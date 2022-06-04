Pokémon Go habitat hour schedule and every habitat Pokémon for Go Fest 2022 listed

Pokémon Go habitat hour schedule and every habitat Pokémon for Go Fest 2022 listedCity, Plains, Rainforest and Tundra - everything you need to know about Go Fest 2022’s habitat schedule.
Rotating habitats have returned as part of the Go Fest 2022 celebrations in Pokémon Go.
There are four habitats this year - City, Plains, Rainforest and Tundra - with each one occurring twice throughout Day One, Saturday 4th June, of Go Fest 2022. Each one has a set of Pokémon which, either through Incense or the wild, will appear more frequently in Pokémon Go during their specific hours.
Below you can find the rotating habitat schedule, along with every Pokémon appearing in each habitat listed, for Go Fest 2022.
Make sure you check out our Pokémon Go Fest 2022 research steps page for information on how to get Shaymin, and what path and difficulty choice you should make this Go Fest 2022!
On this page:
Rotating habitat schedule times for Pokémon Go Fest 2022
Day One of Go Fest 2022 - Saturday, 4th June - is divided into four habitat hours - City, Plains, Rainforest and Tundra.
Every habitat has a specific set of Pokémon which will appear more frequently in the wild during that hour and, if you’ve purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket, certain Pokémon will be attracted to Incense too.
Each habitat occurs twice throughout the day, meaning that all four will be available for a total of two hours. All of the habitats also have an associated Collection Challenge for Go Fest 2022 ticket holders to complete.
The habitats rotate globally throughout the event - running from 10am to 6pm (local time) - and change at the beginning of every hour, following this order: City, Plains, Rainforest and Tundra.
This global rotation begins at 10am in the earliest participating time zone of UTC+ 14 and, due to this, your first habitat may not be City.
Here are the starting habitats for four regions across the world:
- UK (BST / UTC +1) - Plains
- Europe (CEST / UTC+2) - City
- US East Coast (EDT / UTC -4) - Rainforest
- US West Coast (PDT / UTC -7) - Plains
If you don’t live in one of the regions listed above, then please use the table below to check your habitat rotation and, if you don’t know which UTC corresponds to your time zone, you can use this time zone converter.
|Time Zone
|City Habitat Hours
|Plains Habitat Hours
|Rainforest Habitat Hours
|Tundra Habitat Hours
|UTC +14
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|UTC +13
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|UTC +12
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|UTC +11
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|UTC +10
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|UTC +09
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|UTC +08
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|UTC +07
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|UTC +06
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|UTC +05
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|UTC +04
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|UTC +03
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|UTC +02
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|UTC +01
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|UTC +00
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|UTC -01
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|UTC -02
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|UTC -03
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|UTC -04
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|UTC -05
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|UTC -06
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|UTC -07
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|UTC -08
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|UTC -09
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
|UTC -10
|11am to 12pm
3pm to 4pm
|12pm to 1pm
4pm to 5pm
|1pm to 2pm
5pm to 6pm
|10am to 11am
2pm to 3pm
City habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2022
During the City habitat hours on the first day of Go Fest 2022 - Saturday, 4th June - the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild:
- Garcidea Flower Pikachu
- Magnemite
- Alolan Grimer
- Hitmonchan
- Galarian Weezing
- Baltoy
- Burmy - Trash Cloak
- Bronzor
- Pidove
- Trubbish
- Gothita
- Golett
- Litten
A number of the above Pokémon will be included in the Collection Challenge for the City habitat, so keep an eye out for those Pokémon!
If you’ve purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket, the following Pokémon will appear when you Incense during the City habitat hours:
- Galarian Weezing
- Unown - B, G, O, and U
- Klink
Every Pokémon featured during the City habitat hour will be appearing in the wild throughout Day Two - Sunday, 5th June - of Go Fest 2022.
Plains habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2022
Throughout the Plains habitat hours on Day One - Saturday, 4th June - of Go Fest 2022, the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild:
- Garcidea Flower Pikachu
- Girafarig
- Dunsparce
- Larvitar
- Numel
- Trapinch
- Buizel
- Patrat
- Drilbur
- Axew
- Shelmet
- Rufflet
- Litleo
Some of the Pokémon listed above are on the Plains habitat Collection Challenge list, so make sure you catch all of those required creatures!
Go Fest 2022 ticket holders will be able to find the following during the Plains habitat when using Incense:
- Unown - B, G, O and U
- Torkoal
- Axew
Don’t worry if you miss any of the Pokémon appearing during the Plains habitat hour, because they’ll be appearing in the wild throughout Day Two - Sunday, 5th June - of Go Fest 2022.
Rainforest habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2022
In Go Fest 2022’s Rainforest habitat hours, the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild in Pokémon Go:
- Garcidea Flower Pikachu
- Mudkip
- Seedot
- Shroomish
- Slakoth
- Turtwig
- Chimchar
- Venipede
- Karrablast
- Pancham
- Binacle
- Skrelp
- Rowlet
A number of the Pokémon on the list above are part of the Jungle habitat Collection Challenge, so make sure you catch them to add another challenge to your Elite Collector medal.
If you’ve purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket, then the following Pokémon may appear when you use Incense during the Rainforest habitat hour:
- Unown - B, G, O and U
- Tropius
- Pancham
The Pokémon from the Rainforest habitat hour will also be appearing in the wild throughout Day Two - Sunday, 5th June - of Go Fest 2022.
The Season of Go is here and with it comes Go Battle League Season 11 - starting with the Great League and Great League Remix. This season has already seen the lowering of the level requirement for Candy XL and Go Fest 2022 is on the horizon!
Tundra habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2022
The following Pokémon will appear more frequently during the Tundra habitat hours in Pokémon Go:
- Garcidea Flower Pikachu
- Omanyte
- Swinub
- Wingull
- Meditite
- Wailmer
- Spheal
- Piplup
- Galarian Darumaka
- Vanillite
- Cubchoo
- Bergmite
- Popplio
Some of the Pokémon listed above are part of the Tundra habitat Collection Challenge, so, if you want to add this challenge to your Elite Collector medal, make sure you catch them.
By purchasing a Go Fest 2022 ticket, you’ll be able to find the following Pokémon by using Incense during the Tundra habitat hours:
- Galarian Mr. Mime
- Unown - B, G, O, U
- Galarian Darumaka
The Tundra habitat Pokémon will also be appearing in the wild through Day Two - Sunday, 5th June - of Go Fest 2022.
Hope you’re enjoying Go Fest 2022!
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.