Pokémon Go Blacephalon counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Blacephalon, the Fireworks Pokémon, is available in Pokémon Go.

Released as part of Ultra Space Wonders, in May 2024, this Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon can only be caught in raids in Pokémon Go. This means that you'll need to know the best Pokémon to use in order to take it down and attempt to catch it. Blacephalon is also a member of the Ultra Beasts.

Below you’ll find Blacephalon’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go, along with Blacephalon’s best moveset for when you add it to your team.

On this page:

Watch us battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go

Blacephalon counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go In order to catch a Blacephalon you’ll first need to take it down in a raid battle. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Blacephalon to help you achieve this: Blacephalon type - Fire/Ghost-type

- Fire/Ghost-type Blacephalon is weak against - Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock and Water-type attacks

- Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock and Water-type attacks Blacephalon is resistant to - Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Poison and Steel-type attacks

- Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Poison and Steel-type attacks Blacephalon is super-resistant to - Bug, Fighting and Normal-type attacks

- Bug, Fighting and Normal-type attacks Blacephalon Mega counters - Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon are your two strongest options, with the former being ever so slightly better. If you don’t have either of these, Mega Tyranitar and Mega Swampert are strong options, too.

- Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon are your two strongest options, with the former being ever so slightly better. If you don’t have either of these, Mega Tyranitar and Mega Swampert are strong options, too. Blacephalon non-Mega counters - The Shadow version of Tyranitar, Kyogre, Rampardos, Rhyperior and Groudon are all very strong. Dawn Wings Necrozma stands out as stronger than most of these, however, so do make the most of Moongeist Beam if you have it. Beyond these recommendations, you’re looking at Tyranitar, Hydreigon, Kyogre and even Blacephalon itself.

- The Shadow version of Tyranitar, Kyogre, Rampardos, Rhyperior and Groudon are all very strong. Dawn Wings Necrozma stands out as stronger than most of these, however, so do make the most of Moongeist Beam if you have it. Beyond these recommendations, you’re looking at Tyranitar, Hydreigon, Kyogre and even Blacephalon itself. Primal Kyogre and Shadow Tyranitar form your optimal team against Blacephalon Number of players to beat Blacephalon - You’re looking at two-five Trainers with fully optimal Level 40 counters at the bare minimum. As always, the more the merrier.

- You’re looking at two-five Trainers with fully optimal Level 40 counters at the bare minimum. As always, the more the merrier. Tactics - Blacephalon has a very low Raid CP, so simply bring your strongest counters and tap the screen until it stops moving.

Best Blacephalon moveset in Pokémon Go Blacephalon is potentially one of the strongest Ultra Beasts out there, but it isn’t winning any awards for its current moveset. Since its attack stat massively outweighs its defense stat (315 vs 148), it’s not likely to make a splash in PVP any time soon, either. Blacephalon. This means that the Firework Pokémon was released to little fanfare or celebration. The current best Blacephalon moves in Pokémon Go are Incinerate (Fast), Shadow Ball (Charged) and Mystical Fire (Charged). Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Blacephalon can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Incinerate (Fire)

Astonish (Ghost) Charged Moves: Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Mystical Fire (Fire)

Overheat (Fire)