Pokémon Go Gigantamax Toxtricity counters, weaknesses and tactics explained

Gigantamax Toxtricity, the ultimate form of the Punk Pokémon, is here in the world of Pokémon Go.

This is the first Electric-type Gigantamax Pokémon in the game, and the second Poison-type after Gigantamax Gengar. It is also incredibly difficult - just look at the size of that thing...

Like all Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon, Gigantamax Toxtricity can’t be caught in the wild. You must first head to the relevant Power Spot and beat it in a Max Battle.

For the uninitiated, Dynamax Pokémon are like normal Pokémon, but supersized. Gigantamax is a special version of Dynamax where, rather than being comically large, they take on a brand new appearance. In both cases, they're free to max out in a Max Battle, and revert to their normal form outside of battle.

If you've not added these to your collection yet, we strongly recommend reading our Max Battle explainer article first, so you know roughly what to expect.

Below you’ll find Gigantamax Toxtricity’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go. Once caught, you can use your Gigantamax Toxtricity is perfect for Max Battles.

On this page:

Gigantamax Toxtricity counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go In order to battle a Gigantamax Toxtricity, you first need to do three things: Gigantamax Toxtricity. Have 800 Max Particles

Have IRL friends who play the game

who play the game Find a Power Spot with a Gigantamax Toxtricity While the upside to Max Battles not using Raid Passes is that this is obviously a money-saver for the player. The downside is that you need to find people to play with in real life, rather than remoting in. Unlike Toxtricity (an excellent guitarist), Niantic has failed to strike the right chord with rural players yet again... Once you have achieved these lofty feats, you can begin the Max Battle and attempt to take down Gigantamax Toxtricity. Don't worry if you fail the first time - your Max Particles aren't taken until you win the battle; as long as you have enough Revives and Potions, you can keep trying until you run out of battery! Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Gigantamax Toxtricity to help you win the Max Battle: Gigantamax Toxtricity types - Electric and Poison-type

- Electric and Poison-type Gigantamax Toxtricity is double weak against - Ground-type attacks

- Ground-type attacks Gigantamax Toxtricity is weak against - Psychic-type attacks

- Psychic-type attacks Gigantamax Toxtricity is resistant to - Bug, Electric, Fairy Fighting, Flying, Grass, Poison and Steel-type attacks

- Bug, Electric, Fairy Fighting, Flying, Grass, Poison and Steel-type attacks Gigantamax Toxtricity top counters - Dynamax Excadrill (Mud-Slap), Dynamax Metagross (Zen Headbutt) and Dynamax Rillaboom (Scratch) are your top three, in that order. Dynamax Drilbur (Mud-Slap) follows, along with Dynamax/Gigantamax Gengar (Lick). Dynamax Excadrill and Dynamax Metagross are your top two counters Number of players to beat Gigantamax Toxtricity - You’re looking at eight at the absolute minimum. 12 to 20 would be ideal, with the more the merrier. Remember, you will be split into teams of four, so don't worry if you don't see everyone in your lobby!

- You’re looking at eight at the absolute minimum. 12 to 20 would be ideal, with the more the merrier. Remember, you will be split into teams of four, so don't worry if you don't see everyone in your lobby! Tactics - Unlike bog-standard raids, the tactics here are a little more complicated... First, be aware that your Fast move governs your D-Max move , and you absolutely want your Dynamax Excadrill to have a Ground-type D-Max move. The double-weakness to Ground is going to be huge. Fortunately, your top two counters are both resistant to Electric and Poison-type attacks, but Toxtricity still hits pretty hard. Ideally, you want to start with a Pokémon with a maxed out Max Guard . As soon as you Dynamax, spam three Max Guard to protect your Pokémon. When you next Dynamax, you will have a choice: either top those shields up if you need to, or slap that guitarist with your powerful Max Quake attack. If you don't have Max Guard, make sure you partner with someone who has Max Spirit , and is aware that you will be shields down as it were. A little teamwork goes a long way!

- Unlike bog-standard raids, the tactics here are a little more complicated... Rewards for beating Gigantamax Toxtricity - For taking down a 6* Gigantamax Toxtricity, you will receive 25,000 Stardust, 25,000 XP, 1 Rare Candy XL, 30 Toxel Candy, 1 Toxel Candy XL and 10 Premier Balls. Don't forget to crack a Star Piece and a Lucky Egg beforehand if you want to maximise your Max rewards!

Best Toxtricity moveset in Pokémon Go Gigantamax Toxtricity is currently the only Electric-type max Pokémon in Pokémon Go, and only the second Poison-type Max Pokémon in the game. This means that as far as Max Battles go, its best moveset will depend entirely on what you're using it against. Feel free to swap your Fast moves at will, depending on the battle. Low Key form Toxtricity Any further debate on its best moves would only be useful if Toxtricity were decent in Go Battle League, which it is not. It's passable in Ultra League, but it's not a Pokémon you want to go out of your way to build. If you are adamant on you want to run Toxtricity in Go Battle League, its best moves are Poison Jab (Fast), Wild Charge (Charged) and Power-Up Punch (Charged). This a spammy moveset, which can offer both Fast move and Shield pressure. It can also gain momentum with Power-Up Punch. The issue is that it also run a self-debuff move and it is a glass cannon. Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Toxtricity can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Spark (Electric)

Poison Jab (Poison)

Acid (Poison) Charged Moves: Acid Spray (Poison)

Discharge (Electric)

Power-Up Punch (Fighting)

Wild Charge (Electric)