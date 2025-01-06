Pokémon Go Fest 2025 to be held in Paris

Pokémon Go Fest 2025 will be held in Paris in June, developer Niantic has announced.

Pokémon Go's biggest annual in-person event will kick off in Osaka, Japan from 29th May to 1st June, before a weekend in Jersey City, New Jersey from 6th to 8th June.

Paris will then become the latest capital city to host the event's annual European leg from 13th to 15th June. Previous years have seen the event held in Madrid, London and Berlin.

Full details of the event remain under wraps, as Pokémon Go is still to hold its big spring gathering, Go Tour: Unova, at the beginning of March. Still, for those looking to book travel now, you can now put those summer dates in your diary.

Go Fest typically attracts hundreds of thousands of players to its three live event locations, before a global event is held for all Pokémon Go players. There are no details yet on exactly when that will be.

Last weekend, Pokémon Go began 2025 with its first Community Day - though the regular event's optional ticket price has now doubled.