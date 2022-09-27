Pokémon Go Fashion Week quest steps, rewards and field research tasks

Pokémon Go Fashion Week quest steps, rewards and field research tasksOh look - more hats…
The Fashion Week event has returned to Pokémon Go and with it comes a host of new fashionably dressed Pokémon.
Throughout this Pokémon Go event, you can also complete the Fashion Week timed research quest and collect event-exclusive field research tasks for a selection of rewards.
This year’s Fashion Week also sees the release of Mareanie and Toxapex into the game, allowing you to fill in more entries into your Gen 7 Pokédex.
On this page:
‘Fashion Week’ quest steps in Pokémon Go
Fashion Week is a timed research quest which is only available in Pokémon Go until Monday, 3rd October at 8pm (local time). You must complete this quest before this deadline if you want to earn all of its rewards.
Below you’ll find all of the Fashion Week quest steps and rewards - just be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
'Fashion Week' Part 1 of 6
- Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 1 Lure Module
- Catch 5 Pokémon - 5 Poké Balls
- Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokémon - 5 Nanab Berries
Reward: A battle with the Quirky Challenger
'Fashion Week' Part 2 of 6
- Battle a Fashion Challenger - 1500 XP
Reward: An encounter with Costume Croagunk
'Fashion Week' Part 3 of 6
- Make 5 Great Curveball Throws - 10 Great Balls
- Take a snapshot of Mareanie in the wild - 10 Razz Berries
- Catch a Furfrou - 25 Furfrou Candy
Reward: A battle with the Rugged Challenger
'Fashion Week' Part 4 of 6
- Battle a Fashion Challenger - 2000 XP
Reward: An encounter with Costume Diglett
'Fashion Week' Part 5 of 6
- Take 10 snapshots of wild Pokémon - 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 10 Pinap Berries
- Make 3 Excellent Curveball Throws - 25 Great Balls
- Power up Pokémon 10 times - 20 Ultra Balls
- Catch 15 Pokémon - 2 Golden Razz Berries
Reward: A battle with the Cool Challenger
'Fashion Week' Part 6 of 6
- Battle a Fashion Challenger - 3000 XP
Reward: 10,000 Stardust and an encounter with Costume Absol
Fashion Week field research task in Pokémon Go
You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops during the Fashion Week event in Pokémon Go. These events can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose.
Here are the Fashion Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Murkrow encounter
- Catch 15 Pokémon reward - Costume Croagunk encounter
- Make 3 Nice Throws reward - Skitty encounter
- Make 3 Great Throws reward - Eevee encounter
- Make 5 Great Throws reward - Mareanie encounter
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Costume Blitzle encounter
- Take a snapshot of Glameow in the wild reward - Glameow or Furfrou encounter
- Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokémon reward - 700 XP or Furfrou encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!
Everything else you need to know about the Fashion Week event in Pokémon Go
The main attraction of this year’s Fashion Week event is the release of Mareanie and Toxapex in Pokemon Go. These two poison and water-type Gen 7 Pokémon hail from the seas of the Alola region, but, to fully complete their Pokédex entries, you need to know how to evolve Mareanie into Toxapex.
Fashion Week, of course, also sees the release of new costume Pokémon. This year you can catch Absols wearing sunglasses, Toxicroak wearing caps and both Digletts and Dugtrios wearing bowler hats.
In keeping with Fashion Week, taking a picture using Go Snapshot might see a fashionable Pokémon photobombing your photo!
Fashionable Pokémon can also be found in raids - with costume Diglett, costume Shinx, costume Croagunk appearing in one-star raids, alongside Scraggy and Furfrou. Meanwhile, in three-star raids, you’ll find Mareanie, costume Butterfree, costume Kirlia and costume Absol.
Yveltal - whose shiny form is being released as part of this event - has also returned to five-star raids, while Mega Lopunny is back in Mega Raids.
A selection of Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild, including:
- Costume Butterfree
- Costume Diglett
- Murkrow
- Costume Kirlia
- Costume Absol
- Glameow
- Costume Croagunk
- Costume Blitzle
- Gothita
- Female Frillish
- Furfrou
- Mareanie
Shiny Furfrou will also be appearing in Pokémon Go for the first time!
Any 7km egg you collect from Gifts during Fashion Week will have the following Pokémon at the same tier:
- Costume Diglett
- Costume Smoochum
- Costume Shinx
- Costume Croagunk
Finally, there’s a new collection of avatar clothing available in the in-game store, including a Mareanie-themed hat.
Hope you enjoy Fashion Week!