During this day, you'll be able to battle both of these Pokémon in raids in return for Necrozma encounters, Cosmog Candy and Solar Fusion Energy for defeating Dusk Mane or Lunar Fusion Energy for defeating Dawn Wings. Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma.

Dawn Meadow habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2024 Here are the Pokémon appearing throughout the Dawn Meadow habitat hour in Pokémon Go: Pidgey

Sun Crown Pikachu

Hoothoot

Hoppip

Girafarig

Wingull

Snivy

Cottonee

Ducklett

Ferroseed

Axew

Galarian Stunfisk

Heatmor

Inkay If you have a Go Fest 2024 ticket, you'll be able to complete the Dawn Meadow Collection Challenge. You'll also encounter the following Pokémon when using Incense during the Dawn Meadow habitat hour: Unown A, D, G, H, I, N, T and Y

Maractus

Day Scarf Espeon

Night Scarf Umbreon

Creeping Dusk habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2024 Here lie the Pokémon appearing throughout the Creeping Dusk habitat hour during Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global: Moon Crown Pikachu

Eevee

Spinarak

Volbeat

Illumise

Gible

Venipede

Emolga

Litwick

Golett

Durant

Espurr

Phantump

Grubbin A Go Fest 2024: Global ticket will let you complete the Creeping Dusk Collection Challenge. The following Pokémon will also be attracted to Incense during this habitat hour: Unown A, D, G, H, I, N, T and Y

Rockruff

Day Scarf Espeon

Night Scarf Umbreon