Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition Collection Challenges, research tasks and rewards

The Galarian Expedition event sees the arrival of four new shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go! All of them are Legendary Pokémon and all have ties to the Galar region, so keep an eye out for shiny Zamazenta and the shiny Galarian variants of Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres.

While you're searching for these new shiny Pokémon, make sure you also take the time to complete the Galarian Expedition Collection Challenges and event-exclusive research tasks. Doing so will earn you some useful bonuses in Pokémon Go.

Team Rocket is also making an appearance when, half way through, the event transforms into Galarian Expedition: Taken Over. Look forward to new Shadow Pokémon and an update for the Galar Calling special research quest.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch us battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

Galarian Expedition Collection Challenge 1 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition 1 is one of the Collection Challenges you can complete during the Galarian Expedition event in Pokémon Go. Just make sure you do so before Friday 11th October at 8pm (local time) or else it will vanish forever, taking its rewards with it! It's important to note that five of the Pokémon included in Galarian Expedition Collection Challenge 1 must be obtained via evolution and any other means it will not count towards this challenge. In the case Alakazam, you can actually speed up this evolution process by trading for a Kadabra with another player as doing so will reduced the evolution candy cost to zero. Here are the Pokémon in the Galarian Expedition Collection Challenge 1, along with how to find them: Abra - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Explore 1 km)

- In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Explore 1 km) Kadabra - Evolve Abra using 25 Abra Candy

- Evolve Abra using 25 Abra Candy Alakazam - Evolve Kadabra using 100 Abra Candy or trade for a Kadabra to reduce the candy cost to 0

- Evolve Kadabra using 100 Abra Candy or trade for a Kadabra to reduce the candy cost to 0 Spheal - In the wild, event-exclusive research task (Explore 1 km) or seasonal field research task (Catch 5 Water or Ground-type Pokémon)

- In the wild, event-exclusive research task (Explore 1 km) or seasonal field research task (Catch 5 Water or Ground-type Pokémon) Sealeo - Evolve Spheal using 25 Spheal Candy

- Evolve Spheal using 25 Spheal Candy Walrein - Evolve Sealeo using 100 Spheal Candy

- Evolve Sealeo using 100 Spheal Candy Foongus - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms)

- In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms) Amoonguss - Evolve Foongus using 25 Foongus Candy For this Collection Challenge, you'll be rewarded with 5000 XP, 20 Ultra Balls or Alolan Marowak encounter.

Galarian Expedition field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can earn Galarian Expedition exclusive research tasks by spinning PokéStops during this Pokémon Go event. While these tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, you may want to complete a couple during Galarian Expedition as the Pokémon encounter you'll earn could help you complete the above Collection Challenges. Here are the Galarian Expedition field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Explore 1 km reward - Nidoran Male, Nidoran Female, Abra or Spheal encounter

reward - Nidoran Male, Nidoran Female, Abra or Spheal encounter Explore 5 km reward - Chansey or Absol encounter

reward - Chansey or Absol encounter Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - 20 Poké Balls, 10 Great Balls or 5 Ultra Balls

reward - 20 Poké Balls, 10 Great Balls or 5 Ultra Balls Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms reward - 2000 XP, 1000 Stardust, Shinx or Foongus encounter Thank you Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. Chansey and Absol encounters can be earned from event-exclusive research tasks.

Galarian Expedition Taken Over in Pokémon Go explained It's Team Rocket time again in Pokémon Go as, within this event lies, Galarian Expedition: Taken Over. It will run from Tuesday 8th October at 12am (local time) to Friday 11th October at 8pm (local time), meaning it makes up the second half of the Galarian Expedition event. As always, you'll be able to enjoy the Taken Over bonuses of Team Rocket Grunts appearing more frequently in their balloon or at PokéStops and being able to use a Charged TM to make Shadow Pokémon forget Frustration. There will also be PokéStop Showcases to enter and event-exclusive research tasks offering Mysterious Components, Charged and Fast TMs. Galarian Expedition: Taken Over also marks another update to the Galar Calling seasonal special research quest. These new quest steps will challenge you to hunt down Giovanni who now has a Shadow Heatran on his team. Image credit: Niantic Giovanni isn't the only Rocket member to get a lineup shake up though, the Team Rocket Leaders and Grunts will all have new Pokémon teams you'll have to defeat so be on your guard. Luckily this does mean there are some new Shadow Pokémon for you to collect: Caterpie (can be evolved into Shadow Metapod and Shadow Butterfree)

Mankey (can be evolved into Shadow Primeape and Shadow Annihilape)

Roggenrola (can be evolved into Shadow Boldore and Shadow Gigalith)

Venipede (can be evolved into Shadow Whirlipede and Shadow Scolipede)

Karrablast (can be evolved into Shadow Escavalier)

Shelmet (can be evolved into Shadow Accelgor) Finally, there are new Pokémon in one and three-star Shadow Raids: One Star Three Star Shadow Machop Shadow Pinsir Shadow Grimer Shadow Sableye Shadow Exeggcute Shadow Mawile Shadow Sudowoodo