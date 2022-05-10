Pokémon Go Fest 2022 start time, ticket price and Go Fest 2022 activities explained

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 makes a return to in-person events, but you can still take part anywhere in the world by purchasing a virtual ticket.

If you purchase a ticket, you'll be able to add a new mythical Pokémon to your Pokédex, increase your shiny catch rate, take part in bonus Special Research, and lots of other benefits. There's even a new special Go Fest 2022 finale day this year.

This page covers everything you need to know about Pokémon Go Fest 2022, including the start time, ticket price and an overview of the event itself.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary encounter, Tapu Fini.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 start time explained: When is Pokémon Go Fest?

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 is happening on Saturday the 4th of June, and Sunday the fifth of June, with the event running in-game from 10am (local time) to 6pm (local time) each day.

New to Pokémon Go Fest 2022, there will also be a finale event on Saturday, the 27th of August.

While there are lots of benefits from purchasing a ticket, even if you don't, you'll still be able to partake in some of the festivities!

Pokémon Go Fest ticket price: How much does Pokémon Go Fest 2022 cost?

A ticket for Pokémon Go Fest 2022 costs £12.99/$14.99, or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.

Tickets are available now for purchase and you only need to purchase one for your account to access both days and the finale event in August. If you missed out on the two Go Fest days in June, but still want to take part in August's finale event, you can purchase a separate ticket closer to the its date for $10.99, or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.

This Go Fest 2022 ticket is non-refundable and it unfortunately can't be purchased using Poké Coins, so there's no free way to get a Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket.

This pricing marks a return to the special event's usual pricing structure, after last year's Go Fest was discounted at £4.99/$4.99 for a ticket.

How to purchase a ticket for Pokémon Go Fest 2022 in Pokémon Go

A ticket for Pokémon Go Fest 2022 can be purchased through the in-game Pokémon Go store.

The in-game store is accessed via the main Poké Ball menu. The Go Fest 2022 banner will be at the top of the store, just under your displayed Poké Coins amount.

Tap the banner and then the 'Buy' option, which will take you through the purchasing steps for the ticket.

After you've successfully completed the purchase, you'll receive a pop-up informing you the ticket for Go Fest 2022 has been added to your Item Bag.

You'll then receive the Go Fest 2022 medal a few days before the event begins. Remember, if you want to enjoy any of the Go Fest bonuses, you need to log into Pokémon Go during the event itself.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 activities explained

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 is spread out across two days (with a bonus day in August), with each offering you a variety of activities and bonuses. This means you need to play Pokémon Go on all these days to get the most out of your Go Fest 2022 ticket purchase.

It's important to note that, while everyone can enjoy Go Fest 2022, a number of bonuses are exclusive to ticketed players.

The following table explains the basics of what you get with a Go Fest 2022 ticket compared to taking part for free:

Event feature/activity Ticketed Free A short Special Research story on Sunday Yes Yes Four rotating Habitat hours on Saturday, each featuring different Pokémon and special confetti on the map Yes Yes Trainer snapshots featured in the Today View Yes Yes Participate in the Global Challenge Arena on Sunday Yes Yes Four Collection Challenges, each themed after a habitat hour: City, Plains, Rainforest, and Tundra Yes No An event-exclusive in-game medal, avatar pose, and avatar item Yes No A Special Research story on Saturday that features a reward encounter with Land Forme Shaymin Yes No Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U will be attracted to Incense throughout the event Yes No Get special event stickers from Gifts and PokéStops Yes No On both Saturday and Sunday, Spin Photo Discs at Gyms to earn up to nine Raid Passes for use at in-person raids Yes No Participate in the Global Challenge Arena on Saturday. Work together with Trainers around the world to unlock bonuses Yes No Increased chance of encountering certain Shiny Pokémon during event hours on Saturday Yes No A free ticket to the Pokémon GO Fest finale event Yes No A Special Research story on Sunday—and even more rewards Yes No

Go Fest 2022 is packed with even more activities. Below you can find everything we currently know about what Go Fest 2022 offers.

New to the game is a long overdue Mega Evolution update, which has arrived alongside the A Mega Moment research. May 2022 in Pokémon Go started with the Air Adventures event and the release of Mega Latias and Mega Latios. Currently both the Great League and Flying Cup are running in the Go Battle League. Elsewhere, we've recently seen the release of more Gen 7 Pokémon as part of the Season of Alola. The first details surrounding Go Fest 2022 have also been announced, including the event date.

Pokémon Go Fest activities day one: Saturday, the 4th of June

The first day of Go Fest 2022 has an emphasis on catching Pokémon in the wild.

Here are all the benefits and activities available on day one for both ticketed and free trainers this Go Fest 2022:

Event feature/activity Ticketed Free Different Pokémon will appear during four rotating habitat hours: City, Plains, Rainforest, and Tundra Yes Yes Claim a Go Fest 2022 Tee from the in-game shop Yes Yes New possible shiny encounters for Shroomish, Numel, Karrablast, Axew, and Shelmet Yes Yes Costumed Pikachu and Axew one-star Raids Yes Yes Mythical Shaymin Pokémon Special Research to encounter Land Forme Shaymin Yes No Event-exclusive avatar item, special avatar pose, and either a Relaxed, Standard, or Master event-exclusive sticker Yes No A rotating pool of Pokémon attracted to Incense during each habitat hour Yes No Possibility of encountering Shiny Unown B Yes No Four Collection Challenges to earn four Collection Medals Yes No A bonus during the last hour for completing the collaborative Global Challenge Arena Yes No Increased chance of encountering shiny Pokémon in the wild when using Incense (greatest chance of encounter on day one) Yes No

Pokémon Go Fest activities day two: Sunday, the 5th of June

The second day of Go Fest 2022 switches its focus to Raids.

