Pokémon Go Fidough Fetch Global Challenges, rewards and end time
Fidough and Dachsbun debut in Pokémon Go!
Fidough Fetch sees the release of Fidough and Dachsbun - the pastry dogs from Gen 9 - debut in Pokémon Go!
Though, if you actually want to catch these new Pokémon, then you first need to partake in the Fidough Fetch Global Challenges. Fidough's release isn't, however, the only reward completing these challenges will unlock in Pokémon Go though. Players will also be able to enjoy the double Catch XP bonus, which may increase even further if we're lucky.
First, however, it's important to know the start and end times for the Fidough Fetch event in Pokémon Go as they might be a little different to what you're expecting.
On this page:
Fidough Fetch start and end times in Pokémon Go
Knowing the start and end times for the Fidough Fetch event in Pokémon Go is important, because, unlike other events, it does not keep to local time. Instead, it follows PST time which means the event will start and end at different times in different regions. For this reason, we've listed the Fidough Fetch start and end times down below to help you know when you can partake in this Pokémon Go event.
Here are the Fidough Fetch event start times in Pokémon Go:
- UK - 11pm on Friday 3rd January (GMT)
- Europe - Midnight on Saturday 4th January (CET)
- US East Coast - 6pm on Friday 3rd January (EST)
- US West Coast - 3pm on Friday 3rd January (PST)
Here's the Fidough Fetch event end times in Pokémon Go:
- UK - 6am on Wednesday 8th January (GMT)
- Europe - 7am on Wednesday 8th January (CET)
- US East Coast - 1am on Wednesday 8th January (EST)
- US West Coast - 10pm on Tuesday 7th January (PST)
If we haven't listed your region, then we recommend using this time zone converter to check when this Pokémon Go event begins and ends for you.
Why does Fidough Fetch break Pokémon Go event time tradition though? Well it could have something to do with the Global Challenges running throughout the event. (Though I can't say for certain.)
Fidough Fetch Global Challenges in Pokémon Go
The Fidough Fetch Global Challenges sees every Pokémon Go player come together to reach a specific number of Nice Throws and, in return, receive some great bonuses. There's six reward levels to be unlocked, so make sure you're always throwing nicely to ensure everyone can enjoy all of the bonuses.
Here are the Fidough Fetch Global Challenges rewards, and at what level they unlock, in Pokémon Go:
Level One Reward
- Double Catch XP
Level Two Rewards
- Fidough and Dachsbun debut in Pokémon Go
- An additional event-exclusive research task is released
- Double Catch Stardust
Level Three Rewards
- x2.5 Catch XP
- Another event-exclusive research task is released
- Hisuian Growlithe and Greavard will appear in the wild
Level Four Rewards
- x2.5 Catch Stardust
Level Five Rewards
- Triple Catch XP
- Triple Catch Stardust
Level Six Rewards
- Quadruple Catch XP
- Quadruple Catch Stardust
The Dual Destiny Season is here! The Fidough Fetch event sees the release of Fidough and Dachsbun in Pokémon Go. You can now catch Dynamax Pokémon through Max Battles. First, however, you need to visit Power Spots to collect Max Particles and complete the To the Max! quest. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
Everything you need to know about the Fidough Fetch event in Pokémon Go
Fidough Fetch breaks Pokémon Go's tradition of keeping to local times for the beginning and end of an event, so, if you're looking for when this event is occurring, head to the first section of this guide. For now, let's take a look at the bonuses and there is… one. To begin with. It's a good one though if you're in need of a shiny Voltorb or Electrike as you'll have an increased chance of encountering both.
Additional bonuses, such as double catch XP, will be unlocked as players complete the Global Challenges running throughout the event, which you can learn more about in the section above.
The main attraction of this event, however, is revealed in its name - the release of Fidough and Dachsbun from Gen 9. These dogs are literally made of pastry. Fidough's official Pokédex describes it as being 'smooth and moist to the touch' and that the 'Yeast in Fidough's breath induces fermentation'. Life finds a way I guess. (Though it also puts you at risk of being eaten by a hungry Pokémon trainer.)
You'll need 50 Fidough Candy to evolve (or bake) this little pastry dog into a Dachsbun. First, however, you need to wait for Level Two of the Global Challenges to be completed before Fidough is released. Once that happens, we'll all be able to catch this delicious confection - I mean, Pokémon.
Outside of Fidough's release, there will also be a selection of event-exclusive research tasks to complete and PokéStop Showcases to partake in.
Finally, the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild:
- Growlithe
- Voltorb
- Snubbull
- Poochyena
- Electrike
- Lillipup
Hope you enjoy the Fidough Fetch event!