Pokémon Go Dawn Wings Necrozma counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Dawn Wings Necrozma, the Lunala-fused forme of the Prism Pokémon, Necrozma, is available Pokémon Go.

Released as part of Go Fest 2024, this Psychic and Ghost-type Pokémon must first be be caught in Raids in Pokémon Go and then fused with a Lunala. If you can achieve this, you’re looking at a top-tier Master League Pokémon.

If you want a Dawn Wings Necrozma, you'll need to know the best Pokémon to use in order to take it down and attempt to catch it.

Below you’ll find Dawn Wings Necrozma’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go, along with Dawn Wings Necrozma’s best moveset for when you add it to your team.

On this page:

How to get Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go Dawn Wings Necrozma Getting a Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go is a multi-step process. Fortunately, it’s not too complicated, but be aware that there are a few steps to jump through. First, you need to catch a Necrozma and a Lunala. You can get one of each by beating them in a raid and then catching them. Second, you will need resources: 1000 Lunar Fusion Energy, 30 Necrozma Candy and 30 Cosmog Candy, to be exact. The candy is easy - Cosmog Candy comes from catching Cosmog, Lunala or Solgaleo, and Necrozma Candy comes from catching a Necrozma. Remember, you can set any of these Pokémon as your buddy and walk with them to earn more Candy, or you can simply use as many Rare Candy as you need to top yourself up. Lunar Fusion Energy is new, however. You can get this as a reward for beating Dawn Wings Necrozma in raids, or by completing ticketed research quests (if you want to spend money on the game). This final point is important, since any Dusk Wings Necrozma you defeat in a raid will appear as a regular version in the encounter screen. If you want a Dawn Wings Necrozma, you need to be able to take it down in a raid. Speaking of which...

Dawn Wings Necrozma counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go In order to catch a Dawn Wings Necrozma you’ll first need to take it down in a raid battle. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Dawn Wings Necrozma to help you achieve this: Dawn Wings Necrozma type - Psychic/Ghost-type

- Psychic/Ghost-type Dawn Wings Necrozma is double-weak against - Dark and Ghost-type attacks

- Dark and Ghost-type attacks Dawn Wings Necrozma is resistant to - Normal, Poison and Psychic-type attacks

- Normal, Poison and Psychic-type attacks Dawn Wings Necrozma is super resistant to - Fighting-type attacks

- Fighting-type attacks Dawn Wings Necrozma Mega counters - Mega Tyranitar is your strongest option, followed closely by Mega Gengar. If you don’t have them, Mega Banette and Mega Houndoom are all decent options too.

- Mega Tyranitar is your strongest option, followed closely by Mega Gengar. If you don’t have them, Mega Banette and Mega Houndoom are all decent options too. Dawn Wings Necrozma non-Mega counters - The Shadow version of Tyranitar, Chandelure, Gengar and Mewtwo are all excellent options, if you have them. Failing that, you’re looking at Hydreigon, Blacephalon, Darkrai, Gholdengo, Giratina Origin or Chandelure.

- The Shadow version of Tyranitar, Chandelure, Gengar and Mewtwo are all excellent options, if you have them. Failing that, you’re looking at Hydreigon, Blacephalon, Darkrai, Gholdengo, Giratina Origin or Chandelure. Mega Tyranitar and five Shadow Tyranitar form your optimal team against Necrozma Number of players to beat Dawn Wings Necrozma - Thanks to that double-weakness, you’re looking at two-six Trainers with fully optimal Level 40 counters at the bare minimum. As always, the more the merrier.

- Thanks to that double-weakness, you’re looking at two-six Trainers with fully optimal Level 40 counters at the bare minimum. As always, the more the merrier. Tactics - Simply put, you want to throw your biggest Dark and Ghost-type attackers at Necrozma. Mega Tyranitar and five Shadow Tyranitar form your optimal team against Necrozma, but if you don’t have a full roster, fill the team with things running Brutal Swing and Shadow Ball.

Best Dawn Wings Necrozma moveset in Pokémon Go Necrozma is the Prism Pokémon because it reflects the light of those around it - specifically the light of the Legendary Pokémon Lunala and Solgaleo. As such, it stands to reason that its strongest forms are its Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane formes, with the regular version not winning any awards. Fortunately, Dawn Wings Necrozma is now the most powerful Psychic-type Pokémon in Master League, which means that there’s a good chance you’ll want to pick one up if PVP is your cup of tea. Ultra Necrozma and Dusk Mane Necrozma round out the four formes If you want to run this Pokémon, you’ll need to know that best Dawn Wings Necrozma moves in Pokémon Go are Shadow Claw (Fast) and Dark Pulse (Charged) and Sunsteel Strike (Legacy Charged). This bulky Pokémon is able to apply a lot of Fast move and shield pressure with this combo - just be aware of that double double-weakness. Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Dawn Wings Necrozma can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Metal Claw (Steel)

Psycho Cut (Psychic)

Shadow Claw (Ghost) Charged Moves: Dark Pulse (Dark)

Iron Head (Steel)

Future Sight (Psychic)

Outrage (Dragon) Legacy Charged Moves: Moongeist Beam (Ghost)