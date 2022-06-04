Pokémon Go habitat hour schedule and every habitat Pokémon for Go Fest 2022 listed

Rotating habitats have returned as part of the Go Fest 2022 celebrations in Pokémon Go.

There are four habitats this year - City, Plains, Rainforest and Tundra - with each one occurring twice throughout Day One, Saturday 4th June, of Go Fest 2022. Each one has a set of Pokémon which, either through Incense or the wild, will appear more frequently in Pokémon Go during their specific hours.

Below you can find the rotating habitat schedule, along with every Pokémon appearing in each habitat listed, for Go Fest 2022.

Make sure you check out our Pokémon Go Fest 2022 research steps page for information on how to get Shaymin, and what path and difficulty choice you should make this Go Fest 2022!

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary encounter, Tapu Fini.

Rotating habitat schedule times for Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Day One of Go Fest 2022 - Saturday, 4th June - is divided into four habitat hours - City, Plains, Rainforest and Tundra. Every habitat has a specific set of Pokémon which will appear more frequently in the wild during that hour and, if you’ve purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket, certain Pokémon will be attracted to Incense too. Each habitat occurs twice throughout the day, meaning that all four will be available for a total of two hours. All of the habitats also have an associated Collection Challenge for Go Fest 2022 ticket holders to complete. The habitats rotate globally throughout the event - running from 10am to 6pm (local time) - and change at the beginning of every hour, following this order: City, Plains, Rainforest and Tundra. This global rotation begins at 10am in the earliest participating time zone of UTC+ 14 and, due to this, your first habitat may not be City. Here are the starting habitats for four regions across the world: UK (BST / UTC +1) - Plains

(BST / UTC +1) - Plains Europe (CEST / UTC+2) - City

(CEST / UTC+2) - City US East Coast (EDT / UTC -4) - Rainforest

(EDT / UTC -4) - Rainforest US West Coast (PDT / UTC -7) - Plains If you don’t live in one of the regions listed above, then please use the table below to check your habitat rotation and, if you don’t know which UTC corresponds to your time zone, you can use this time zone converter. Time Zone City Habitat Hours Plains Habitat Hours Rainforest Habitat Hours Tundra Habitat Hours UTC +14 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm UTC +13 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm UTC +12 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm UTC +11 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm UTC +10 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm UTC +09 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm UTC +08 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm UTC +07 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm UTC +06 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm UTC +05 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm UTC +04 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm UTC +03 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm UTC +02 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm UTC +01 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm UTC +00 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm UTC -01 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm UTC -02 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm UTC -03 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm UTC -04 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm UTC -05 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm UTC -06 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm UTC -07 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm UTC -08 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm UTC -09 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm UTC -10 11am to 12pm

3pm to 4pm 12pm to 1pm

4pm to 5pm 1pm to 2pm

5pm to 6pm 10am to 11am

2pm to 3pm

City habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2022 During the City habitat hours on the first day of Go Fest 2022 - Saturday, 4th June - the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild: Garcidea Flower Pikachu

Magnemite

Alolan Grimer

Hitmonchan

Galarian Weezing

Baltoy

Burmy - Trash Cloak

Bronzor

Pidove

Trubbish

Gothita

Golett

Litten A number of the above Pokémon will be included in the Collection Challenge for the City habitat, so keep an eye out for those Pokémon! If you’ve purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket, the following Pokémon will appear when you Incense during the City habitat hours: Galarian Weezing

Unown - B, G, O, and U

Klink Every Pokémon featured during the City habitat hour will be appearing in the wild throughout Day Two - Sunday, 5th June - of Go Fest 2022.

Plains habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2022 Throughout the Plains habitat hours on Day One - Saturday, 4th June - of Go Fest 2022, the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild: Garcidea Flower Pikachu

Girafarig

Dunsparce

Larvitar

Numel

Trapinch

Buizel

Patrat

Drilbur

Axew

Shelmet

Rufflet

Litleo Some of the Pokémon listed above are on the Plains habitat Collection Challenge list, so make sure you catch all of those required creatures! Go Fest 2022 ticket holders will be able to find the following during the Plains habitat when using Incense: Unown - B, G, O and U

Torkoal

Axew Don’t worry if you miss any of the Pokémon appearing during the Plains habitat hour, because they’ll be appearing in the wild throughout Day Two - Sunday, 5th June - of Go Fest 2022.

Rainforest habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2022 In Go Fest 2022’s Rainforest habitat hours, the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild in Pokémon Go: Garcidea Flower Pikachu

Mudkip

Seedot

Shroomish

Slakoth

Turtwig

Chimchar

Venipede

Karrablast

Pancham

Binacle

Skrelp

Rowlet A number of the Pokémon on the list above are part of the Jungle habitat Collection Challenge, so make sure you catch them to add another challenge to your Elite Collector medal. If you’ve purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket, then the following Pokémon may appear when you use Incense during the Rainforest habitat hour: Unown - B, G, O and U

Tropius

Pancham The Pokémon from the Rainforest habitat hour will also be appearing in the wild throughout Day Two - Sunday, 5th June - of Go Fest 2022. The Season of Go is here and with it comes Go Battle League Season 11 - starting with the Great League and Great League Remix. This season has already seen the lowering of the level requirement for Candy XL and Go Fest 2022 is on the horizon!