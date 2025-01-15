Pokémon Go Fashion Week Taken Over quest steps and rewards

Fashion Week: Taken Over, released during the Fashion Week: Taken Over event in January 2025, is an instalment in Pokémon Go's Team Rocket storyline.

This Pokémon Go quest sees Team Rocket causing trouble once again! To keep them in check you'll be tasked with defeating Rocket grunts, each of the Team Rocket Leaders and, eventually, Giovanni himself until you've completed all of the Fashion Week: Taken Over quest steps.

So read on to learn how to complete Fashion Week: Taken Over in Pokémon Go, so you can catch a Shadow Palkia.

'Fashion Week Taken Over' quest steps in Pokémon Go Fashion Week: Taken Over is a Team Rocket-themed special research and you have until 9:59am (local time) Tuesday 4th March to claim it in Pokémon Go. Once you've claimed it, however, you'll be able to complete Fashion Week: Taken Over whenever you like since, as a Special Research quest, it doesn't have a deadline. It's important to remember that the Shadow Pokémon you earn by defeating Giovanni is decided by exactly when you complete Fashion Week: Taken Over. This Pokémon is Shadow Palkia upon release, but if you wait until Giovanni's Legendary Pokémon changes then you will get that new Pokémon instead. You may also find yourself locked out of future Team Rocket-themed Special Research quests if you don't complete Fashion Week: Taken Over before their release. Don't worry if this happens though - if said new quest is still available, it will automatically unlock once Fashion Week: Taken Over is completed. Below you'll find the Fashion Week: Taken Over quest steps and rewards in Pokémon - just be wary of spoilers. Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information. Wooper has a hat for this quest step. 'Fashion Week: Taken Over' Step 1 of 5 Catch 15 Pokémon - 5 Pinap Berries

Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon - x10 Poké Balls

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - x1 Mysterious Component Rewards: 1500 XP, 500 Stardust and Fashionable Wooper encounter. 'Fashion Week: Taken Over' Step 2 of 5 Catch 20 Pokémon - 5 Pinap Berries

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon - x10 Great Balls

Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts - x3 Mysterious Components Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000 Stardust and a Fashionable Croagunk encounter. 'Fashion Week: Taken Over' Step 3 of 5 Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo - 2500 XP

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff - 2500 XP

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra - 2500 XP Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500 Stardust and one Super Rocket Radar. Absol gets sunglasses. 'Fashion Week: Taken Over' Step 4 of 5 Find the Team Go Rocket Boss - 10 Hyper Potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss - 10 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss - 6 Max Revives Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and an Absol encounter. 'Fashion Week: Taken Over' Step 5 of 5 Claim reward - 1500 Stardust

Claim reward - 1500 Stardust

Claim reward - 1500 Stardust Rewards: 6000 XP, 5000 Stardust and three Fast TMs.