Here are all the benefits and activities available on day two for both ticketed and free trainers this Go Fest 2022:

Event feature/activity Ticketed Free Another collaborative global Challenge Arena Yes Yes Battle a mystery Pokémon in five-star Raids Yes Yes Special Research story Yes Yes Chance to catch same Pokémon featured during day one Yes Yes Costumed Pikachu and Axew in one-star Raids Yes Yes Another Special Research Story after completing the first will become available Yes No Same Pokémon attracted to Incense as day one Yes No Increased chance of encountering shiny Pokémon in the wild when using Incense (not as great a chance as day one) Yes No Team GO Rocket balloons will appear more frequently, and you’ll earn twice the Mysterious Components when you defeat Team GO Rocket Grunts Yes No

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 activities both days

During both days of Go Fest 2022, ticket-holders can receive:

Up to nine free Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms. These can be used only for in-person raids, not remote Raids.

Special event stickers from Gifts and PokéStops.

An as yet unknown surprise for taking five snapshots during event hours on Saturday and Sunday

A Pikachu wearing a special Shaymin-inspired Gracidea flower costume will make its Pokémon GO debut in the wild and in one-star raids. This special Go Fest 2022 Pikachu variant can also be shiny

Axew will appear in one-star raids on both Saturday and Sunday, and it can also be shiny

Another unknown surprise for taking one snapshot during event hours

Regardless if you purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket or not, you will receive these benefits while taking part in both days of the event:

Keep checking back on this page to see what other bonuses get announced closer to Go Fest 2022!

Pokémon GO Fest 2022 activities finale day

This year, a special one-day finale event will be held on Saturday, the 27th of August, and will feature a new Special Research story, specific Pokémon encounters, and more unannounced acitivites.

Those who purchase a ticket for the global Pokémon GO Fest event in June will be granted a ticket for the finale event at no extra charge. Stand-alone finale tickets will be available at a later date for $10.99.

Germany, USA, Japan Pokémon Go Fest 2022 tickets, locations, and dates explained

After a three-year absence, additional in-person Pokémon Go Fest 2022 events are being held in Germany, USA, and Japan this year.

These in-person Go Fest days take place on:

Berlin, Germany : Friday, the 1st of July to Sunday, the 3rd of July

: Friday, the 1st of July to Sunday, the 3rd of July Seattle, WA, USA : Friday, the 22nd of July to Sunday, the 24th of July

: Friday, the 22nd of July to Sunday, the 24th of July Sapporo, Japan: Friday, the 5th of August to Sunday, the 7th of August

When they go on sale, tickets will be limited and available for purchase while supplies last on a first come, first served basis.

You may buy additional add-ons when purchasing your ticket that can grant you extras like Raid Passes, XP, Rare Candy, reduced hatch time for eggs, and additional Stardust. These bonuses will only be active within the specific in-person GO Fest location you purchased your ticket for.

Although these in-person Go Fest 2022 events last for three days, your ticket is only valid for one day of your choosing.

Currently, only Go Fest 2022 tickets for Berlin, Germany are available for purchase.

Berlin Pokémon Go Fest 2022 acitivies

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Berlin will take place in the city's Britzer Garten. General admission tickets cost €24.99, and early access tickets are available for €32.13.

The Berlin event starts at 11am and ends at 6pm. If you purchase an early access ticket, you can start at 9am instead.

Those who purchase a ticket to Pokémon GO Fest Berlin will be able to enjoy the following activities in Britzer Garten:

Explore Britzer Garten to complete event-exclusive Special Research and encounter Sky Forme Shaymin

Enjoy event-themed Field Research tasks

Shiny Pansear and Shiny Foongus will make their Pokémon GO debuts

A special version of the Pokémon GO Fest 2022 T-shirt will be available exclusively at this and other in-person Pokémon GO Fest 2022 events

Meet your favorite creators at autograph sessions

Explore four real-world habitats—two of which are unique to the Berlin event. Each habitat will have its own Collection Challenge

Make up to six Special Trades, and enjoy a reduced Stardust cost for every trade made during event hours. A Trading Post is present where you can meet and trade with other Trainers

Test yourself against other Trainers at the Battle Ground

Take a snapshot at the event for a surprise

You can encounter the following Pokémon in each habitat for the habitat Collection Challenges in Berlin:

Electric Garden : Hisuian Voltorb, Combee, Foongus, Helioptile, and more

: Hisuian Voltorb, Combee, Foongus, Helioptile, and more Windy Coast : Feebas, Clamperl, Panpour, Woobat, and more

: Feebas, Clamperl, Panpour, Woobat, and more Living Meadow : Galarian Ponyta, Scyther, Yanma, Pansage, and more

: Galarian Ponyta, Scyther, Yanma, Pansage, and more Molten Rocks: Cranidos, Pansear, Roggenrola, Darumaka, and more

Hope you enjoy Go Fest 2022!