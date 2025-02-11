Pokémon Go Beloved Buddies Timed Research quest steps, best Choose Path choice and Collection Challenges

Beloved Buddies marks the release of Dhelmise in Pokémon Go and, despite the name, actually has little to do with your buddy Pokémon.

Instead, you can complete the Beloved Buddies Collection Challenges and event-exclusive research tasks after you've added Dhelmise to your Pokémon Go Pokédex. You'll most likely be more busy, however, progressing through the Beloved Buddies Timed Research quest. Here you'll want to know what is the best Choose Path choice between 'Team up with Candela' and 'Investigate Arlo' to make sure you get the right rewards for you.

It's also worth taking the time to catch a good number of Pokémon too, because one of the Beloved Buddies bonuses is double catch XP. The perfect bonus for anyone close to levelling up or has just done so and wants to nab some easy XP.

On this page:

'Team up with Candela' path quest steps in Beloved Buddies Timed Research Here you'll find all of the challenges and rewards you'll receive from selecting the 'Team up with Candela' path during the Beloved Buddies Timed Research quest in Pokémon Go. Remember - you can't change your path choice after it's been made, so it's a good idea to take a look at these steps and rewards before making your choice. Just watch out for spoilers! 'Team up with Candela' Step 2 of 4 Earn 10 hearts with your buddy - 500 Stardust

Earn a Candy when exploring with your buddy - Luvdisc encounter

Make a new friend - 2 Poffins Rewards: 2000 XP and Dunsparce encounter. 'Team up with Candela' Step 3 of 4 Play with your buddy 5 times - 10 Ultra Balls

Send 3 Gifts to friends - 500 Stardust

Trade a Pokémon - Shellder encounter Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and a Rapidash encounter. 'Team up with Candela' Step 4 of 4 Claim reward - 2500 XP Reward: 2000 Stardust.

'Investigate Arlo' path quest steps in Beloved Buddies Timed Research Below are the 'Investigate Arlo' challenges and rewards you'll encounter if you choose this path during the Beloved Buddies Timed Research quest. Keep in mind that you can't change your path choice after it's made, so it's a good idea to take a look at what lies below to decide whether this is the right path for you. There are spoilers though. 'Investigate Arlo' Step 2 of 4 Catch 15 Pokémon - 500 Stardust

Transfer 5 Pokémon - Cubone encounter

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 1 Rocket Radar Rewards: 2000 XP and Shadow Diglett encounter. 'Investigate Arlo' Step 3 of 4 Catch 25 Pokémon - 10 Ultra Balls

Transfer 15 Pokémon - 500 Stardust

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo - Slowpoke encounter Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and Scizor encounter. 'Investigate Arlo' Step 4 of 4 Claim reward - 2500 XP Reward: 2000 Stardust.

Team up with Candela or Investigate Arlo: Best Choose Path choice for Beloved Buddies When it comes to choosing between the 'Team up with Candela' or 'Investigate Arlo' paths for the Beloved Buddies Timed Research quest, you're choice actually depends on whether you play Pokémon Go solo or have a group of real-life friends to play with. This is because one path is impossible to complete without meeting up with another player. In 'Team up with Candela' you'll be completing challenges focused around your buddy Pokémon and in-game friends, while 'Investigate Arlo' sees you challenging Team Rocket. Due to this difference, 'Team up with Candela' is notable harder for those who play Pokémon Go alone. Even if you use an app like Poke Genie and Remote Raid Passes to make a new friend, you still won't be able to complete the 'Trade a Pokémon' challenge without meeting up with another player. Thanks to this, we do recommend choosing 'Investigate Arlo' if you solo play Pokémon Go. Rapidash is the final Pokémon reward for 'Team up with Candela', while Scizor is the final Pokémon reward for 'Investigate Arlo'. If you're part of a real-life Pokémon Go group, however, then your choice of path for Beloved Buddies does open up. 'Investigate Arlo' is perfect for anyone wanting to progress through a Team Rocket Special Research quest or earn a 12km egg as its rewards include a Rocket Radar - an item you typically earn by defeating six Team Rocket Grunts. Just keep in mind that, if you do take Arlo's path, you will have to defeat him specifically to progress through Beloved Buddies. You can't just defeat the first Team Rocket Leader you encounter. Arlo's path also results in you catching a Scizor, which is perfect for any newcomer who hasn't been able to add this Pokémon to their Dex yet. (A slightly tricky task since you need a Scyther, 50 Scyther Candy and a Metal Coat.) Meanwhile, 'Team up Candela' is perfect for anyone wanting to become best friends with their current buddy as it will reward you with two Poffins. Giving a Pokémon this treat will double the amount of hearts it can earn for one day. Candela's route also gives you the chance to catch a Dunsparce, which should have good stats since Pokémon earned from research quest typically do. This might seem rather random at the moment, but we're still waiting for Dunsparce's evolution, Dudunsparce, to be released in Pokémon Go. Sure, you may still have to wait a while, but having this Dunsparce waiting in the wings could lead to a powerful Pokémon later down the line. Personally, I'm going to select 'Investigate Arlo'. This is, in part, because I play Pokémon Go solo but I'm also still hunting down those 12 eggs for a Shroodle. (In a hilrous turn, I keep hatching female Salandits.)

Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 1 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 1 can be completed during the event in sharing it's name in Pokémon Go. This means you have until Saturday 15th February at 8pm (local time) to complete this Collection Challenge, collect its rewards and add it to your Elite Collector medal. As always, if you let this time pass you by then you will lose the opportunity to earn the rewards this Collection Challenge offers. Here are all of the Pokémon in the Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 1, along with how to find them: Cutiefly - In the wild

- In the wild Fomantis - In the wild For completing this Collection Challenge, you'll earn 3000 Stardust and 15 Great Balls.

Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 2 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 2 is, unsurpringly, the second Collection Challenge you can complete during the current Pokémon Go event. You have until Sunday 15th February at 8pm (local time) to finish this Challenge and collect it's reward. It will also be added to your Elite Collector medal, but, if you wait too long, you risk losing out on these rewards. Here are all of the Pokémon in the Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 2, along with how to find them: Shellder - In the wild

- In the wild Slowpoke - In the wild or seasonal research task (Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms) Completing this challenge will reward you with 3000 Stardust and 15 Great Balls.

Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 3 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 3 is the last Collection Challenge running throughout the Beloved Buddies event in Pokémon Go. Like the previous Collection Challenges, you have until Sunday 15th February at 8pm (local time). You know the rule by now - miss this date and the Collection Challenge will vanish forever, taking its rewards with it. Here are all of the Pokémon in the Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 3, along with how to find them: Diglett - In the wild or seasonal research task (Make 5 Nice Throws)

- In the wild or seasonal research task (Make 5 Nice Throws) Dunsparce - In the wild This Collection Challenge has the same rewards as the past two - 3000 Stardust and 15 Great Balls.

Beloved Buddies field research tasks in Pokémon Go Beloved Buddies event-exclusive research tasks can be earned by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your research collection and completed after the event ends as always. This is actually quite useful, because, outside of these event-exclusive tasks, you can only obtain a Tandemaus by completing Party Play challenges - a problem if you don't have anyone to play Pokémon Go with. Keeping a 'Trade a Pokémon' research task saved means you can eventually get one of these Pokémon when you do find someone to trade with. Here are the Beloved Buddies research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 2 Pokémon reward - 200 Stardust

reward - 200 Stardust Win a raid reward - 1500 Stardust

reward - 1500 Stardust Trade a Pokémon reward - Tandemaus encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. The Tandemaus you earn can be evolved into a Maushold.