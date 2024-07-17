Pokémon Go Better Together quest steps, rewards and research tasks
Including the Better Together bonuses!
Better Together is the first Ultra Unlock Pokémon Go players, well, unlocked during this year's Go Fest.
The main attraction of Better Together is the release of Tandemaus and Maushold from Gen 9 in Pokémon Go. Alongside catching these Pokémon, you can also complete the Better Together Timed Research quest and event-exclusive research tasks. There's even a x4 catch XP bonus running throughout Better Together!
So take a look below to find the Better Together Timed Research quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go.
'Better Together Timed Research' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Better Together Timed Research is a timed research quest running in Pokémon Go until Monday 22nd July at 8pm (local time).
If you don't complete it by this deadline, then you won't be able to earn all of its rewards. It's a very good idea to complete this quest before it ends too, for one of its rewards is a Tandemaus encounter - the recently released Gen 9 Pokémon.
Here you'll find all of the Better Together Timed Research quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go. Keep an eye out for spoilers!
Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information!
'Better Together Timed Research' Step 1 of 2
- Catch 30 Pokémon - Sneasel encounter
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - Marowak encounter
- Explore 3km - Raichu encounter
- Earn 20,000 XP - Yamask encounter
Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and a Tandemaus encounter.
'Better Together Timed Research' Step 2 of 2
- Catch 30 Pokémon - Hisuian Sneasel encounter
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - Alolan Marowak encounter
- Explore 3km - Alolan Raichu encounter
- Earn 20,000 XP - Galarian Yamask encounter
Rewards: 10,000 XP, 5000 Stardust and a Tandemaus encounter.
Better Together field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning PokéStops during Better Together may see you earning an event-exclusive research task in Pokémon Go. You can save these tasks in your field research collection and complete them after the event ends if you so choose.
Here are the Better Together field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Koffing, Combee or Tandemaus encounter
- Evolve a Pokémon reward - Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke or Tandemaus encounter
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Tandemaus encounter, 500 Stardust, 5 Poké Balls or 2 Potions
- Power up Pokémon 5 times reward - Voltorb, Hisuian Voltorb or Tandemaus encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times reward - Vanillite, Deino or Tandemaus encounter
- Send 2 Gifts to friends reward - Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka or Tandemaus encounter
- Trade a Pokémon reward - Tandemaus encounter
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
Everything we know about Better Together in Pokémon Go
Better Together is running until Monday 22nd July at 8pm (local time) and, during this period, you can benefit from three bonuses. Let's start with the best one first - x4 Catch XP! Thanks to this, Better Together is an excellent time to gather up a load of XP. Even more so if you use a Lucky Egg to double this XP boost.
Alongside this, you'll receive double Catch Candy and friendship levels will increase at a faster rate compared to normal when you're opening Gifts, trading Pokémon or battling together.
Better Together also sees the release of two new Pokémon from Gen 9 - Tandemaus and its evolution, Maushold. In keeping with the event's title, Tandemaus is a pair of little mice who, when they evolve, gain children. If you want to add these Normal-type Pokémon to your collection, check out our page on how to get Tandemaus in Pokémon Go.
A wide range of Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild during Better Together:
- Vulpix
- Alolan Vulpix
- Diglett
- Alolan Diglett
- Meowth
- Alolan Meowth
- Galarian Meowth
- Magneton
- Exeggcute
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Wooper
- Paldean Wooper
- Zigzagoon
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Combee
- Klink
- Binacle
You can also battle the following Pokémon in raids during Better Together. Make sure you battle Unown B and T if they're not in your collection - Unowns rarely appear in raids!
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Hisuian Growlithe
|Hisuian Typhlosion
|Articuno
|Mega Swampert
|Alolan Grimer
|Hisuian Samurott
|Unown B
|Hisuian Decidueye
|Unown T
You can also now purchase a Tandemaus Hoodie and Slippers from the in-game store.
Finally, Better Together also marks the release of the pay-to-play Grow Together ticket. It will cost you $4.99 or the equivalent price in your local currency. It is also nonrefundable and can't be purchased using PokéCoins, but can be gifted to players you're Great Friends or higher with. If you do purchase this ticket, you'll be able to benefit from its bonus (additional XP from spinning your first PokéStop everyday) and a timed research quest until Tuesday 3rd September at 10am (local time). Though, as always, if you don't complete this quest by this deadline, you'll lose access to its rewards.
Hope you enjoy the Better Together event!