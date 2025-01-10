Pokémon Go Fashion Week Collection Challenges, research tasks, bonuses and Taken Over
Including everything about Fashion Week: Taken Over!
Fashion Week has returned and, as is tradition, it has brought new costume Pokémon to Pokémon Go!
Though the shadows do seem to be growing as this event also includes Fashion Week: Taken Over. Team Rocket will strike once again, bringing with them two new Gen 9 Pokémon and a new Special Research quest! There will also be changes to the Team Rocket Leaders and Grunt lineups in Pokémon Go.
Getting back to Fashion Week itself, you can complete the event-exclusive research tasks and enjoy the bonuses. Don't forget to complete the Fashion Week Collection Challenge either.
On this page:
Fashion Week Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Fashion Week Collection Challenge is part of this year's Fashion Week event (who would have guessed) in Pokémon Go, meaning it's available until 8pm (local time) on Sunday 19th January.
Don't complete the Collection Challenge by this deadline? Well I guess that means you won't be appearing in the Elite Collector medal nor earn any of its rewards.
Here are the Pokémon in the Fashion Week Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Skitty - In the wild or seasonal research task (Take snapshots of 3 different wild Normal-type Pokémon)
- Buneary - In the wild or seasonal research task (Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy)
- Fashionable Diglett - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Take snapshots of 5 different wild Pokémon)
- Furfrou - In the wild, event-exclusive research task (Explore 1km), one-star raid or possible January Research Breakthrough encounter
- Bruxish - In the wild
- Fashionable Blitzle - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Take snapshots of 5 different wild Pokémon)
- Fashionable Kirlia - In the wild
Completing this challenge will reward you with 5000 XP and Fashionable Shinx encounter.
Fashion Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Fashion Week event-exclusive research tasks can be earned by spinning PokéStop in Pokémon Go. While these tasks can be saved in your field research collection to be completed after the event ends, you may want to complete a couple during Fashion Week as the encounters could be just what you need for the above Collection Challenge.
Here are the Fashion Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch a Furfrou reward - 1000 XP or 1000 Stardust
- Explore 1km reward - Frurfrou encounter
- Explore 2km reward - Fashionable Minccino encounter
- Take snapshots of 5 different wild Pokémon reward - Fashionable Diglett or Fashionable Blitzle encounter
- Win a raid reward - Fashionable Minccino encounter
- Win 2 raids reward - Fashionable Butterfree or Fashionable Dragonite encounter
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
Fashion Week Taken Over in Pokémon Go explained
A Team Rocket Taken Over mini-event is running during Fashion Week from Wednesday 15th January at 12am (local time) to Sunday 19th January at 8pm (local time). During this time, you can enjoy the regular Taken Over bonuses - Team Rocket Balloons appearing more frequently, Grunts invading more PokéStops and Charged TMs being able to remove the Frustration attack - and complete an additional Collection Challenge.
The main attraction of this Taken Over event, however, is the release of new Pokémon, Shroodle and Grafaiai from Gen 9. Shroodle will be added to 12km eggs and you'll need 50 Shroodle Candy to evolve it into Grafaiai.
Outside of this release, Fashion Week: Taken Over involves much the same as past Taken Over events. There's a new Special Research quest, which will be available until 9:59am (local time) on Tuesday 4th March when the Dual Destiny Season ends. In this quest you can battle Giovanni once again and catch his new Shadow Legendary, Shadow Palkia.
There will also be changes to the team lineups for both the Team Rocket Leaders and Grunts. Maybe you'll find yourself battling one of the new Shadow Pokémon listed below:
- Shadow Taillow (can be evolved into Shadow Swellow)
- Shadow Snivy (can be evolved into Shadow Servine and Serperior)
- Shadow Tepig (can be evolved into Shadow Pignite and Emboar)
- Shadow Oshawott (can be evolved into Shadow Dewott and Samurott)
- Shadow Trubbish (can be evolved into Shadow Garbodor)
- Shadow Bunnelby (can be evolved into Shadow Diggersby)
The following Pokémon will also be appearing in Shadow Raids:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Shadow Nidoran Female
|Shadow Electabuzz
|Shadow Registeel
|Shadow Nidoran Male
|Shadow Magmar
|Shadow Totodile
|Shadow Wobbuffet
|Shadow Ralts
Finally, there will be PokéStop Showcases and you may find a Fashionable Croagunk photobombing your Go Snapshot pictures.
Everything we know about Fashion Week in Pokémon Go
Fashion Week in Pokémon Go is running until 8pm (local time) on Sunday 19th January and, as you can see above, a Team Rocket Taken Over event is also running throughout this duration. It begins on Wednesday 15th January at 12am (local time) and also ends on Sunday 19th January. Check out the above section if you want to learn more about this event, including the new Pokémon release it includes!
When it comes to the Fashion Week bonuses, we've been treated to ones related to catching Pokémon and increased shiny odds for specific costume Pokémon. Starting with those related to catching Pokémon - every player can enjoy double catch Stardust and, if you're Level 31 or above, you'll have double the chance of earning Candy XL from catching Pokémon.
Now onto the increased shiny odds! Fashionable Kirlia has increased shiny odds when being caught in the wild. Meanwhile, Fashionable Butterfree, Fashionable Dragonite, Fashionable Minccino and Furfrou all have increased shiny odds when earned through either event-exclusive field research tasks or from raids.
Fashion Week wouldn't be Fashion Week though if we didn't have new costume Pokémon. This year sees the arrival of Fashionable Minccino and Fashionable Cinccino. If you want a Fashionable Cinccino, then you'll need 50 Minccino Candy and a spare Unova Stone.
The following Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild during Fashion Week:
- Fashionable Diglett
- Fashionable Kirlia
- Skitty
- Buneary
- Fashionable Blitzle
- Furfrou
- Bruxish
You can also battle the following Pokémon in raids during Fashion Week:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Fashionable Shinx
|Fashionable Butterfree
|Palkia
|Mega Lopunny (until Thursday 16th January at 10am local time)
|Fashionable Minccino
|Fashionable Dragonite
|Mega Gallade (from 10am local time on Thursday 16th January onwards)
|Furfrou
PokéStop Showcases are occurring throughout Fashion Week, but, if you want to show off a new look for your avatar, then the new Plaid Top and Plaid Pants are now for sale in the in-game shop.
Finally, Fashion Week has a Paid Timed Research quest. (Because of course it does.) This time round you can earn a new avatar pose, additional costume Pokémon encounters, XP and Stardust. The quest costs $5 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. It is nonrefundable and can not be purchased using PokéCoins. You can, however, give it to another player you're Great Friends or higher with. It must also be completed before 8pm (local time) on Sunday 19th January or it will vanish forever, making your money misspent.
Hope you enjoy Fashion Week 2025!