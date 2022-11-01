Pokémon Go Diá de Muertos Collection Challenge, field research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Diá de Muertos Collection Challenge, field research tasks and rewardsEverything you need to know about the 2022 Día de Muertos event!
The Día de Muertos event has returned in Pokémon Go!
Like last year, you can complete a Día de Muertos Collection Challenge and collect a selection of event-exclusive field research tasks throughout this short Pokémon Go event.
There’s also three new costume Pokémon to collect during this Día de Muertos event, so make sure you take the time to add them to your collection.
On this page:
Día de Muertos Collection Challenge Pokémon List in Pokémon Go
The Día de Muertos Collection Challenges tasks you with finding a set of specific Pokémon during this short Pokémon Go event.
Remember - you must complete this challenge before 8pm (local time) on Wednesday, 2nd November or else you won’t be able to collect its rewards.
Here are the Pokémon, arranged in National Pokédex order, in the Día de Muertos Collection Challenge, along with how to catch them:
- Cubone - In the wild, including Incense or Lure Modules, and event-exclusive field research task
- Chinchou - In the wild
- Sunkern - In the wild, including Incense or Lure Modules
- Roselia - In the wild, including Incense or Lure Modules, and event-exclusive field research task
- Litwick - In the wild and event-exclusive field research task
- Swirlix - In the wild, including Incense or Lure Modules
For completing this challenge, you’ll receive one Poffin, one Incense and an Alolan Marowak encounter.
The quest steps 5 to 8 of A Cosmic Companion is now live as part of the Season of Light. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. There's also a new special research quest - A Mysterious Incense. Finally - don't forget about the new Prime Gaming rewards every fortnight.
Día de Muertos field research tasks in Pokémon Go
The Día de Muertos event may be small, but you can still collect some event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go during it.
Although these tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, we recommend completing them during the Día de Muertos event as the Pokémon encounters you earn may help you complete the Collection Challenge.
Here the Día de Muertos field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Make a Great Throw reward - Cubone encounter
- Make a Nice Curveball Throw reward - Roselia or Litwick encounter
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row reward - Cempasúchil Crown Duskull encounter
- Win a Gym Battle reward - Houndoom encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!
Everything else you need to know about the Día de Muertos event in Pokémon Go
You can enjoy three bonuses throughout the Día de Muertos event in Pokémon Go, with the first being double catch candy. Along with this, both Lure Modules and Incense, though not Daily Adventure Incense, will last for 90 minutes during the event.
There are also three new costume Pokémon arriving for this event - Cempasúchil Crown Duskull, Dusclops and Dusknoir.
You’ll have no problem catching Cempasúchil Duskull as it can be found in the wild, through field research tasks, one-star raids, Incense and Lure Modules. Once you have one of these special Duskulls you can evolve it into a Cempasúchil Crown Dusclops by using 25 Duskull Candy and, thanks to 100 Duskull Candy and a Sinnoh Stone, you can evolve that into a crown wearing Dusknoir.
The following Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild throughout the Día de Muertos event:
- Cubone
- Chinchou
- Sunkern
- Roselia
- Cempasúchil Crown Duskull
- Drifloon
- Yamask
- Litwick
- Swirlix
The above Pokémon will be appearing even more often if you live in either Latin America or the Caribbean.
The Pokémon listed below are appearing more frequently when you use either Incense or Lure Modules during the event:
- Cubone
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Houndoom
- Roselia
- Cempasúchil Crown Duskull
- Drifloon
- Yamask
- Swirlix
Again, these Pokémon will appear even more frequently if you live in either Latin America or the Caribbean.
Finally, Cempasúchil Crown Duskull is the only Pokémon in one-star raids throughout the event. Dragonite, Sableye and Druddigon are in three-star raids, while Giratina (Origin Forme) and Mega Banette remain in five-star and Mega Raids retrospectively.
Hope you enjoy this year’s Día de Muertos event in Pokémon Go!