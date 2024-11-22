Pokémon Go Gigantamax Toxtricity counters, weaknesses and tactics explained
How to defeat the Gigantamaxed Electric and Poison-type Pokémon.
Gigantamax Toxtricity, the ultimate form of the Punk Pokémon, is here in the world of Pokémon Go.
This is the first Electric-type Gigantamax Pokémon in the game, and the second Poison-type after Gigantamax Gengar. It is also incredibly difficult - just look at the size of that thing...
Like all Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon, Gigantamax Toxtricity can’t be caught in the wild. You must first head to the relevant Power Spot and beat it in a Max Battle.
For the uninitiated, Dynamax Pokémon are like normal Pokémon, but supersized. Gigantamax is a special version of Dynamax where, rather than being comically large, they take on a brand new appearance. In both cases, they're free to max out in a Max Battle, and revert to their normal form outside of battle.
If you've not added these to your collection yet, we strongly recommend reading our Max Battle explainer article first, so you know roughly what to expect.
Below you’ll find Gigantamax Toxtricity’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go. Once caught, you can use your Gigantamax Toxtricity is perfect for Max Battles.
Gigantamax Toxtricity counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
In order to battle a Gigantamax Toxtricity, you first need to do three things:
- Have 800 Max Particles
- Have IRL friends who play the game
- Find a Power Spot with a Gigantamax Toxtricity
While the upside to Max Battles not using Raid Passes is that this is obviously a money-saver for the player. The downside is that you need to find people to play with in real life, rather than remoting in. Unlike Toxtricity (an excellent guitarist), Niantic has failed to strike the right chord with rural players yet again...
Once you have achieved these lofty feats, you can begin the Max Battle and attempt to take down Gigantamax Toxtricity. Don't worry if you fail the first time - your Max Particles aren't taken until you win the battle; as long as you have enough Revives and Potions, you can keep trying until you run out of battery! Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Gigantamax Toxtricity to help you win the Max Battle:
- Gigantamax Toxtricity types - Electric and Poison-type
- Gigantamax Toxtricity is double weak against - Ground-type attacks
- Gigantamax Toxtricity is weak against - Psychic-type attacks
- Gigantamax Toxtricity is resistant to - Bug, Electric, Fairy Fighting, Flying, Grass, Poison and Steel-type attacks
- Gigantamax Toxtricity top counters - Dynamax Excadrill (Mud-Slap), Dynamax Metagross (Zen Headbutt) and Dynamax Rillaboom (Scratch) are your top three, in that order. Dynamax Drilbur (Mud-Slap) follows, along with Dynamax/Gigantamax Gengar (Lick).
- Number of players to beat Gigantamax Toxtricity - You’re looking at eight at the absolute minimum. 12 to 20 would be ideal, with the more the merrier. Remember, you will be split into teams of four, so don't worry if you don't see everyone in your lobby!
- Tactics - Unlike bog-standard raids, the tactics here are a little more complicated...
- First, be aware that your Fast move governs your D-Max move, and you absolutely want your Dynamax Excadrill to have a Ground-type D-Max move. The double-weakness to Ground is going to be huge.
- Fortunately, your top two counters are both resistant to Electric and Poison-type attacks, but Toxtricity still hits pretty hard. Ideally, you want to start with a Pokémon with a maxed out Max Guard. As soon as you Dynamax, spam three Max Guard to protect your Pokémon. When you next Dynamax, you will have a choice: either top those shields up if you need to, or slap that guitarist with your powerful Max Quake attack.
- If you don't have Max Guard, make sure you partner with someone who has Max Spirit, and is aware that you will be shields down as it were. A little teamwork goes a long way!
- Rewards for beating Gigantamax Toxtricity - For taking down a 6* Gigantamax Toxtricity, you will receive 25,000 Stardust, 25,000 XP, 1 Rare Candy XL, 30 Toxel Candy, 1 Toxel Candy XL and 10 Premier Balls. Don't forget to crack a Star Piece and a Lucky Egg beforehand if you want to maximise your Max rewards!
Gigantamax Toxtricity CP in Pokémon Go
Unlike with Raids, there is no visible CP on a Max Battle boss. Instead, it just has a giant health bar that gets slightly smaller with each hit. It's also worth noting that because these battles take place in their own special arena, there is no weather boost available.
Below you’ll find the CP levels for Gigantamax Toxtricity in Pokémon Go:
- CP range for catching Gigantamax Toxtricity - 1413 to 1486 CP
- CP for perfect Gigantamax Toxtricity - 1486 CP
Best Toxtricity moveset in Pokémon Go
Gigantamax Toxtricity is currently the only Electric-type max Pokémon in Pokémon Go, and only the second Poison-type Max Pokémon in the game. This means that as far as Max Battles go, its best moveset will depend entirely on what you're using it against. Feel free to swap your Fast moves at will, depending on the battle.
