Pokémon Go Fashion Week quest steps, rewards and field research tasks

The Fashion Week event has returned to Pokémon Go and with it comes a host of new fashionably dressed Pokémon.

Throughout this Pokémon Go event, you can also complete the Fashion Week timed research quest and collect event-exclusive field research tasks for a selection of rewards.

This year’s Fashion Week also sees the release of Mareanie and Toxapex into the game, allowing you to fill in more entries into your Gen 7 Pokédex.

Fashion Week field research task in Pokémon Go You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops during the Fashion Week event in Pokémon Go. These events can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose. Here are the Fashion Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Murkrow encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon reward - Costume Croagunk encounter

Make 3 Nice Throws reward - Skitty encounter

Make 3 Great Throws reward - Eevee encounter

Make 5 Great Throws reward - Mareanie encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Costume Blitzle encounter

Take a snapshot of Glameow in the wild reward - Glameow or Furfrou encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokémon reward - 700 XP or Furfrou encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information! Eevee, Skitty and Glameow can all be found by completing Fashion Week field research tasks.