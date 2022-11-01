Pokémon Go Diá de Muertos Collection Challenge, field research tasks and rewards

The Día de Muertos event has returned in Pokémon Go!

Like last year, you can complete a Día de Muertos Collection Challenge and collect a selection of event-exclusive field research tasks throughout this short Pokémon Go event.

There’s also three new costume Pokémon to collect during this Día de Muertos event, so make sure you take the time to add them to your collection.

Día de Muertos Collection Challenge Pokémon List in Pokémon Go The Día de Muertos Collection Challenges tasks you with finding a set of specific Pokémon during this short Pokémon Go event. Remember - you must complete this challenge before 8pm (local time) on Wednesday, 2nd November or else you won’t be able to collect its rewards. Chinchou. Here are the Pokémon, arranged in National Pokédex order, in the Día de Muertos Collection Challenge, along with how to catch them: Cubone - In the wild, including Incense or Lure Modules, and event-exclusive field research task

- In the wild, including Incense or Lure Modules, and event-exclusive field research task Chinchou - In the wild

- In the wild Sunkern - In the wild, including Incense or Lure Modules

- In the wild, including Incense or Lure Modules Roselia - In the wild, including Incense or Lure Modules, and event-exclusive field research task

- In the wild, including Incense or Lure Modules, and event-exclusive field research task Litwick - In the wild and event-exclusive field research task

For completing this challenge, you'll receive one Poffin, one Incense and an Alolan Marowak encounter.

Día de Muertos field research tasks in Pokémon Go The Día de Muertos event may be small, but you can still collect some event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go during it. Although these tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, we recommend completing them during the Día de Muertos event as the Pokémon encounters you earn may help you complete the Collection Challenge. Here the Día de Muertos field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Make a Great Throw reward - Cubone encounter

reward - Cubone encounter Make a Nice Curveball Throw reward - Roselia or Litwick encounter

reward - Roselia or Litwick encounter Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row reward - Cempasúchil Crown Duskull encounter

reward - Cempasúchil Crown Duskull encounter Win a Gym Battle reward - Houndoom encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information! Cubone, Houndoom and Litwick can all be caught via event-exclusive field research tasks.