Pokémon Go Field Notes: Starly research quest steps explained

Field Notes: Starly is the latest Community Day research quest in Pokémon Go.

Releasing as part of the Pokémon Go July 2022 Community Day, it is focused around the highlighted Pokémon - Starly - and requires you buy a ticket from the in-game store leading up to or during the event hours to participate.

The quest adds some welcome structure to the event - and a handful of rewards, including Starly encounters, and Golden Razz Berries - as part of the ticket.

Field Notes: Starly research quest steps in Pokémon Go

The Field Notes: Starly research quest in Pokémon Go is available on July 17, 2022 between 11am to 5pm local time only.

Thankfully the quest only consists of four challenges, which makes it very easy to complete during the set amount of time.

Here are the Field Notes: Starly research quest steps:

'Field Notes: Starly' Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokémon 10 times (15x Poké Ball)

Catch 15 Starly (Starly encounter)

Make 15 Nice Throws (20x Starly Candy)

Rewards: Starly encounter, Incense, 2000 Stardust

'Field Notes: Starly' Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokémon (Staravia encounter)

Evolve 3 Starly (10x Pinap Berry)

Catch 15 Starly (30 Starly Candy)

Rewards: 1500 XP, 1x Incense, Starly encounter

'Field Notes: Starly' Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball throws (50x Starly Candy)

Transfer 10 Pokémon (15x Great Ball)

Evolve 1 Staravia (1x Egg)

Rewards: 2500 XP, Rocket Radar, 15x Ultra Balls

'Field Notes: Starly' Step 4 of 4

Claim reward (2x Silver Pinap Berry)

Claim reward (Starly encounter)

Claim reward (3000 XP)

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 3x Rare Candy, Staraptor encounter

The Season of Go has arrived! The 6th Anniversary is here, which includes the return of Zapdos. While Go Fest 2022 may be behind us, there are still three special research quests you might be working on - Pokémon Go Fest 2022, Rhi's Arrival and A Radiant World. This season has also seen the lowering of the requirement for Candy XL and introduced the first Ultra Beast, Nihilego.

Everything else you need to know about Field Notes: Starly in Pokémon Go

Releasing as part of the July 2022 Community Day, Field Notes: Starly focused around the highlighted Pokémon Starly and requires you buy a ticket from the in-game store leading up to or during the event hours to participate.

As mentioned when you purchase, the bonuses are only available on Community Day itself, so be sure to finish it on the day. After all, when's the next time you'll be able to catch 3 Starly to complete the steps involved?

That said, you'll likely get through the quest quickly, as each stage is pretty straightforward. One recommendation during the second and third steps is to transfer Pokémon other than Starly, then waiting for the next 2x Candy transfer Spotlight Hour to transfer your Starly catches. It's always worth squeezing out every possible Candy!

Besides that, other Community Day best practices apply; always use a Lure, and Incense any Stops you will spin regularly; use a Pinap Berry for each catch to double your Candy; and evolve a Staravia (the Evolution of Starly) into Staraptor during the event or up to two hours after its conclusion, that Staraptor will know the Fast Attack Gust, a flying-type attack that's great for battling bug types. It's also recommended to apply Lucky Eggs to make use of the 3x Catch XP bonus, too.

July Community Day will also feature additional bonuses. Incense and Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours, you'll earn twice as much Candy for catching Pokémon, and you'll have double the chance of getting Starly Candy XL when you catch Starly. Plus, Pokémon trades between friends will require only half the regular amount of Stardust. You'll even be able to make an additional Special Trade between July 17, 2022, at 11am - 7pm.

Also, pace yourself throughout the day. Though it's an excellent opportunity to get a lot of Starly, including many shiny versions, by evolving before 7pm local time, you may find after an hour or two's play you'll have more than enough to fully evolve and power up a high IV catch to use in battle.

So take care over the six hours, take regular rest, and hydrate!