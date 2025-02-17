Pokémon Go best Shadow Pokémon

Shadow Pokémon are a type of Pokémon who, while making an appearance in Pokémon Colosseum and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness for the Nintendo GameCube, are now exclusive to Pokémon Go. But, like with other types of Pokémon, like the newly released Gigantamax and Dynamax Pokémon, or the best Mega Pokémon in Pokémon Go it can be difficult knowing the best Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

And that's not just because of the growing list of types of Pokémon. Shadow Pokémon have been in the game since 2019, and we have had a steady trickle of new releases since then.

As of February 2025, there are 382 Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

So, to make life easy for everyone, we’ve split this page into multiple sections, including an overview of what Shadow Pokémon are, and then the top-10 best Legendary Shadow Pokémon and the top-10 best non-Legendary Shadow Pokémon, including a brief analysis of each.

On this page:

Top 10 Shadow Legendary Pokémon

Since there are so many Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go, it is getting incredibly difficult to know which ones you should rely on.

Our list of Best Pokémon in Pokémon Go specifically avoids covering Shadow Pokémon because, as with Mega Pokémon, it’s almost always best to use it if it’s a top-tier attacker. The 20% boost is no joke.

Level for level, a 15/15/15 regular Mewtwo is outclassed by a Shadow Mewtwo. But is a Shadow Garchomp better than, say, a regular Salamence? There are so many corner cases like this that it can be tough to know which Pokémon to focus on. And for the record, yes, it is.

Just remember that for each Pokémon on this list, their 20% attack boost is met with a 20% defense drop. You still need to consider your match-ups; a Shadow Heatran can still lose to a regular Kyogre, for example.

It’s also worth adding that this is an editorialised list of Pokémon - it’s not strictly the Pokémon that highest numbers out of other Pokémon. Fire-types are overrepresented here, so we’ve cut those back to highlight others that might catch your eye.

Here’s a breakdown of the best Shadow Legendary Pokémon as of February 2025:

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Mewtwo type: Psychic

Shadow Mewtwo weaknesses: Bug, Dark and Ghost

Shadow Mewtwo recommended moves: Psycho Cut (Fast), Psystrike (Legacy Charged), Shadow Ball (Legacy Charged)

Main use: Everything

Shadow Mewtwo has long been one of the best Pokémon in the game, outclassed only by a small handful of Mega Pokémon. When Mega Mewtwo arrives, it will no doubt outclass the Shadow variant, too. It is excellent in raids and PVP alike.

Released in summer 2020, Shadow Mewtwo has stayed head and shoulders above the competition. Despite years of being nerfed, the fact that a 0/0/0 Shadow outclasses a 15/15/15 Shadow was an early indicator and continual reminder of just how strong Shadow Pokémon are.

The downside to this Pokémon, if there is one, is that not everything is weak to Psychic, and it doesn’t always get a weather boost from being in a Windy area. That said, if whatever you’re fighting is weak to Psychic or windy weather is in play, you’re laughing.

Shadow Heatran

Shadow Heatran types: Fire/Steel

Shadow Heatran weaknesses: Ground (2x), Fighting and Water

Shadow Heatran recommended moves: Fire Spin (Fast), Magma Storm (Legacy Charged), Flamethrower (Charged)

Main use: The best Fire-type raid attacker

Shadow Heatran is easily the best non-Mega Fire-type raid attacher in Pokémon Go, thanks in no small part to Magma Storm. It’s already a bulky Pokémon, so the 20% defense drop isn’t much of an issue, especially if you have a high-IV Pokémon.

This Pokémon is also very good in Master League. It’s not the best Fire-type in the meta, that’s Ho-Oh, but its incredible stats are nothing to sniff at. You will win a lot of matches with this Pokémon.

Shadow Ho-Oh

Shadow Ho-Oh types: Fire/Flying

Shadow Ho-Oh weaknesses: Rock (2x), Electric and Water

Shadow Ho-Oh recommended moves: Incinerate (Fast), Brave Bird (Charged), Sacred Fire (Legacy Charged)

Main use: Fire-type in PVP

Both Shadow Ho-Oh and Shadow Apex Ho-Oh are incredibly strong. There are subtle differences between the two, but we’re going to talk generally here. Neither are all that hot in raids, but they really burn bright in Go Battle League!

Whichever you choose, it’s a bit of a demon in Master League - if you know how to use it. As long as you know that Brave Bird nukes your defense, you should be fine. Use it as a closer and you should be good.

