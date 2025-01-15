Pokémon Go Fashion Week Taken Over quest steps and rewards
Absol, Wooper and Croagunk encounters await!
Fashion Week: Taken Over, released during the Fashion Week: Taken Over event in January 2025, is an instalment in Pokémon Go's Team Rocket storyline.
This Pokémon Go quest sees Team Rocket causing trouble once again! To keep them in check you'll be tasked with defeating Rocket grunts, each of the Team Rocket Leaders and, eventually, Giovanni himself until you've completed all of the Fashion Week: Taken Over quest steps.
So read on to learn how to complete Fashion Week: Taken Over in Pokémon Go, so you can catch a Shadow Palkia.
On this page:
'Fashion Week Taken Over' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Fashion Week: Taken Over is a Team Rocket-themed special research and you have until 9:59am (local time) Tuesday 4th March to claim it in Pokémon Go. Once you've claimed it, however, you'll be able to complete Fashion Week: Taken Over whenever you like since, as a Special Research quest, it doesn't have a deadline.
It's important to remember that the Shadow Pokémon you earn by defeating Giovanni is decided by exactly when you complete Fashion Week: Taken Over. This Pokémon is Shadow Palkia upon release, but if you wait until Giovanni's Legendary Pokémon changes then you will get that new Pokémon instead.
You may also find yourself locked out of future Team Rocket-themed Special Research quests if you don't complete Fashion Week: Taken Over before their release. Don't worry if this happens though - if said new quest is still available, it will automatically unlock once Fashion Week: Taken Over is completed.
Below you'll find the Fashion Week: Taken Over quest steps and rewards in Pokémon - just be wary of spoilers.
Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information.
'Fashion Week: Taken Over' Step 1 of 5
- Catch 15 Pokémon - 5 Pinap Berries
- Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon - x10 Poké Balls
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - x1 Mysterious Component
Rewards: 1500 XP, 500 Stardust and Fashionable Wooper encounter.
'Fashion Week: Taken Over' Step 2 of 5
- Catch 20 Pokémon - 5 Pinap Berries
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon - x10 Great Balls
- Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts - x3 Mysterious Components
Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000 Stardust and a Fashionable Croagunk encounter.
'Fashion Week: Taken Over' Step 3 of 5
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo - 2500 XP
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff - 2500 XP
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra - 2500 XP
Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500 Stardust and one Super Rocket Radar.
'Fashion Week: Taken Over' Step 4 of 5
- Find the Team Go Rocket Boss - 10 Hyper Potions
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss - 10 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss - 6 Max Revives
Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and an Absol encounter.
'Fashion Week: Taken Over' Step 5 of 5
- Claim reward - 1500 Stardust
- Claim reward - 1500 Stardust
- Claim reward - 1500 Stardust
Rewards: 6000 XP, 5000 Stardust and three Fast TMs.
How Fashion Week Taken Over works in Pokémon Go
Fashion Week: Taken Over was released in January 2025 during, unsurprisingly, the Fashion Week: Taken Over event and is an instalment in Pokémon Go's Team Rocket storyline.
To access this quest, you must first complete the 'tutorial' quest, A Troubling Situation. You may also need to complete any previous Team Rocket quests you might have, such as It's a Rocket World.
Each Team Go Rocket quest is based around defeating the crime organisation grunts, purifying Shadow Pokémon, the Team Rocket Leaders - Arlo, Cliff and Sierra - and Giovanni.
Don't forget that the highlighted Shadow Legendary released alongside this quest - Shadow Palkia for Fashion Week: Taken Over - is not actually one of its rewards, instead being a reward for defeating Giovanni. Thanks to this, you can actually catch the current Shadow Legendary twice if you haven't finished the previous Team Rocket quest.
Aside from this, the Team Go Rocket quests work exactly the same as the other research quests, which challenge you to complete a number of objectives in a specific order.
Due to being a Special Research quest, Fashion Week: Taken Over does not expire so you can complete it whenever you like. We do recommend completing it before the next Team Rocket Taken Over / Invasion event though, because you may find you're unable to access the next quest in the series - typically released every three months - until you do.
The Dual Destiny Season is here! Fashion Week has returned, bringing new costume Pokémon with it. You can now catch Dynamax Pokémon through Max Battles. First, however, you need to visit Power Spots to collect Max Particles and complete the To the Max! quest. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
Tips for completing Fashion Week Taken Over in Pokémon Go
Below lie some tips to help you complete Fashion Week: Taken Over in Pokémon Go:
- Don't forget to use Pinap Berries when catching Shadow Pokémon to ensure you gather enough Candy to purify the Pokémon once it's yours.
- Keep an eye out for the Team Go Rocket Balloons, because the grunt, Team Go Leader and even the Giovanni battles you encounter through them all count towards this quest.
- Make sure you check the lineup possibilities before battling the three Team Go Rocket Leaders and Giovanni, so you can plan an effective team of counters.
- Since both the Leaders and Giovanni have a selection of Pokémon they can use, it's a good idea to scout out their team before properly defeating them - provided you have some healing items on standby for this first 'trail' encounter. You can do this by using a Pokémon which is guaranteed to defeat this first Pokémon, which will always be the same, and, once you know what they're second choice is, you can plan accordingly. Just remember that their lineup may change if you move to a different PokéStop.
Good luck completing Fashion Week: Taken Over!