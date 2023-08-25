Pokémon Go habitat hour schedule and every habitat Pokémon for Go Fest 2023 listed

Rotating habitat hours are an important part of the first day of Go Fest 2023 in Pokémon Go.

Now a staple feature of every global Go Fest event in Pokémon Go, this year’s four habitat hours are Quartz Terrarium, Pyrite Sands, Malachite Wilderness and Aquamarine Shores.

Day One of Go Fest 2023 - Saturday 26th August - will cycle through these four habitat hours, with each one appearing twice, causing a selection of Pokémon to appear more frequently. These Pokémon will then return on Sunday 27th August - Day Two of Go Fest 2023 - but will no longer be tied to their hourly schedule.

Below you can find the rotating habitat schedule, along with every Pokémon appearing in each habitat, for Go Fest 2023 and the Pokémon which will be attracted to Incense during these hours. We’ve also included the raid schedule for Go Fest 2023.

Habitat schedule times for Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Day One of Go Fest 2023 - Saturday 26th August - is divided into four habitats: Quartz Terrarium, Pyrite Sands, Malachite Wilderness and Aquamarine Shores. Each habitat occurs twice throughout the day, meaning that all four habitats will be available for a total of two hours. If you’ve purchased a Go Fest Global 2023 ticket, then you’ll also have access to a selection of Collection Challenges themed around the four habitats. Every habitat has a specific set of Pokémon tied to it who will appear more frequently in the wild when said habitat is live. On Sunday 27th August, also known as Day Two of Go Fest 2023, these Pokémon will no longer appear during certain hours and instead appear whenever they like. So, if you miss something, you still have the time to catch it! By purchasing a Go Fest Global 2023 ticket, you’ll also have the ability to attract a second set of Pokémon to your location by using Incense during these hours. These Pokémon include Unowns and regionally exclusive Pokémon! Image credit: Niantic The habitats rotate globally throughout the event hours on Saturday 26th August and follow the local hours of your region. This means the rotating habitats between 10am to 6pm (local time) and change at the beginning of every hour, following this order: Quartz Terrarium, Pyrite Sands, Malachite Wilderness and Aquamarine Shores. Here’s the rotating habitat schedule for Go Fest 2023: 10am to 11am (local time) - Quartz Terrarium

- Quartz Terrarium 11am to 12pm (local time) - Pyrite Sands

- Pyrite Sands 12pm to 1pm (local time) - Malachite Wilderness

- Malachite Wilderness 1pm to 2pm (local time) - Aquamarine Shores

- Aquamarine Shores 2pm to 3pm (local time) - Quartz Terrarium

- Quartz Terrarium 3pm to 4pm (local time) - Pyrite Sands

- Pyrite Sands 4pm to 5pm (local time) - Malachite Wilderness

Raid schedule for Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Alongside the habitat hours, you’ll also want to pay attention to the raids occurring throughout Go Fest Global 2023 as the event sees the global release of Mega Rayquaza and the return of Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre. You can also battle Carbink in three-star raids for the first time! Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre and Carbink can all be fought in raids throughout Go Fest 2023. While the Primal forms were originally released as part of Go Tour: Hoenn back in February, Mega Rayquaza has only been available to players who attended one of the in-person Go Fest events earlier in the month. Carbink, meanwhile, could also be battled during the in-person events, but could also be caught by players who unlocked the In The Rough quest by purchasing their Go Fest Global 2023 ticket before Wednesday 5th July. This means that the raids are perfect for everyone - whether you’ve missed a form, want to gather more energy or add a new Pokémon to your Pokédex. It’s important to note that there is one small difference between the raids available on Saturday 26th August and those on Sunday 27th August. This is because Mega Rayquaza will be released globally on Day Two (Sunday) of Go Fest Global 2023. Image credit: Niantic To help you decide which raids you’d like to partake in, we’ve listed the raid schedules for both days of Go Fest Global 2023 below: Saturday 26th August Raids - Day Two of Go Fest 2023 One Star Three Star Five Star Primal Aquamarine Crown Pikachu Carbink Cowboy Hat Snorlax Primal Kyogre Malachite Crown Pikachu Primal Groudon Pyrite Crown Pikachu Quartz Crown Pikachu Goomy Sunday 27th August Raids - Day Two of Go Fest 2023 One Star Three Star Five Star Mega Primal Aquamarine Crown Pikachu Carbink Cowboy Hat Snorlax Mega Rayquaza Primal Kyogre Malachite Crown Pikachu Primal Groudon Pyrite Crown Pikachu Quartz Crown Pikachu Goomy

Quartz Terrarium habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2023 All players will find that the following Pokémon will appear more frequently during the Quartz Terrarium habitat hours of Go Fest 2023: Quartz Crown Pikachu

Clefairy

Lickitung

Heracross

Miltank

Wurmple

Whismur

Skitty

Luvdisc

East Sea Shellos

Buneary

Audino

Foongus

Morelull Shiny East Shellos, and its evolution, have been released as part of Go Fest Global 2023! If you’ve purchased a ticket for Go Fest Global 2023, the following Pokémon can appear when you’re using Incense during these habitat hours: Hisuian Growlithe

Unown A, D, I, M, N and O

Pyrite Sands habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2023 Whether you’ve purchased a Go Fest 2023 ticket or not, the following Pokémon will appear more frequently during the Pyrite Sands habitat hours: Pyrite Crown Pikachu

Sandshrew

Alolan Diglett

Psyduck

Girafarig

Shuckle

Trapinch

Gible

Hippopotas

Timburr

Joltik

Binacle

Helioptile

Grubbin Shiny Joltik and its evolution, Galvantula, has been released as part of Go Fest 2023! By purchasing a Go Fest Global 2023 ticket, you can make the following Pokémon appear by using Incense during these habitat hours: Unown A, D, I, M, N and O

Pawniard

Malachite Wilderness habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2023 The following Pokémon will appear more frequently for every player during the Malachite Wilderness habitat hours of Go Fest 2023: Caterpie

Malachite Crown Pikachu

Bellsprout

Scyther

Cowboy Hat Snorlax

Spinarak

Remoraid

Roselia

Snover

Cottonee

Ferroseed

Stunfisk

Fomantis

Oranguru Shiny Oranguru has been released as part of Go Fest Global 2023! Go Fest Global 2023 ticket holders can find the following Pokémon by using Incense during the Malachite habitat hours: Unown A, D, I, M, N and O

Carnivine