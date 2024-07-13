Pokémon Go Dusk Mane Necrozma counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Dusk Mane Necrozma, the Solgaleo-fused forme of the Prism Pokémon, Necrozma, is available Pokémon Go.

Released as part of Go Fest 2024, this Psychic/Steel-type Pokémon must first be be caught in raids in Pokémon Go and then fused with a Solgaleo. If you can achieve this, you’re looking at a top-tier Master League Pokémon.

If you want a Dusk Mane Necrozma, you'll need to know the best Pokémon to use in order to take it down and attempt to catch it.

Below you’ll find Dusk Mane Necrozma’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go, along with Dusk Mane Necrozma’s best moveset for when you add it to your team.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch us battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

How to get Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokémon Go Dusk Mane Necrozma. Getting a Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokémon Go is a multi-step process. Fortunately, it’s not too complicated, but be aware that there are a few steps to jump through. First, you need to catch a Necrozma and a Solgaleo. You can get one of each by beating them in a raid and then catching them. Second, you will need resources: 1000 Solar Fusion Energy, 30 Necrozma Candy and 30 Cosmog Candy, to be exact. The candy is easy - Cosmog Candy comes from catching Cosmog, Lunala or Solgaleo, and Necrozma Candy comes from catching a Necrozma. Remember, you can set any of these Pokémon as your buddy and walk with them to earn more Candy, or you can simply use as many Rare Candy as you need to top yourself up. Solar Fusion Energy is new, however. You can get this as a reward for beating Dusk Mane Necrozma in raids, or by completing ticketed research quests (if you want to spend money on the game). This final point is important, since any Dusk Mane Necrozma you defeat in a raid will appear as a regular version in the encounter screen. If you want a Dusk Mane Necrozma, you need to be able to take it down in a raid. Speaking of which...

Dusk Mane Necrozma counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go In order to catch a Dusk Mane Necrozma you’ll first need to take it down in a raid battle. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Dusk Mane Necrozma to help you achieve this: Dusk Mane Necrozma type - Psychic/Steel-type

- Psychic/Steel-type Dusk Mane Necrozma is weak against - Dark, Fire, Ghost and Ground-type attacks

- Dark, Fire, Ghost and Ground-type attacks Dusk Mane Necrozma is resistant to - Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Rock and Steel-type attacks

- Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Rock and Steel-type attacks Dusk Mane Necrozma is super resistant to - Poison and Psychic-type attacks

- Poison and Psychic-type attacks Dusk Mane Necrozma Mega counters - Primal Groudon is your strongest option, followed closely by Mega Tyranitar, Mega Blaziken, Mega Charizard Y and Mega Gengar.

- Primal Groudon is your strongest option, followed closely by Mega Tyranitar, Mega Blaziken, Mega Charizard Y and Mega Gengar. Dusk Mane Necrozma non-Mega counters - The Shadow version of Tyranitar, Groudon, Chandelure, Excadrill, Blaziken, Garchomp and Darmanitan are all stronger than any of the non-Shadow options, so prioritise those. Failing that, Reshiram, Heatran, Hydreigon, Tyranitar, Therian Landorus, Groudon and Blacephalon are your next-best options.

- The Shadow version of Tyranitar, Groudon, Chandelure, Excadrill, Blaziken, Garchomp and Darmanitan are all stronger than any of the non-Shadow options, so prioritise those. Failing that, Reshiram, Heatran, Hydreigon, Tyranitar, Therian Landorus, Groudon and Blacephalon are your next-best options. Primal Groudon and five Shadow Tyranitar form your optimal team against Dusk Mane Necrozma Number of players to beat Dawn Wings Necrozma - You’re looking at three-eight Trainers with fully optimal Level 40 counters at the bare minimum. As always, the more the merrier.

- You’re looking at three-eight Trainers with fully optimal Level 40 counters at the bare minimum. As always, the more the merrier. Tactics - Wow, that’s a long list of resistances. Fortunately, there is also a long list of powerful Ground, Dark and Fire-types that you can fall back on. Prioritise those above Ghost, if you can, since Ghosts tend to be squishier than most.

Best Dusk Mane Necrozma moveset in Pokémon Go Necrozma is the Prism Pokémon because it reflects the light of those around it - specifically the light of the Legendary Pokémon Lunala and Solgaleo. As such, it stands to reason that its strongest forms are its Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane formes, with the regular version not winning any awards. Dusk Mane Necrozma is one the most powerful Psychic-type Pokémon in Master League, though it is weaker on paper than its Dawn Wings forme. Which one you want to run will likely depend on the other Pokémon you have to round out your team. Ultra Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma round out the four formes If you want to run this Pokémon, you’ll need to know that best Dusk Mane Necrozma moves in Pokémon Go are Shadow Claw (Fast) and Dark Pulse (Charged) and Sunsteel Strike (Legacy Charged). This bulky Pokémon is able to apply a lot of Fast move and shield pressure with this combo. Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Dusk Mane Necrozma can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Metal Claw (Steel)

Psycho Cut (Psychic)

Shadow Claw (Ghost) Charged Moves: Dark Pulse (Dark)

Iron Head (Steel)

Future Sight (Psychic)

Outrage (Dragon) Legacy Charged Moves: Sunsteel Strike (Steel)