Pokémon Go Beloved Buddies Timed Research quest steps, best Choose Path choice and Collection Challenges
Dhelmise debuts in Pokémon Go!
Beloved Buddies marks the release of Dhelmise in Pokémon Go and, despite the name, actually has little to do with your buddy Pokémon.
Instead, you can complete the Beloved Buddies Collection Challenges and event-exclusive research tasks after you've added Dhelmise to your Pokémon Go Pokédex. You'll most likely be more busy, however, progressing through the Beloved Buddies Timed Research quest. Here you'll want to know what is the best Choose Path choice between 'Team up with Candela' and 'Investigate Arlo' to make sure you get the right rewards for you.
It's also worth taking the time to catch a good number of Pokémon too, because one of the Beloved Buddies bonuses is double catch XP. The perfect bonus for anyone close to levelling up or has just done so and wants to nab some easy XP.
On this page:
- 'Beloved Buddies Timed Research' quest steps
- 'Team up with Candela' path quest steps
- 'Investigate Arlo' path quest steps
- Team up with Candela or Investigate Arlo: Best Choose Path choice
- Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 1 Pokémon list
- Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 2 Pokémon list
- Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 3 Pokémon list
- Beloved Buddies field research tasks
- Everything we know about Beloved Buddies
'Beloved Buddies Timed Research' quest steps in Pokémon Go
The Beloved Buddies Timed Research is the Pokémon Go quest released during the event with the same name. Thanks to being a Timed Research quest, you must complete it before Saturday 15th February at 8pm (local time) if you want to earn all of the rewards it offers.
Before you start Beloved Buddies, however, it's important to note that this is a branching quest. This means, after finishing the first quest step, you need to pick one of two paths - Team up with Candela or Investigate Arlo. It's a decision which changes both the rewards and challenges you'll face until until the quest's fourth, and last, step. Just keep in mind that you can not change your path choice after it's been made. To help you decide which path you want to follow, we've outlined the quest steps for each path and taken a look at which Choose Path is best further along in this guide.
Let's take a look at the Beloved Buddies quest step which takes place before you make this choice. Be warned - there are spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Beloved Buddies Timed Research' Step 1 of 4
- Catch 15 Pokémon - 5 Ultra Balls
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms - Remoraid encounter
- Explore 2km - Mantine encounter
Rewards: 1000 XP or 1000 Stardust.
The Dual Destiny Season is here! The Beloved Buddies event is currently running in Pokémon Go and sees the release of Dhelmise! You can now catch Dynamax Pokémon through Max Battles. First, however, you need to visit Power Spots to collect Max Particles and complete the To the Max! quest. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
'Team up with Candela' path quest steps in Beloved Buddies Timed Research
Here you'll find all of the challenges and rewards you'll receive from selecting the 'Team up with Candela' path during the Beloved Buddies Timed Research quest in Pokémon Go. Remember - you can't change your path choice after it's been made, so it's a good idea to take a look at these steps and rewards before making your choice. Just watch out for spoilers!
'Team up with Candela' Step 2 of 4
- Earn 10 hearts with your buddy - 500 Stardust
- Earn a Candy when exploring with your buddy - Luvdisc encounter
- Make a new friend - 2 Poffins
Rewards: 2000 XP and Dunsparce encounter.
'Team up with Candela' Step 3 of 4
- Play with your buddy 5 times - 10 Ultra Balls
- Send 3 Gifts to friends - 500 Stardust
- Trade a Pokémon - Shellder encounter
Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and a Rapidash encounter.
'Team up with Candela' Step 4 of 4
- Claim reward - 2500 XP
Reward: 2000 Stardust.
'Investigate Arlo' path quest steps in Beloved Buddies Timed Research
Below are the 'Investigate Arlo' challenges and rewards you'll encounter if you choose this path during the Beloved Buddies Timed Research quest. Keep in mind that you can't change your path choice after it's made, so it's a good idea to take a look at what lies below to decide whether this is the right path for you. There are spoilers though.
'Investigate Arlo' Step 2 of 4
- Catch 15 Pokémon - 500 Stardust
- Transfer 5 Pokémon - Cubone encounter
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 1 Rocket Radar
Rewards: 2000 XP and Shadow Diglett encounter.
'Investigate Arlo' Step 3 of 4
- Catch 25 Pokémon - 10 Ultra Balls
- Transfer 15 Pokémon - 500 Stardust
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo - Slowpoke encounter
Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and Scizor encounter.
'Investigate Arlo' Step 4 of 4
- Claim reward - 2500 XP
Reward: 2000 Stardust.
Team up with Candela or Investigate Arlo: Best Choose Path choice for Beloved Buddies
When it comes to choosing between the 'Team up with Candela' or 'Investigate Arlo' paths for the Beloved Buddies Timed Research quest, you're choice actually depends on whether you play Pokémon Go solo or have a group of real-life friends to play with. This is because one path is impossible to complete without meeting up with another player.
In 'Team up with Candela' you'll be completing challenges focused around your buddy Pokémon and in-game friends, while 'Investigate Arlo' sees you challenging Team Rocket. Due to this difference, 'Team up with Candela' is notable harder for those who play Pokémon Go alone. Even if you use an app like Poke Genie and Remote Raid Passes to make a new friend, you still won't be able to complete the 'Trade a Pokémon' challenge without meeting up with another player. Thanks to this, we do recommend choosing 'Investigate Arlo' if you solo play Pokémon Go.
