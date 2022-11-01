Pokémon Go community manager receives "violent threats", as game's Bluetooth accessories briefly disabled

Kelsey Danger, community manager for Pokémon Go, has reported receiving "violent threats" following discussion of a recent bug within the game.

Fixing the bug involved Pokémon Go developer Niantic briefly disabling the game's Bluetooth device support - used by auto-catching accessories such as the officially-licensed Go Plus device and unofficial Gotcha wristband.

Support for these gadgets was re-enabled this morning when the bug was fixed, following a weekend of fan fury directed at Danger.

"Heads up: I deleted the thread from yesterday because I was starting to get violent threats emailed to me," Danger wrote on Twitter. "I don't mind chatting about hard topics - especially when I make mistakes - but when we start hitting that level, it's time to hit the pause button."

A now-deleted tweet from Danger's personal account had described the interruption in Bluetooth support for the game as "interesting", as it meant the niche group of people who regularly used the devices had been forced to temporarily play without.

Devotees of the game's Bluetooth devices pounced on the comment, and Danger subsequently apologised to those who thought the message had sounded disparaging.

"My favorite threat I received this morning was 'I've found your address in tortonto'," Danger wrote, describing one message they had received. "I don't live in Toronto."

Niantic posted shortly after midnight this morning to state the bug had now been fixed, and Bluetooth devices were once again enabled.

A thread on top of the Pokémon Go reddit The Silph Road discussing the controversy has called for fans to calm down, and highlighted how Pokémon Go's previous community manager - who has since left Niantic - ultimately deleted their social media.

"The fact we are doing this a second time shows that many still have not learned," the thread stated.