Pokémon Go Better Together quest steps, rewards and research tasks

Better Together is the first Ultra Unlock Pokémon Go players, well, unlocked during this year's Go Fest.

The main attraction of Better Together is the release of Tandemaus and Maushold from Gen 9 in Pokémon Go. Alongside catching these Pokémon, you can also complete the Better Together Timed Research quest and event-exclusive research tasks. There's even a x4 catch XP bonus running throughout Better Together!

So take a look below to find the Better Together Timed Research quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go.

Better Together field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning PokéStops during Better Together may see you earning an event-exclusive research task in Pokémon Go. You can save these tasks in your field research collection and complete them after the event ends if you so choose. Here are the Better Together field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Koffing, Combee or Tandemaus encounter

reward - Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka or Tandemaus encounter Trade a Pokémon reward - Tandemaus encounter Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information! Both Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke can be found through the event-exclusive field research tasks.