If you're part of a real-life Pokémon Go group, however, then your choice of path for Beloved Buddies does open up. 'Investigate Arlo' is perfect for anyone wanting to progress through a Team Rocket Special Research quest or earn a 12km egg as its rewards include a Rocket Radar - an item you typically earn by defeating six Team Rocket Grunts. Just keep in mind that, if you do take Arlo's path, you will have to defeat him specifically to progress through Beloved Buddies. You can't just defeat the first Team Rocket Leader you encounter. Arlo's path also results in you catching a Scizor, which is perfect for any newcomer who hasn't been able to add this Pokémon to their Dex yet. (A slightly tricky task since you need a Scyther, 50 Scyther Candy and a Metal Coat.)
Meanwhile, 'Team up Candela' is perfect for anyone wanting to become best friends with their current buddy as it will reward you with two Poffins. Giving a Pokémon this treat will double the amount of hearts it can earn for one day. Candela's route also gives you the chance to catch a Dunsparce, which should have good stats since Pokémon earned from research quest typically do. This might seem rather random at the moment, but we're still waiting for Dunsparce's evolution, Dudunsparce, to be released in Pokémon Go. Sure, you may still have to wait a while, but having this Dunsparce waiting in the wings could lead to a powerful Pokémon later down the line.
Personally, I'm going to select 'Investigate Arlo'. This is, in part, because I play Pokémon Go solo but I'm also still hunting down those 12 eggs for a Shroodle. (In a hilrous turn, I keep hatching female Salandits.)
Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 1 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 1 can be completed during the event in sharing it's name in Pokémon Go. This means you have until Saturday 15th February at 8pm (local time) to complete this Collection Challenge, collect its rewards and add it to your Elite Collector medal. As always, if you let this time pass you by then you will lose the opportunity to earn the rewards this Collection Challenge offers.
Here are all of the Pokémon in the Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 1, along with how to find them:
- Cutiefly - In the wild
- Fomantis - In the wild
For completing this Collection Challenge, you'll earn 3000 Stardust and 15 Great Balls.
Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 2 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 2 is, unsurpringly, the second Collection Challenge you can complete during the current Pokémon Go event. You have until Sunday 15th February at 8pm (local time) to finish this Challenge and collect it's reward. It will also be added to your Elite Collector medal, but, if you wait too long, you risk losing out on these rewards.
Here are all of the Pokémon in the Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 2, along with how to find them:
- Shellder - In the wild
- Slowpoke - In the wild or seasonal research task (Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms)
Completing this challenge will reward you with 3000 Stardust and 15 Great Balls.
Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 3 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 3 is the last Collection Challenge running throughout the Beloved Buddies event in Pokémon Go. Like the previous Collection Challenges, you have until Sunday 15th February at 8pm (local time). You know the rule by now - miss this date and the Collection Challenge will vanish forever, taking its rewards with it.
Here are all of the Pokémon in the Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 3, along with how to find them:
- Diglett - In the wild or seasonal research task (Make 5 Nice Throws)
- Dunsparce - In the wild
This Collection Challenge has the same rewards as the past two - 3000 Stardust and 15 Great Balls.
Beloved Buddies field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Beloved Buddies event-exclusive research tasks can be earned by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your research collection and completed after the event ends as always. This is actually quite useful, because, outside of these event-exclusive tasks, you can only obtain a Tandemaus by completing Party Play challenges - a problem if you don't have anyone to play Pokémon Go with. Keeping a 'Trade a Pokémon' research task saved means you can eventually get one of these Pokémon when you do find someone to trade with.
Here are the Beloved Buddies research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 2 Pokémon reward - 200 Stardust
- Win a raid reward - 1500 Stardust
- Trade a Pokémon reward - Tandemaus encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything we know about Beloved Buddies in Pokémon Go
Beloved Buddies is running until Saturday 15th February at 8pm (local time) and it marks the release of Dhelmise from Gen 7 in Pokémon Go. Since Dhelmise is only available in raids, make sure to check out our Dhelmise counters and weaknesses page if you need help planning your team.
There's also a selection of bonuses running through Beloved Buddies and, despite the name, known of them have anything to do with your buddy Pokémon. Firstly, the double catch XP bonus makes a welcome return, so make sure you do some XP grinding.
There's also two Lure Module related bonuses - the first seeing Lure Modules lasting for one hour. Diglett, Slowpoke, Shellder, Dunsparce, Cutiefly and Fomantis will also be attracted to any Lure Module you use during Beloved Buddies. Catching the same Pokémon will see you earning an additional 500 Stardust. Finally, both Diglett and Dunsparce have increased shiny rates.
The following Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild during Beloved Buddies:
- Nidoran Female
- Nidoran Male
- Diglett
- Slowpoke
- Shellder
- Dunsparce
- Remoraid
- Mantine
- Plusle
- Minun
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Cutiefly
- Fomantis
You can also battle the following Pokémon in raids during Beloved Buddies:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Shellder
|Slowbro
|Enamorus Incarnate Forme
|Mega Tyranitar
|Dwebble
|Hippowdon
|Skrelp
|Dhelmise
We recommend taking the time to catch Enamorus Incarnate Forme since this is the second time it's made an appearance in Pokémon Go. Its initial debut was last year where it was only available in Elite Raids.
Finally, you can, of course, partake in PokéStop Showcases during Beloved Buddies.
Hope you enjoy the Beloved Buddies event!