Pokémon Go Fest 2022 habitat hour and raid schedule, every habitat Pokémon listed

The Go Fest 2022 Finale event in Pokémon Go is divided into four habitats which are each themed around a specific Ultra Beast - Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree and Nihilego.

Since this event marks the worldwide release of three Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go, there is also a raid schedule to ensure each one gets their time in the spotlight.

Below you can find both the habitat schedule and raid schedule for the Go Fest 2022 Finale event, along with every Pokémon appearing in each habitat listed.

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.

Habitat schedule times for Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale The Go Fest 2022 Finale event in Pokémon - running on from 10am to 6pm (local time) on Saturday, 27th August - is divided into four habitat hours referred to as an Ultra Incursion. Each habitat hour is themed around a specific Ultra Beast: Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree and Nihilego. Each habitat has its own specific set of Pokémon who will be appearing more frequently in the wild throughout it. If you’ve purchased either a Go Fest 2022 ticket or Finale ticket, you’ll also be able to use Incense to attract rare Pokémon, like Unown, during each habitat. The habitats last for two hours and only occur once throughout the day, occurring at the following times: 10am to 12pm (local time) - Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa

- Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa 12pm to 2pm (local time) - Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole

- Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole 2pm to 4pm (local time) - Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree

- Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree 4pm to 6pm (local time) - Ultra Incursion: Nihilego Every habitat also has a unique Collection Challenge, which is only available throughout it. This means you only have two hours to complete each Collection Challenge.

Ultra Incursion Pheromosa habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2022 Finale During the Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa habitat hours - running between 10am to 12pm (local time) - the following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, whether you’ve purchased a Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket or not: Woobat. Shaymin-inspired scarf Pikachu

Scyther

Pinsir

Sudowoodo

Hitmontop

Meditite

Anorith

Kricketot

Woobat

Karrablast Aside from Pikachu and Scyther, all of the above Pokémon are included in this habitat's Collection Challenge. Just remember - you only have two hours to complete this challenge. If you’ve purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket, or just a Finale ticket, the following Pokémon will appear when you use Incense during the Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa hours: Galarian Mr. Mime

Unown - B, G, N, O, P, S and X

Pansage

Ultra Incursion Buzzwole habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2022 Finale During the Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole habitat hours - running between 12pm to 2pm (local time) - the following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, whether you have a Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket or not: Numel. Shaymin-inspired scarf Pikachu

Machop

Geodude

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Magmar

Numel

Cranidos

Drilbur

Axew Aside from Pikachu and Axew, all of the above Pokémon are included in this habitat's Collection Challenge. Just remember - you only have two hours to complete this challenge. If you’ve purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket, or just a ticket for the Finale, the following Pokémon will appear when you use Incense during the Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole hours: Unown - B, G, N, O, P, S and X

Torkoal

Pansear

Ultra Incursion Xurkitree habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2022 Finale Throughout the Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree habitat hours - running from 2pm to 4pm (local times) - the following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, whether you have a Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket or not: Shinx. Shaymin-inspired scarf Pikachu

Electabuzz

Electrike

Shinx

Lileep

Burmy - Sandy

Combee

Foongus

Joltik

Shelmet

Stunfisk Aside from Pikachu, Joltik and Shinx, all of the above Pokémon are included in this habitat's Collection Challenge. Just remember - you only have two hours to complete this challenge. If you’ve purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket, or just a ticket for the Finale, the following Pokémon will appear when you use Incense during the Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree hours: Unown - B, G, N, O, P, S and X

Klink

Panpour