Shadow Groudon

Shadow Groudon type: Ground

Shadow Groudon weaknesses: Grass, Ice and Water

Shadow Groudon recommended moves: Mud Shot (Fast), Fire Punch (Legacy Charged), Precipice Blades (Legacy Charged)

Main use: Fire-type in PVP

The only thing that Shadow Groudon doesn’t have going for it is that it cannot undergo Primal Reversion (become a Mega Pokémon, it’s basically the same thing). That said, you can only have one Primal Groudon at a time, and sometimes you just need a wall of… whatever Groudon is. Shadow Groudon is second only to the God-tier Primal.

So, it excels at raids, that much is obvious. What about Go Battle League? The Continent Pokémon is spectacular in Master League, spamming enemies and stripping Shields like the best of them.

Shadow Moltres

Shadow Moltres types: Fire/Flying

Shadow Moltres weaknesses: Rock (2x), Electric and Water

Shadow Moltres recommended moves: Wing Attack (Fast), Overheat (Charged), Sky Attack (Legacy Charged)

Main use: Flying Raid attacker

While Shadow Moltres is underwhelming in Go Battle League, thanks to its ridiculous Attack stat, the intricacies of CP caps are not an issue in Raids. Despite being an incredibly powerful Pokémon in the grand scheme of things, it’s not all that impressive when you compare it to other Fire-type Legendaries.

But it’s Flying is where Shadow Moltres really spreads its wings as the strongest Shadow Legendary attacker. This, of course, comes with the whopping great caveat that Shadow Rayquaza will blow Moltres out of the air as soon as it is released.

Shadow Zapdos

Shadow Zapdos types: Electric/Flying

Shadow Zapdos weaknesses: Ice and Rock

Shadow Zapdos recommended moves: Thunder Shock (Legacy Fast), Drill Peck (Charged), Thunderbolt (Charged)

Main use: Electric PVP attacker

Shocky birb takes the crest crown as the strongest shadow Legendary Electric-type in Master League, making it a great choice against Water-types like Kyogre and Palkia, and Flying-types like Charizard and Togekiss. The issue is that it is absolutely a glass cannon, and will get easily slapped down by the likes of Rhyperior and Dialga.

So how does it fare as a raid attacker? It’s not bad at all, and is easily a top-five option. If you’re looking purely at raids though, Shadow Raikou is a better option. If you don’t have one though, Shadow Zapdos is a great option.

Shadow Palkia

Shadow Palkia types: Water/Dragon

Shadow Palkia weaknesses: Dragon and Fairy

Shadow Palkia recommended moves: Dragon Breath (Fast), Aqua Tail (Charged), Draco Meteor (Charged)

Main use: Everything, best Shadow in Master League

If you want a powerful Pokémon, start with the Dragon typing. Palkia is a top-tier Dragon-type raid attacker and a very good Water-type raid attacker (though it would be better if it had a Water-type Fast attack).

In terms of Master League, Shadow Palkia is easily a top-10 option, and the strongest Shadow in the meta. If you’re looking to pick up wins against Ho-Oh, Giratina Origin, Dawn Wings Necrozma, Yveltal or Mewtwo, this is a great option. Naturally it can’t win ‘em all, and will succumb to Dialga, Rhyperior, Xerneas, Zygarde Complete and Dusk Mane Necrozma.

Shadow Kyogre

Shadow Kyogre type: Water

Shadow Kyogre weaknesses: Electric and Grass

Shadow Kyogre recommended moves: Waterfall (Fast), Origin Pulse (Legacy Charged), Surf (Charged)

Main use: Everything, best Water-type Shadow

You might think that since Primal Kyogre was a much harder raid than Primal Groudon that Shadow Kyogre would be better than Shadow Groudon. You would be wrong, but that doesn’t mean that the angry whale god is a bad Pokémon. It is, far and away, the strongest non-Mega Water-type attacker. It’s not even close. The next best non-Mega Pokémon after this? Kyogre, obviously.

So how does it fare in Master League?

If it doesn’t resist Water, you’re laughing - Arceus help them if they’re weak to water. The issue here isn’t the defense loss, of course - Kyogre is a tank - it’s that Dragons are just incredibly powerful and Kyogre isn’t one. As long as you know your match-ups, you should be fine. If it has a scary roar (and isn’t scared of water), swap it out out for something else

Shadow Raikou

Shadow Raikou type: Electric

Shadow Raikou weakness: Ground

Shadow Raikou recommended moves: Thunder Shock (Fast), Wild Charge (Charged), Thunderbolt (Charged)

Main use: Best Electric-type attacker in the game, period

If you’re looking for something to brutalise raids, Shadow Raikou is a great shout. It can deal phenomenal damage. Since the Mega options in this typing are pretty awful, this is the way to go at the moment. Once Shadow Zekrom is released, this will naturally knock Shadow Raikou out of pole position.

