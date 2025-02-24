Pokémon Go best Fire-type Pokémon

Fire-type Pokémon are just one of 18 different types in the world of Pokémon, so they are, of course, in Pokémon Go. Each has its own strengths, weaknesses and best Pokémon.

As of February 2025, there are 884 Pokémon out of a possible 1025 in Pokémon Go. Of these, there are 78 regular Fire-type Pokémon, plus 5 Mega Pokémon and one Primal Reversion. As such, it’s getting pretty difficult keeping on top of the best Fire-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

So, to make life easy for everyone, we’ve split this page into multiple sections, including an overview of what Fire-type Pokémon are, the top-five best Legendary Fire-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go and the top-five best non-Legendary Fire-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go, including a brief analysis of each.

Best Fire-type Legendary Pokémon With so many different Fire-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go, it is getting incredibly difficult to know which ones you can rely on. Level for level, is a perfect Charizard better than a perfect Emboar? How does Reshiram compare to Heatran? As always, it depends on what you’re using it for, which is why our lists below come with a brief note for each Pokémon, telling you where and how it is useful. As with our list of Best Pokémon in Pokémon Go, we’re going to avoid covering Shadow Pokémon and Mega Pokémon. Including them would pretty much knock everything else out of this list. If you want to read more about either of those, you can check out our best Shadow Pokémon and best Mega Pokémon in Pokémon Go guides. And finally, it’s also worth adding that this is an editorialised list of Pokémon - it’s not strictly the Pokémon that throw the biggest fireballs. Here’s a breakdown of the best Fire-type Legendary Pokémon as of February 2025: Reshiram Reshiram type: Dragon/Fire

Reshiram weaknesses: Dragon, Ground and Rock

Reshiram recommended moves: Fire Fang (Fast), Fusion Flare (Legacy Charged), Draco Meteor (Charged)

Main use: Fire-type Raid attacker, Master League Reshiram is the strongest Fire-type Pokémon, excluding Megas and Shadows, and a top-five for the type even when you add them back in. This is thanks in no small part to its signature move, Fusion Flare, being incredibly powerful. The Vast White Pokémon is also pretty hot in Master League, being a Dragon that was on the box art for a main-series game. You’d have to lose Fire Fang for Dragon Breath in order to be competitive, but that’s not a huge issue. If you’re out of Elite Charged TMs and don’t have a Fusion Flare Reshiram, Overheat is the next-best move, which can still do respectable levels of damage. Heatran Heatran types: Fire/Steel

Heatran weaknesses: Ground (2x), Fighting and Water

Heatran recommended moves: Fire Spin (Fast), Magma Storm (Legacy Charged), Flamethrower (Charged)

Main use: Fire-type Raid attacker Heatran is a close second to Reshiram with Overheat. It has similar attack and defense stats, too, so if you’re short on Reshirams, don’t be afraid to use to sub in this Pokémon You’ll definitely want to use Magma Storm. Flamethrower, the next-best Fire-type Charged attack, is a fair bit weaker, putting it the ballpark of a Moltres/Delphox area in terms of damage output. This Pokémon is also very good in Master League. It’s not the best Fire-type in the meta, that’s Ho-Oh, but its incredible stats are nothing to sniff at. You will win a lot of matches with this Pokémon. Ho-Oh Ho-Oh types: Fire/Flying

Ho-Oh weaknesses: Rock (2x), Electric and Water

Ho-Oh recommended moves: Incinerate (Fast), Brave Bird (Charged), Sacred Fire (Legacy Charged)

Main use: Fire-type in PVP Both Ho-Oh and Apex Ho-Oh are incredibly strong. There are subtle differences between the two, but we’re going to talk generally here. Neither are all that hot in raids, but they really burn bright in Go Battle League! Whichever you choose, it’s a bit of a demon in Master League - if you know how to use it. As long as you know that Brave Bird nukes your defense, you should be fine. Use it as a closer and you should be good. Blacephalon Blacephalon type: Fire/Ghost

Blacephalon weaknesses: Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock and Water

Blacephalon recommended moves: Incinerate (Fast), Shadow Ball (Charged), Mystical Fire (Legacy Charged)

Main use: Fire-type Raid attacker This strange-looking Pokémon is, believe it or not, one of the best Ultra Beasts and a surprisingly strong Fire-type attacker, thanks to its tremendous attack stat. This, naturally, causes two issues. The first is that it is obviously awful in PVP (because of how CP is calculated), and the second is that the low defense stat means that it dies quickly. That said, as long as you’re here for a good time and know how to dodge, you can get a lot of damage out of this clownish Pokémon. Finally, it’s worth noting that once Mind Blown, its signature move, is released, we should see Blacephalon shoot up the rankings. Entei Entei type: Fire

Entei weaknesses: Ground, Rock and Water

Entei recommended moves: Fire Fang (Fast), Overheat (Charged)

Main use: Fire-type Raid attacker We’re getting to the bottom of the barrel here, admittedly, with Entei being the final Legendary we can recommend for its Fire-type prowess. Since it is only useful in Raids (and awful in PVP), we aren’t recommending a second Charged attack - it is a waste of resources. The things Entei has going for it over similar legendaries are that it has more bulk than the likes of Moltres, which is vastly better as a Flying-type attacker. To put things in perspective, it’s on a par with Delphox in terms of raw stats, and slightly better than the best Fire-type starters. If you’re a new player and you’re wondering whether to train a couple of Entei, you could do worse. However, if you have any of the others in this bracket, we recommend you start there instead.

