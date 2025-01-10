Pokémon Go Fashion Week Collection Challenges, research tasks, bonuses and Taken Over

Fashion Week has returned and, as is tradition, it has brought new costume Pokémon to Pokémon Go!

Though the shadows do seem to be growing as this event also includes Fashion Week: Taken Over. Team Rocket will strike once again, bringing with them two new Gen 9 Pokémon and a new Special Research quest! There will also be changes to the Team Rocket Leaders and Grunt lineups in Pokémon Go.

Getting back to Fashion Week itself, you can complete the event-exclusive research tasks and enjoy the bonuses. Don't forget to complete the Fashion Week Collection Challenge either.

Fashion Week Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Fashion Week Collection Challenge is part of this year's Fashion Week event (who would have guessed) in Pokémon Go, meaning it's available until 8pm (local time) on Sunday 19th January. Don't complete the Collection Challenge by this deadline? Well I guess that means you won't be appearing in the Elite Collector medal nor earn any of its rewards. Here are the Pokémon in the Fashion Week Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Skitty - In the wild or seasonal research task (Take snapshots of 3 different wild Normal-type Pokémon)

- In the wild or seasonal research task (Take snapshots of 3 different wild Normal-type Pokémon) Buneary - In the wild or seasonal research task (Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy)

- In the wild or seasonal research task (Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy) Fashionable Diglett - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Take snapshots of 5 different wild Pokémon)

- In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Take snapshots of 5 different wild Pokémon) Furfrou - In the wild, event-exclusive research task (Explore 1km), one-star raid or possible January Research Breakthrough encounter

- In the wild, event-exclusive research task (Explore 1km), one-star raid or possible January Research Breakthrough encounter Bruxish - In the wild

- In the wild Fashionable Blitzle - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Take snapshots of 5 different wild Pokémon)

- In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Take snapshots of 5 different wild Pokémon) Fashionable Kirlia - In the wild Completing this challenge will reward you with 5000 XP and Fashionable Shinx encounter.

Fashion Week Taken Over in Pokémon Go explained A Team Rocket Taken Over mini-event is running during Fashion Week from Wednesday 15th January at 12am (local time) to Sunday 19th January at 8pm (local time). During this time, you can enjoy the regular Taken Over bonuses - Team Rocket Balloons appearing more frequently, Grunts invading more PokéStops and Charged TMs being able to remove the Frustration attack - and complete an additional Collection Challenge. The main attraction of this Taken Over event, however, is the release of new Pokémon, Shroodle and Grafaiai from Gen 9. Shroodle will be added to 12km eggs and you'll need 50 Shroodle Candy to evolve it into Grafaiai. Outside of this release, Fashion Week: Taken Over involves much the same as past Taken Over events. There's a new Special Research quest, which will be available until 9:59am (local time) on Tuesday 4th March when the Dual Destiny Season ends. In this quest you can battle Giovanni once again and catch his new Shadow Legendary, Shadow Palkia. Image credit: Niantic There will also be changes to the team lineups for both the Team Rocket Leaders and Grunts. Maybe you'll find yourself battling one of the new Shadow Pokémon listed below: Shadow Taillow (can be evolved into Shadow Swellow)

Shadow Snivy (can be evolved into Shadow Servine and Serperior)

Shadow Tepig (can be evolved into Shadow Pignite and Emboar)

Shadow Oshawott (can be evolved into Shadow Dewott and Samurott)

Shadow Trubbish (can be evolved into Shadow Garbodor)

Shadow Bunnelby (can be evolved into Shadow Diggersby) Taillow and Trubbish now have Shadow variants. The following Pokémon will also be appearing in Shadow Raids: One Star Three Star Five Star Shadow Nidoran Female Shadow Electabuzz Shadow Registeel Shadow Nidoran Male Shadow Magmar Shadow Totodile Shadow Wobbuffet Shadow Ralts Finally, there will be PokéStop Showcases and you may find a Fashionable Croagunk photobombing your Go Snapshot pictures.