In terms of Master League, you want to swap Thunderbolt for Shadow Ball as coverage. This will help you bring down some of the scarier stuff, like Dusk Mane Necrozma. It’s also worth noting that if you’re after the best Electric-type in Master League, you’re looking at Shadow Electivire, thanks in no small part to Ice Punch being great against Dragons.

Shadow Latios

Shadow Latios types: Dragon/Psychic

Shadow Latios weaknesses: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost & Ice

Shadow Latios recommended moves: Zen Headbut (Fast), Psychic (Charged), Dragon Claw (Charged)

Main use: Psychic-type raid attacker

Sometimes you don’t have an unlimited army of Shadow and regular Mewtwo, so what’s the next best non-Mega option? Hoopa Unbound, but that’s not helpful for this list and it is tied with Shadow Latios as your next best option.

That’s not to say that it’s a bad Dragon-type attacker - it just pales in comparison to the pseudo-Legendaries in the next list. Plus, if you’re keen Shadow Latios in Master League, you’re going to be leaning into its Dragon-typing. You’ll want to drop Zen Headbutt for Dragon Breath and Psychic for the Legacy move Luster Purge. This Dragon X combo is excellent, and Luster Purge is significantly better than Psychic if you’re not specifically using it for its typing.

Top 10 Shadow non-Legendary Pokémon

It would be easy to end this guide here and say Legendaries good, non-Legendaries bad, but that’s not even remotely true.

While Legendary Pokémon, as a general rule, are more powerful than non-Legendary Pokémon, that’s not quite what Legendary means. Mesprit is a Legendary Pokémon, and we’d bet good money that you had briefly forgotten it was even a Pokémon.

Think about it: who would win in a battle out of Tyranitar and Mesprit. It’s not even close, is it? And that’s before we even look at the likes of Shadow Tyranitar hitting like a truck, or Mega Tyranitar putting the fear of Arceus into anything that attacks with its brain.

Legendary generally means strong, but technically it’s just a lore thing. There are some incredibly strong 'pseudo-Legendaries' that you need to know about and bear in mind when thinking about the strongest Pokémon in the game. These are generally those who could be a Legendary Pokémon in terms of stats.

And even then, there’s some phenomenally powerful bog standard shadows that aren’t even remotely rare, but you’d happily run five or six of in a raid.

Again, this is an editorialised list of Pokémon, not simply those who have the biggest attack stats.

Here’s a breakdown of the best Shadow Legendary Pokémon as of February 2025:

Shadow Salamence

Shadow Salamence types: Dragon/Flying

Shadow Salamence weaknesses: Ice (2x), Dragon, Fairy, Rock

Shadow Salamence recommended moves: Dragon Tail (Fast), Fly (Charged), Outrage (Legacy Charged)

Main use: Best non-Legendary Shadow

Remember how we were saying some non-Legendaries are better than some Legendaries. Meet Shadow Salamence.

This Shadow pseudo-Legendary is terrifyingly powerful, to the point where its Mega is one of the three Pokémon who are strictly more powerful than Shadow Mewtwo. Shadow Salamence easily ranks second in terms of most powerful Shadow Pokémon in the game.

When it comes to raids, this is the elite in your Dragon-type army. Sadly, it is not quite there in Master League, mostly due to its attacks being subpar when you compare it to the likes of Shadow Dragonite…

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Rhyperior types: Ground/Rock

Shadow Rhyperior weaknesses: Grass (2x), Water (2x), Fighting, Ground, Ice and Steel

Shadow Rhyperior recommended moves: Mud Slap (Fast), Rock Wrecker (Legacy Charged), Breaking Swipe (Legacy Charged)

Main use: Master League, Grunt killer, raid attacker

For something that evolves from something as inconsequential as Rhyhorn, Rhyperior is comically powerful. Give it that tasty 20% attack boost and you are laughing maniacally. If you want something that makes the big numbers come out when you attack, Shadow Rhyperior is the one for you.

What makes this even better is that Shadow Rhyperior is a fantastic all-rounder. Not only is it great in raids, but Rhyperior is on our permanent Team Go Rocket Grunt-counter team. If you have a Shadow Rhyperior, that just makes you win faster.

Which means, surely, that Shadow Rhyperior is also excellent in Master League? Dialga, Mewtwo, Dawn Wings Necroma, Giratina Origin and Xerneas all think so… So, if you want something that can dance toe-to-toe at the top of the meta and doesn’t take bionic legs to get enough Candy to max it out, you absolutely need this Pokémon.