Any further debate on its best moves would only be useful if Toxtricity were decent in Go Battle League, which it is not. It's passable in Ultra League, but it's not a Pokémon you want to go out of your way to build.
If you are adamant on you want to run Toxtricity in Go Battle League, its best moves are Poison Jab (Fast), Wild Charge (Charged) and Power-Up Punch (Charged). This a spammy moveset, which can offer both Fast move and Shield pressure. It can also gain momentum with Power-Up Punch. The issue is that it also run a self-debuff move and it is a glass cannon.
Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Toxtricity can use in Pokémon Go:
Fast Moves:
- Spark (Electric)
- Poison Jab (Poison)
- Acid (Poison)
Charged Moves:
- Acid Spray (Poison)
- Discharge (Electric)
- Power-Up Punch (Fighting)
- Wild Charge (Electric)
Everything we know about Toxtricity
The Punk Pokémon, Toxtricity, is the final evolution of Toxel, the Baby Pokémon. That said, there's nothing cute about this spikey little dude... other than its cute lil blep, of course.
These two Pokémon are the only Electric and Poison-type Pokémon in the game, which is pretty neat. It's always great to see a unique pairing, especially when it evolves into something sweet. But before we get there, let's look at Toxel's design. It appears to be some sort of reptile - a lizard or possibly a dinosaur - if it also took the form of a human baby. Its lower half resembles a diaper and its chest looks as if it is wearing a bib. Notably, it also throws tantrums.
Toxel evolves into Toxtricity - one of the weirdest portmanteaus in the game, combining toxic with electricity. It has two forms, Amped and Low Key, depending in its Nature in the main-series games. These are purely cosmetic, and both share the same Gigantamax form.
Toxtricity is a lot more lizard-like than Toxel, with an awesome punky hair-do. The Amped form has a yellow mohawk, while the Low Key form has a blue double mohawk. Each has corresponding scales on its chest, legs and hands, too. What's even cooler is that these two forms represent different types of guitars too, with the Amped form having six purple scales on its chest (for an electric guitar) and the Low Key having four (it's all about that bass guitar). There are so many music puns in these designs, we are positively giddy. Rounding off its design are spiked bracelets, almost ripped-jean style legs. Given that this Pokémon hails from Galar (PokéBritain), the nods to punk rock are pretty awesome. 10/10 design, no notes.
Gigantamax Toxtricity is a whole other beast. It is now (obviously) huge, walks on all fours, is dark purple and pink, and has a massive blep (so punk rock). It also incorporates the blue and yellow mohawks of its two different forms, making for an awesome colour palette. It turns things up to 11 when it attacks, creating a literal electric guitar that it slams its opponents with. It's like someone at the Pokémon Company really, really likes a specific era of British musical history, and we're here for it.
If you want to learn more about the Toxel family, you can read their official Pokédex entries below:
- Toxel: 'It has no problem drinking dirty water. An organ inside Toxel’s body filters such water into a poisonous liquid that is harmless to Toxel. This selfish, attention-seeking Pokémon stores poison and electricity in two different sacs inside its body.'
- Low Key Toxtricity: 'Many youths admire the way this Pokémon listlessly picks fights and keeps its cool no matter what opponent it faces. As it gulps down stagnant water and generates electricity in its body, a sound like a rhythm played by a bass guitar reverberates all around.'
- Amped Toxtricity: 'As it scatters toxic sweat and emits electricity, a melody that sounds like it came from a guitar reverberates through the surrounding area. The jolts of electricity it launches by violently strumming the protrusions on its chest easily exceed 15,000 volts.'
- Gigantamax Toxtricity: 'Out of control after its own poison penetrated its brain, it tears across the land in a rampage, contaminating the earth with toxic sweat. Its excessive electric energy is its weapon. This Pokémon can build up more electricity than any thundercloud.'
It's also good to know that shiny Toxel is in the game, which means that shiny Gigantamax Toxtricity is in the game too! As you can see below, Shiny Toxel is reddish pink!
Shiny Toxel Family Comparison
byu/GabeBit08 inTheSilphRoad
Shiny Toxtricity, meanwhile, swaps its dark purples for a burgundy colour. Amped takes a slightly darker shade than Low Key, but both are pretty sweet. Shiny Gigantamax Toxtricity is pretty much the same - going for a more reddish hue for the body, but keeping pretty much everything else the same.
Thanks to Reddit users GabeBit08 for the handy preview!
Good luck defeating Gigantamax Toxtricity in Pokémon Go!