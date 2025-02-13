Pokémon Go developer donates $1m to LA wildfire relief, asks players to bring soup

Pokémon fans attending this month's big meetup in Los Angeles are being encouraged to bring a can of soup along with them.

The initiative is part of Pokémon Go developer Niantic's push to aid LA's wildfire relief efforts - which also involves a joint $1m donation from the developer and The Pokémon Company group.

Some fans were unsure whether Pokémon Go Tour: Unova - Los Angeles would still go ahead at the city's Rose Bowl Stadium later this month, after January's devastating wildfires.

But after several weeks of uncertainty, Niantic confirmed at the start of February that the event would continue as planned - with optional refunds for those who decided they no longer wanted to attend.

"For ticket-holding Trainers attending the in-person event, Niantic will host a donation drive at Rose Bowl Stadium supporting the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

"The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank supports food pantries across Los Angeles County, and we encourage ticket-holding Trainers who are able and willing to participate in this drive to bring one can of protein or low sodium soup to the event."

Numerous video game and entertainment companies have donated to LA wildfire relief efforts over the past month.

Treyarch co-founder Peter Akemann - who more recently served as president of Skydance Interactive - has pleaded guilty to flying the drone that crashed into, and grounded, a firefighting plane assisting in the efforts to control the wildfires. He now faces up to a year in prison.