Best Fire-type non-Legendary Pokémon

As a rule of thumb, Legendary Pokémon are typically stronger than non-Legendary Pokémon. However, if things were that simple you wouldn’t be reading this list.

Some pseudo-legendaries and even the odd regular Pokémon can go toe-to-toe with even the most famous Pokémon. Given that maxing out a non-Legendary Pokémon is generally cheaper than doing the same for a Legendary, it’s good to know how they stack up when a more budget version is available.

Again, this is an editorialised list of Pokémon, not simply those who have the biggest attack stats.

Here’s a breakdown of the best Fire-type non-Legendary Pokémon as of February 2025:

Volcarona

Volcarona type: Bug/Fire

Volcarona weaknesses: Rock (2x), Flying and Water

Volcarona recommended moves: Fire Spin (Fast), Overheat (Charged), Bug Buzz (Legacy Charged)

Main use: Fire-type Raid attacker

Volcarona is one of those Pokémon you occasionally have to check whether it’s Legendary. It isn’t, putting it firmly in the pseudo-Legendary bracket. Its huge attack and defense stats only contribute to this impressive accolade.

This Pokémon excels at both of its typings in Raids, swapping Fire Spin for Bug Bite. It’s more effective as a Bug-type attacker - a relatively low-power bracket - but that shouldn’t stop you using it here if needed.

It’s worth noting that its signature move, Fiery Dance, isn’t in the game yet. Hopefully, when it is added, it makes this Pokémon even better than it already is.

Delphox

Delphox type: Fire/Psychic

Delphox weaknesses: Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock and Water

Delphox recommended moves: Fire Spin (Fast), Blast Burn (Legacy Charged), Psychic (Charged)

Main use: Fire-type Raid attacker

Delphox is blessed with an impressive moveset, helping it rank as the best starter Pokémon to use a Fire-type attacker (once fully evolved, of course). If you’re looking for a strong, budget Pokémon for Raids, Delphox is a tempting choice.

Be aware though, that it is pretty low in the rankings as a Psychic-type, and it’s pretty awful in PVP. Not only are the stats not ideal for Go Battle League, but it has too many meta-relevant weaknesses to be truly competitive.

Incineroar

Incineroar type: Fire/Dark

Incineroar weaknesses: Fighting, Ground, Rock and Water

Incineroar recommended moves: Fire Fang (Fast), Blast Burn (Legacy Charged), Darkest Lariat (Charged)

Main use: Raid attacker, Ultra League

Like Volcarona above, Incineroar is slightly better as its other type - in this case, as a Dark-type attacker with Snarl and Darkest Lariat. That said, it’s not a bad Fire-type attacker by any stretch. Given how easy it is to get Candy for this Pokémon, it makes a great budget choice for Fire-type raids.

It’s also decent as a Gym defender, which is good to know - it does lose pretty quickly to Machamp (the eternally best Gym attacker), but it will do decent damage to the attacking Pokémon along the way

Finally, it’s worth noting that Incineroar is great in Ultra League, thanks to its Dark typing and the abundance of things like Giratina. You’ll want to swap Fire Spin for Snarl to be truly competitive.

Emboar

Emboar types: Fire / Fighting

Emboar weaknesses: Flying, Ground, Psychic and Water

Emboar recommended moves: Ember (Fast), Blast Burn (Legacy Charged), Focus Blast (Legacy Charged)

Main use: Raid attacker

First things first: Emboar and Blaziken are almost interchangeable, and very similar to Charizard. Any of these Starters are (almost) equally good as a Fire-type raid attacker. Emboar pips the post by a snout-hair, so we’re writing about that.

It hits incredibly hard as a Raid attacker, thanks to its high Attack stat, which naturally means it’s pretty naff in PVP. In Master League where the caps are off, it just doesn’t have the stats to compete with the top of the meta.

Chandelure

Chandelure types: Ghost/Fire

Chandelure weaknesses: Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock and Water

Chandelure recommended moves: Fire Spin (Fast), Shadow Ball (Charged), Overheat (Charged)

Main use: Raids

Chandelure is well known as one of the best attackers in the game. For the most part, people are referring to Shadow Chandelure when they say this, but the regular version is still pretty excellent as a Ghost-type Raid attacker, running Hex instead of Fire Spin.

If you are incredibly short on strong Fire-type attackers, Chandelure is a good option, thanks to its excellent attack stat, but we strongly recommend powering up those above it on this list.

Sadly, Ghosts are notoriously squishy. Ramping that attack for Raids is great, but awful for PVP.

What are Fire-type Pokémon?

Fire-type Pokémon are red make up one of the 18 elemental types in the world of Pokémon. Each interacts with the rest in different ways, with some being favourable and others being less so. It’s basically a very, very complicated game of rock, paper, scissors.

Charizard is one of the original Fire-types.

Fire famously beats Grass, but loses to Water. Similarly, it melts Ice but is extinguished by Rock. Some of these typings are pretty obvious, but as you get into the weeds of the other typings, it becomes less so. Bug, for example, is super effective against Psychic. Bug beating Dark (they live in the dark) and Grass (they eat plants) makes sense… but are all Psychics arachnophobic/entomophobic? Who knows…

So, in order to save you from having to remember it, here’s a breakdown of the Fire typing in Pokémon Go.

Super effective against: Bug, Grass, Ice and Steel Not very effective against: Dragon, Rock and Water Boosted by: Sunny weather

Good luck finding the most powerful Fire-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go!