Shadow Chandelure

Shadow Chandelure types: Ghost/Fire

Shadow Chandelure weaknesses: Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock and Water

Shadow Chandelure recommended moves: Hex (Fast), Shadow Ball (Charged), Overheat (Charged)

Main use: Raids

Moving out of God-tier and into the 'this will haunt your dreams', we have one of the strongest attackers in the game in two of the most relevant types. We primarily recommend it as anti-Psychic tech, but if you're new to the game and hurting for top-tier Fire attackers it will do, just swap Hex for Fire Spin.

But coming back to the Ghost-typing, this type is incredibly useful against Psychic-types. After Dawn Wings Necrozma and Mega Gengar, Shadow Chandelure is easily the strongest option against the likes of Mewtwo, Necrozma and anything else thinky. Given that it isn’t a Legendary, it’s relatively easy to power up, too. Expensive, sure, but Pokémon Go hard (God, we feel like Hilary with that joke) at Halloween and you can easily get a couple of these maxed out.

Sadly, Ghosts are notoriously squishy. Ramping that attack for Raids is great, but awful for PVP.

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Tyranitar types: Rock/Dark

Shadow Tyranitar weaknesses: Fighting (2x), Bug, Fairy, Grass, Ground, Steel and Water

Shadow Tyranitar recommended moves: Bite (Fast), Brutal Swing ( obviously Charged), Stone Edge ( not that you’ll use it Charged)

Main use: Brutalising Psychic types

Three of the top-four Dark-types in the game answer to the name 'Tyranitar'. The rest of the game answers to Tyranitar.

Ok, it’s not that simple, but it’s pretty close. Brutal Swing took Tyranitar from a middling Pokémon to something terrifyingly strong. The Shadow boost is pure gravy when it comes to attack power, and fairly irrelevant when you look at T-tar’s bulk. If you absolutely need a Rock-type attacker, you can get by with Shadow Tyranitar, swapping Bite for Smack Down, but given how easy it is to get Shadow Rhyperior, which is better than Mega Tyranitar as a Rock-type attacker, we advise against this.

Master League, you ask? It’s ok… If you want some anti-Psychic, anti-Flying tech, it’s a great left-field option that many won’t see coming. Just be aware that it does die to a lot of the meta.

Shadow Metagross

Shadow Metagross types: Steel/Psychic

Shadow Metagross weaknesses: Dark, Fire, Ghost and Ground

Shadow Metagross recommended moves: Bullet Punch (Fast), Meteor Mash (Legacy Charged), Earthquake (Charged)

Main use: Winning Steel-type attacker

Dusk Mane Necrozma is easily the best Steel-type attacker, but comes with two whopping great caveats: first, it’s a nightmare for casual players to get hold of, and second, Mega Metagross is coming soon. Seriously, we’re running out of Mega Pokémon to release and when this one comes, we will be beside ourselves.

This fan favourite packs an incredible bullet punch. If whatever you’re raiding is weak to Steel, this Pokémon is essential.

If you’re curious about its standing in Master League, it’s not bad, just in an awkward place. You’re better off keeping it for raids unless you need non-Dialga anti-Fairy tech.

Shadow Emboar

Shadow Emboar types: Fire / Fighting

Shadow Emboar weaknesses: Flying, Ground, Psychic and Water

Shadow Emboar recommended moves: Ember (Fast), Blast Burn (Legacy Charged), Focus Blast (Legacy Charged)

Main use: Raid attacker

First things first: Shadow Emboar and Shadow Blaziken are almost interchangeable, and very similar to Shadow Charizard. Any of these Shadow Starters are (almost) equally good as a Fire-type raid attacker. Emboar pips the post by a snout-hair, so we’re writing about that.

It hits incredibly hard as a Raid attacker, thanks to its high Attack stat, which naturally means it’s pretty naff in PVP. In Master League where the caps are off, it just doesn’t have the stats to compete with the top of the meta.

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Mamoswine types: Ice/Ground

Shadow Mamoswine weaknesses: Fighting, Fire, Grass, Steel and Water

Shadow Mamoswine recommended moves: Powder Snow (Fast), Avalanche (Charged), High Horsepower (Charged)

Main use: Ice-type Raid attacker, anti-Dragon tech in Master League

Shadow Mamoswine is easily the best Ice-type attacker in the game. The Mega options in this bracket are pretty bad, which is a shame considering how Ice is indispensable against Dragons and Flyers.

