Pokémon Go Dawn Wings Necrozma counters, weaknesses and moveset explained
How to defeat the Prism Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
Dawn Wings Necrozma, the Lunala-fused forme of the Prism Pokémon, Necrozma, is available Pokémon Go.
Released as part of Go Fest 2024, this Psychic and Ghost-type Pokémon must first be be caught in Raids in Pokémon Go and then fused with a Lunala. If you can achieve this, you’re looking at a top-tier Master League Pokémon.
If you want a Dawn Wings Necrozma, you'll need to know the best Pokémon to use in order to take it down and attempt to catch it.
Below you’ll find Dawn Wings Necrozma’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go, along with Dawn Wings Necrozma’s best moveset for when you add it to your team.
On this page:
How to get Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go
Getting a Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go is a multi-step process. Fortunately, it’s not too complicated, but be aware that there are a few steps to jump through.
First, you need to catch a Necrozma and a Lunala. You can get one of each by beating them in a raid and then catching them.
Second, you will need resources: 1000 Lunar Fusion Energy, 30 Necrozma Candy and 30 Cosmog Candy, to be exact. The candy is easy - Cosmog Candy comes from catching Cosmog, Lunala or Solgaleo, and Necrozma Candy comes from catching a Necrozma. Remember, you can set any of these Pokémon as your buddy and walk with them to earn more Candy, or you can simply use as many Rare Candy as you need to top yourself up.
Lunar Fusion Energy is new, however. You can get this as a reward for beating Dawn Wings Necrozma in raids, or by completing ticketed research quests (if you want to spend money on the game).
This final point is important, since any Dusk Wings Necrozma you defeat in a raid will appear as a regular version in the encounter screen. If you want a Dawn Wings Necrozma, you need to be able to take it down in a raid. Speaking of which...
Dawn Wings Necrozma counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
In order to catch a Dawn Wings Necrozma you’ll first need to take it down in a raid battle. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Dawn Wings Necrozma to help you achieve this:
- Dawn Wings Necrozma type - Psychic/Ghost-type
- Dawn Wings Necrozma is double-weak against - Dark and Ghost-type attacks
- Dawn Wings Necrozma is resistant to - Normal, Poison and Psychic-type attacks
- Dawn Wings Necrozma is super resistant to - Fighting-type attacks
- Dawn Wings Necrozma Mega counters - Mega Tyranitar is your strongest option, followed closely by Mega Gengar. If you don’t have them, Mega Banette and Mega Houndoom are all decent options too.
- Dawn Wings Necrozma non-Mega counters - The Shadow version of Tyranitar, Chandelure, Gengar and Mewtwo are all excellent options, if you have them. Failing that, you’re looking at Hydreigon, Blacephalon, Darkrai, Gholdengo, Giratina Origin or Chandelure.
- Number of players to beat Dawn Wings Necrozma - Thanks to that double-weakness, you’re looking at two-six Trainers with fully optimal Level 40 counters at the bare minimum. As always, the more the merrier.
- Tactics - Simply put, you want to throw your biggest Dark and Ghost-type attackers at Necrozma. Mega Tyranitar and five Shadow Tyranitar form your optimal team against Necrozma, but if you don’t have a full roster, fill the team with things running Brutal Swing and Shadow Ball.
Dawn Wings Necrozma CP in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the CP levels for battling for Dawn Wings Necrozma and, if defeated, catching a Necrozma after the fight in Pokémon Go:
- Dawn Wings Necrozma Raid CP - 54,822 CP
- CP range for catching Necrozma - 2018 to 2104 CP
- Weather (Windy) when being caught - 2522 to 2630 CP
Best Dawn Wings Necrozma moveset in Pokémon Go
Necrozma is the Prism Pokémon because it reflects the light of those around it - specifically the light of the Legendary Pokémon Lunala and Solgaleo. As such, it stands to reason that its strongest forms are its Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane formes, with the regular version not winning any awards.
Fortunately, Dawn Wings Necrozma is now the most powerful Psychic-type Pokémon in Master League, which means that there’s a good chance you’ll want to pick one up if PVP is your cup of tea.
If you want to run this Pokémon, you’ll need to know that best Dawn Wings Necrozma moves in Pokémon Go are Shadow Claw (Fast) and Dark Pulse (Charged) and Sunsteel Strike (Legacy Charged). This bulky Pokémon is able to apply a lot of Fast move and shield pressure with this combo - just be aware of that double double-weakness.
Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Dawn Wings Necrozma can use in Pokémon Go:
Fast Moves:
- Metal Claw (Steel)
- Psycho Cut (Psychic)
- Shadow Claw (Ghost)
Charged Moves:
- Dark Pulse (Dark)
- Iron Head (Steel)
- Future Sight (Psychic)
- Outrage (Dragon)
Legacy Charged Moves:
- Moongeist Beam (Ghost)
Everything we know about Dawn Wings Necrozma
Necrozma is a strange Pokémon in that it is reminiscent of the Ultra Beasts, but isn’t technically considered one. This is actually called out in the main-series games, which is annoyingly vague about the origin of the Prism Pokémon.
Necrozma’s Pokédex entry in Pokémon Sun describes it as 'reminiscent of the Ultra Beasts', while a character in Ultra Sun refers to Necrozma as 'a creature almost like an Ultra Beast'.
But the most important thing suggesting that Necrozma is not an Ultra Beast is the fact that Beast Balls do not have increased effectiveness against Necrozma. Despite all indications, Necrozma is just a bog-standard Legendary Pokémon!
If you want to learn more about the Prism Pokémon, you can read the official Pokédex entries for all four formes below:
- Necrozma: 'It looks somehow pained as it rages around in search of light, which serves as its energy. It’s apparently from another world. Light is the source of its energy. If it isn’t devouring light, impurities build up in it and on it, and Necrozma darkens and stops moving.'
- Dusk Mane Necrozma: 'This is its form while it is devouring the light of Solgaleo. It pounces on foes and then slashes them with the claws on its four limbs and back. [It is] extremely ferocious and impossible to control.'
- Dawn Wings Necrozma: 'Lunala no longer has a will of its own. Now under the control of Necrozma, it continuously expels all of its energy. This is its form while it’s devouring the light of Lunala. It grasps foes in its giant claws and rips them apart with brute force.'
- Ultra Necrozma: 'This is its form when it has absorbed overwhelming light energy. It fires laser beams from all over its body. The light pouring out from all over its body affects living things and nature, impacting them in various ways.'
For those only interested in the shiniest of prisms, you’ll be pleased to know that shiny Necrozma has been available in Pokémon Go since May 30th 2024!
As you can see below, shiny Necrozma simply takes on an inky blue sheen. It’s subtle, but we like it!
Shiny and BG Necrozma confirmed for NYC
byu/_lablover_ inTheSilphRoad
This, of course, means that the other formes are available in shiny, too. As you can see below, both Dusk formes drop their normal yellow and blue colouring for a gorgeous red and pink that looks incredible against the same inky blue or the regular forme. These are top-tier shinies, and we’re here for them!
Last, but not least, reports show that you can fuse a shiny Necrozma with a non-shiny Lunala to get a shiny Dawn Wings Necrozma! You can also unfuse them for no additional cost, but you will need to pay the resources again should you decide to re-fuse them.
Shiny Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma Comparison
byu/GabeBit08 inTheSilphRoad
Thanks to Reddit users _lablover_ and GabeBit08 for the handy previews.
Good luck defeating Necrozma in Pokémon Go!