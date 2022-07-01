Pokémon Go Fest Berlin Molten Rocks Habitat Collection Challenge list and rewards

As part of global celebrations during Go Fest Berlin in Pokémon Go, there is a Molten Rocks Habitat Collection Challenge that all trainers can take part in and earn rewards from.

We've listed all of the Molten Rocks Habitat Collection Challenge Pokémon below, every reward you get for completing the time-limited task, and everything else we know about global Go Fest Berlin activities this weekend in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go Fest Berlin Molten Rocks Habitat Collection Challenge Pokémon list

The Molten Rocks Habitat Collection Challenge will be available in Pokémon Go until Sunday, 3rd July at 8pm (local time). By completing this challenge, you’ll earn a selection of rewards and another Elite Collectors medal.

Here are the Pokémon in the global Molten Rocks Habitat Collection Challenge:

Charmander

Magmar

Slugma

Houndour

Numel

Darumaka

While some of these aren't usually common spawns, all of the Pokémon listed above for the Molten Rocks Habitat Collection Challenge are appearing more frequently in the wild for global trainers during the Go Fest Berlin event.

For completing this Collection Challenge, you’ll receive:

2,022 Stardust

x2 Pinap Berries

A Pansear encounter

Pansear is rare Pokémon for some, due to its regional exclusivity - so it's a good idea to add the Gen 5 Pokémon to your collection while you can!

Collecting Pansear is a rare get for some trainers, so a shiny encounter is even rarer now it is available - however, global trainers aren't able to get a shiny Pansear from completing the Molten Rocks Habitat Collection Challenge. Only those who complete the task in-person during Go Fest Berlin will be able to encounter one for now.

Everything else you need to know about global activities during Pokémon Go Fest Berlin

There are a few other bonuses that global trainers can benefit from during the festivities of Go Fest Berlin.

As mentioned in the previous section, there will be increased wild spawns for:

All of the Pokémon above can also be shiny encounters, if you're lucky.

The other big event for global trainers this weekend is the Global Challenge starting on Friday, 1st July and ending Sunday, 3rd July. Unlike the Molten Rocks Habitat Collection Challenge, the timing of this task is directly linked with Go Fest Berlin. This means it runs the same hours as the German event, which ends at 6pm.

For those not at the in-person Berlin event, that means the Global Challenge will end at 5pm (BST), 12pm (EDT), and 9am (PDT) on Sunday, 3rd July.

The Global Challenge tasks trainers around the world with defeating Team GO Rocket members for Ultra Unlock rewards during the upcoming Anniversary event and Battle Weekend. You'll also get double Stardust for defeating Go Rocket members during Go Fest Berlin.

Good luck with your Collection Challenge!