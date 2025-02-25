Pokémon Go developer responds amidst confusion over progression limits for game's first battle pass

Pokémon Go developer Niantic has responded to confusion over unexplained progression limits for the game's first paid event battle pass, which went on sale yesterday.

The game's Tour Pass is a core part of this weekend's upcoming Go Tour event, and rewards an encounter with Mythical creature Victini plus oodles of in-game items and bonuses. It also includes the first Lucky Trinket item, which instantly unlocks Lucky Friend status with a player of your choice.

There's a free version of the Tour Pass without Victini and the Lucky Trinket, or alternatively you can pay £14.99 for the Deluxe version with far more rewards at each rank. For those really looking to spend, you can instead pay £19.99 for the Deluxe pass with 10 tiers unlocked straight away.

Why would you want to pay to unlock tiers? Well, the Tour Pass has 100 levels of item and Pokémon encounter rewards, and then a further 400 levels of Stardust resource dollops - making for 500 levels total. And, currently, you are restricted to only unlocking five tiers per day.

Pokémon Go does not currently state in-game that this restriction will be lifted when this weekend's game properly begins, and yet you can start inching through the battle pass now.

"I was excited to have something to grind for and actually go out and play," one fan wrote on the top Pokémon Go reddit TheSilphRoad. "Then I reached my cap just playing around my office and I suddenly have no interest in going out to play."

"I feel robbed but I guess that's the norm," wrote another fan. "Went out and did all the raids and caught all the legendries from research only to get to the same level as I could have by just catching a few pokemon in the yard."

Pokémon Go's Tour Pass. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic

On the one hand, allowing players to get to grips with the game's first battle pass ahead of Pokémon Go Tour this weekend means fans can figure out how it all works in good time. On the other, not explaining the limits, not giving players the same experience they'll get at the weekend and selling an even more expensive version of the battle pass with extra progression built in without explaining that has left some fans complaining of a cash grab.

At the very least, it's a bizarre situation that could have been better explained - something Niantic itself has seemingly now realised, as it issued a clarification notice via the game's Support social media account.

"Trainers, we want to clarify the Tour Pass experience during the Road to Unova event. You can earn a capped amount of Pass Points per day from Monday to Friday to get a head start on your Tour Pass," Niantic wrote.

"During Go Tour Global weekend, the Pass Point limits will be removed and you will have the opportunity to obtain an unlimited amount of points during the event."

The forthcoming event is one of Niantic's most heavily-monetised in-game weekends ever, with the following tickets available:

Masterwork quest for Shiny Meloetta - £4.99

Tour Pass Deluxe - £14.99

Tour Pass Deluxe + 10 Levels - £19.99

Road to Unova: Raids Ticket - £4.99

Road to Unova: Hatch Ticket - £4.99

Last week, it was reported that Niantic was in negotiations with the Saudi-backed mobile giant Scopely, developer of Monopoly Go and Marvel Strike Force, over a sale of the still hugely lucrative Pokémon Go.

The news was met with shock by members of the Pokémon Go community, based on the aggressive monetisation added by Scopely to other games it has acquired. Fans have since begun contacting the overall owner of the Pokémon franchise to share their concerns.