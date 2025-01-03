Pokémon Go Fidough Fetch Global Challenges, rewards and end time

Fidough Fetch sees the release of Fidough and Dachsbun - the pastry dogs from Gen 9 - debut in Pokémon Go!

Though, if you actually want to catch these new Pokémon, then you first need to partake in the Fidough Fetch Global Challenges. Fidough's release isn't, however, the only reward completing these challenges will unlock in Pokémon Go though. Players will also be able to enjoy the double Catch XP bonus, which may increase even further if we're lucky.

First, however, it's important to know the start and end times for the Fidough Fetch event in Pokémon Go as they might be a little different to what you're expecting.

Fidough Fetch start and end times in Pokémon Go Knowing the start and end times for the Fidough Fetch event in Pokémon Go is important, because, unlike other events, it does not keep to local time. Instead, it follows PST time which means the event will start and end at different times in different regions. For this reason, we've listed the Fidough Fetch start and end times down below to help you know when you can partake in this Pokémon Go event. Here are the Fidough Fetch event start times in Pokémon Go: UK - 11pm on Friday 3rd January (GMT)

11pm on Friday 3rd January (GMT) Europe - Midnight on Saturday 4th January (CET)

Midnight on Saturday 4th January (CET) US East Coast - 6pm on Friday 3rd January (EST)

6pm on Friday 3rd January (EST) US West Coast - 3pm on Friday 3rd January (PST) Here's the Fidough Fetch event end times in Pokémon Go: UK - 6am on Wednesday 8th January (GMT)

6am on Wednesday 8th January (GMT) Europe - 7am on Wednesday 8th January (CET)

7am on Wednesday 8th January (CET) US East Coast - 1am on Wednesday 8th January (EST)

1am on Wednesday 8th January (EST) US West Coast - 10pm on Tuesday 7th January (PST) If we haven't listed your region, then we recommend using this time zone converter to check when this Pokémon Go event begins and ends for you. Why does Fidough Fetch break Pokémon Go event time tradition though? Well it could have something to do with the Global Challenges running throughout the event. (Though I can't say for certain.) Image credit: Niantic