Pokémon Go Fest 2022 habitat hour and raid schedule, every habitat Pokémon listed

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 habitat hour and raid schedule, every habitat Pokémon listedEvery Pokémon you can catch during the Ultra Incursion hours for Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree and Nihilego.
The Go Fest 2022 Finale event in Pokémon Go is divided into four habitats which are each themed around a specific Ultra Beast - Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree and Nihilego.
Since this event marks the worldwide release of three Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go, there is also a raid schedule to ensure each one gets their time in the spotlight.
Below you can find both the habitat schedule and raid schedule for the Go Fest 2022 Finale event, along with every Pokémon appearing in each habitat listed.
On this page:
Habitat schedule times for Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale
The Go Fest 2022 Finale event in Pokémon - running on from 10am to 6pm (local time) on Saturday, 27th August - is divided into four habitat hours referred to as an Ultra Incursion. Each habitat hour is themed around a specific Ultra Beast: Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree and Nihilego.
Each habitat has its own specific set of Pokémon who will be appearing more frequently in the wild throughout it. If you’ve purchased either a Go Fest 2022 ticket or Finale ticket, you’ll also be able to use Incense to attract rare Pokémon, like Unown, during each habitat.
The habitats last for two hours and only occur once throughout the day, occurring at the following times:
- 10am to 12pm (local time) - Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa
- 12pm to 2pm (local time) - Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole
- 2pm to 4pm (local time) - Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree
- 4pm to 6pm (local time) - Ultra Incursion: Nihilego
Every habitat also has a unique Collection Challenge, which is only available throughout it. This means you only have two hours to complete each Collection Challenge.
Raid schedule times for Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale
The main attraction of the Go Fest 2022 Finale event are the Ultra Beasts which will be appearing in five-star raids throughout the day.
While Nihilego debuted in June 2022 as part of the worldwide Go Fest event, Buzzwole, Pheromosa and Xurkitree made their debuts at the in-person Go Fests at Berlin, Seattle and Sapporo. The Go Fest 2022 Finale event is, therefore, the first time these three Ultra Beasts will be available to every player worldwide.
The Ultra Beast raids have been divided across Saturday, 27th August in the following schedule; the good news is that, aside for Nihilego, each Ultra Beast will be in raids for a total of four hours:
- 10am to 12pm (local time) - Pheromosa
- 12pm to 2pm (local time) - Buzzwole
- 2pm to 4pm (local time) - Xurkitree
- 4pm to 6pm (local time) - Nihilego, Pheromosa, Buzzwole and Xurkitree
Remember - if you live in a rural area, you can use a combination of Remote Raid Passes and apps like Poke Genie to join raids from anywhere across the world.
Aside from the Ultra Beasts, you’ll be able to battle Shaymin-inspired scarf Pikachu, Axew and Rockruff in one-star raids.
In three-star raids, you’ll find Snorlax, Salamence, Druddigon, Dartrix, Torracat and Brionne.
Ultra Incursion Pheromosa habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2022 Finale
During the Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa habitat hours - running between 10am to 12pm (local time) - the following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, whether you’ve purchased a Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket or not:
- Shaymin-inspired scarf Pikachu
- Scyther
- Pinsir
- Sudowoodo
- Hitmontop
- Meditite
- Anorith
- Kricketot
- Woobat
- Karrablast
Aside from Pikachu and Scyther, all of the above Pokémon are included in this habitat's Collection Challenge. Just remember - you only have two hours to complete this challenge.
If you’ve purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket, or just a Finale ticket, the following Pokémon will appear when you use Incense during the Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa hours:
- Galarian Mr. Mime
- Unown - B, G, N, O, P, S and X
- Pansage
Ultra Incursion Buzzwole habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2022 Finale
During the Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole habitat hours - running between 12pm to 2pm (local time) - the following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, whether you have a Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket or not:
- Shaymin-inspired scarf Pikachu
- Machop
- Geodude
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Magmar
- Numel
- Cranidos
- Drilbur
- Axew
Aside from Pikachu and Axew, all of the above Pokémon are included in this habitat's Collection Challenge. Just remember - you only have two hours to complete this challenge.
If you’ve purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket, or just a ticket for the Finale, the following Pokémon will appear when you use Incense during the Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole hours:
Ultra Incursion Xurkitree habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2022 Finale
Throughout the Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree habitat hours - running from 2pm to 4pm (local times) - the following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, whether you have a Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket or not:
- Shaymin-inspired scarf Pikachu
- Electabuzz
- Electrike
- Shinx
- Lileep
- Burmy - Sandy
- Combee
- Foongus
- Joltik
- Shelmet
- Stunfisk
Aside from Pikachu, Joltik and Shinx, all of the above Pokémon are included in this habitat's Collection Challenge. Just remember - you only have two hours to complete this challenge.
If you’ve purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket, or just a ticket for the Finale, the following Pokémon will appear when you use Incense during the Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree hours:
- Unown - B, G, N, O, P, S and X
- Klink
- Panpour
Ultra Incursion Nihilego habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2022 Finale
Throughout the Ultra Incursion: Nihilego habitat hours - running from 4pm to 6pm (local hours) - the following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, whether you’ve purchased a Go Fest Finale ticket or not:
- Bulbasaur
- Shaymin-inspired scarf Pikachu
- Clefairy
- Tentacool
- Chansey
- Tangela
- Omanyte
- Chikorita
- Turtwig
- Burmy - Plant
- Munna
- Frillish
- Swirlix
- Skrelp
Aside from Pikachu, Turtwig, Frillish, Swirlix, Skrelp and Bulbasaur, all of the above Pokémon are included in this habitat's Collection Challenge. Just remember - you only have two hours to complete this challenge.
By purchasing a Go Fest 2022 ticket, or just a ticket for the Finale event, the following Pokémon will appear when you use Incense during the Ultra Incursion: Nihilego hours:
Hope you enjoy the Go Fest 2022 Finale event!