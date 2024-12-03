Pokémon Go Dual Destiny quest steps and rewards
Our in-progress guide for the Dual Destiny Special Research quest.
Dual Destiny is the season Special Research quest released at the beginning of the Dual Destiny Season in Pokémon Go. (Who saw that coming?)
Like previous seasonal Special Research quests, the Dual Destiny quest steps and rewards are being released in stages over this Pokémon Go season. This means, at the time of writing, we're still waiting for all of the Dual Destiny quest steps to be released in-game.
Still, this doesn't mean you can't get a head start on finishing this quest so let's take a look at all of the currently released Dual Destiny quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go.
On this page:
'Dual Destiny' quest steps in Pokémon Go
The Dual Destiny Special Research quest was released at the beginning of the Pokémon Go season sharing its name - Tuesday 3rd December at 10am (local time). Every player has until 9:59am (local time) on Tuesday 4th March and this can be easily done by simply logging into Pokémon Go where it should appear automatically.
While Dual Destiny lacks a deadline, it is a seasonal Special Research quest. This means that its quest steps will be released in stages throughout the Dual Destiny season. Thanks to this, it is impossible to fully complete Dual Destiny at the time of writing. The full quest will be available by the time the season comes to a close though, so you're free to wait until this point if you prefer completing quests in one go.
So let's take a look at the Dual Destiny quest steps and rewards currently available in Pokémon Go:
'Dual Destiny' Step 1 of 10
- Catch 25 Pokémon - 25 Poké Balls
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms - 10 Pinap Berries
- Explore 3km - Snorlax encounter
Rewards: 2500 XP and 2500 Stardust.
'Dual Destiny' Step 2 of 10
- Catch 50 Pokémon - 1 Lure Module
- Collect 500 Max Particles - 2500 Stardust
- Win a Max Battle - 1 Rare Candy
Rewards: 2500 XP and 2500 Stardust.
More to come…
The Dual Destiny Season is here! It begins with the Just My Cup of Tea event, which also sees the arrival of Sinistea and the Dual Destiny quest in Pokémon Go! You can now catch Dynamax Pokémon through Max Battles. First, however, you need to visit Power Spots to collect Max Particles and complete the To the Max! quest. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
How does Dual Destiny work in Pokémon Go?
Dual Destiny is the seasonal Special Research quest released at the beginning of the Dual Destiny Season, 10am (local time) on Tuesday 3rd December, in Pokémon Go. Every single player can unlock this quest until 9:59am (local time) on Tuesday 4th March. Once this date passes, the Dual Destiny quest will only be available for players who've already unlocked.
If you're having trouble unlocking Dual Destiny, try closing and reopening Pokémon Go. This should force the update to go live and thus unlock the quest. It's also worth making sure Pokémon Go is fully up-to-date on your phone as you could be missing an update.
Since it's a seasonal quest, Dual Destiny will be released in stages throughout the season sharing its name. This means, if you're progressing through the quest, you will at some point hit a natural road block as you'll have to wait for the next set of challenges to be released. You can, of course, wait for the whole quest to be released if you so choose as, thanks to being a Special Research quest, Dual Destiny doesn't have a deadline. Due to this, anyone who's unlocked Dual Destiny can complete it whenever they like after all of the quest steps have been released.
Outside of this fact, Dual Destiny works just like any other research quest in Pokémon Go. Simply complete the challenges and collect their rewards, repeating this process with every new quest step, until you reach the end of the quest.
Good luck progressing through the Dual of Destiny Special Research quest!