Incidentally, Shadow Mamoswine is the best Shadow Ice-type in Master League, but performs slightly worse than its regular version and far worse than Kyurem with Glaciate. That said, it’s not a bad Pokémon by any stretch, taking down the likes of Zygarde Complete - the undisputed king of the meta.

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Garchomp types: Dragon/Ground

Shadow Garchomp weaknesses: Ice (2x), Dragon and Fairy

Shadow Garchomp recommended moves: Mud Shot (Fast), Earth Power (Legacy Charged), Outrage (Legacy Charged)

Main use: Dragon/Ground-type Raid attacker

Shadow Garchomp is surpassed only by Primal and Shadow Groudon, and its own Mega evolution. This makes Shadow Garchomp the most accessible top-tier Ground attacker in the game. It’s also an incredibly strong Dragon-type attacher if you swap Mud Shot for Dragon Tail.

The best bit about this versatility? Garchomp only has two Fast Moves, so you can quickly swap to whatever you need for whatever you’re raiding for the negligible price of one Fast TM.

Sadly, being weak to Dragon when you’re not God-tier is bad in Master League

Shadow Excadrill

Shadow Excadrill types: Ground/Steel

Shadow Excadrill weaknesses: Fighting, Fire, Ground and Water

Shadow Excadrill recommended moves: Mud Slap (Fast), Scorching Sands (Legacy Charged), Drill Run (Legacy Charged)

Main use: Ground-type Raid attacker, Master League

We’re getting pretty Ground-heavy on this list, but it would be criminal to leave out Pokémon’s greatest vault robber. It’s almost on-par with Shadow Rhyperior as a Ground-type attacker, and incredibly good in Master League.

That said, it is a bit of a corner case, used exclusively for anti-Steel tech. There is debate over Scorching Sands vs Drill Run. Drill Run is a move faster on every other hit, but Scorching Sands comes with a 30% chance to debuff the opponent’s attack by one stage.

Either way, you’re looking at wins against Metagross, Dialga, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Zekrom and Garchomp, which is very respectable for a relatively cheap Pokémon to build. There are no Legacy moves here and Candy is pretty easy to get hold of!

Shadow Feraligatr

Shadow Feraligatr type: Water

Shadow Feraligatr weaknesses: Electric and Grass

Shadow Feraligatr recommended moves: Shadow Claw (Fast), Hydro Cannon (Legacy Charged), Ice Beam (Legacy Charged)

Main use: Best Shadow in Great League and Ultra League

Shadow Feraligatr is, at best, mediocre as a Raid attacker. However, the trade off is that it is the second-best Pokémon in Ultra League (just behind Corviknight) and a top-five Pokémon in Great League. Those kind of rankings are very difficult to ignore

In Great League, this spammy, dynamic glass cannon is looking at easy wins against Talonflame, Alolan Sandslash and Annihilape, and close Dewgong and Diggersby.

But it’s Ultra League where we truly shine. Glassiness is less of an issue as you pummel Skeledirge, Talonflame, Venusaur (yes, a Grass-type), Giratina Altered and even Corviknight, the top of the meta), without really having to try. All in all, this is a Pokémon you shouldn’t sleep on if you have one lurking in your Box!

What are Shadow Pokémon?

Officially, Shadow Pokémon are those captured and experimented on by Team Go Rocket. Fuelled by a dark energy which gives them red eyes and a purple aura, these Pokémon have become extremely aggressive and hostile.

This means that the only way to catch a Shadow Pokémon is to beat a member of Team Go Rocket in battle. They will abandon one of their Pokémon, giving you a chance to catch it. Check out our guide on the latest Team Go Rocket Grunts, Team Go Rocket Gym Leaders and Pokémon Go Giovani guides if you want to see what’s available to catch at the moment.

This is where things get a little weird.

Emotionally and lore-wise, players are encouraged to Purify their Shadow Pokémon, healing their pain and giving them a sparkly white aura instead of the menacing purple, effectively returning them to their regular state. There are a few ways that the game encourages this:

Powering up a Shadow Pokémon requires more resources than a regular Pokémon. Unlocking a second Charged Attack requires more resources than a regular Pokémon. Shadow Pokémon take 20% more damage than a regular Pokémon. Purification is the only way to improve a Pokémon’s base stats. Purification replaces the attack Frustration - a move that can only rarely be forgotten - with Return

However, the trade off for all this is that Shadow Pokémon deal 20% more damage than regular Pokémon. The way the game works means that you should almost never Purify your Shadow Pokémon, unless you have a very specific reason to do so.

Good luck finding the most powerful Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go!